Andre Alexander Phandana

GOLD Quest by Alex

Andre Alexander Phandana
1 recensione
Affidabilità
4 settimane
1 / 2K USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 22%
Exness-Real29
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
17
Profit Trade:
13 (76.47%)
Loss Trade:
4 (23.53%)
Best Trade:
35.25 USD
Worst Trade:
-25.62 USD
Profitto lordo:
222.60 USD (74 195 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-82.14 USD (27 378 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (150.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
150.47 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.45
Attività di trading:
8.95%
Massimo carico di deposito:
50.16%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
43 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.22
Long Trade:
17 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.71
Profitto previsto:
8.26 USD
Profitto medio:
17.12 USD
Perdita media:
-20.54 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-63.30 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-63.30 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
22.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
18.84 USD
Massimale:
63.30 USD (8.25%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.25% (63.30 USD)
Per equità:
17.89% (427.32 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 140
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 47K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +35.25 USD
Worst Trade: -26 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +150.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -63.30 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real29" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.76 × 50
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
5.57 × 30
Exness-Real16
7.71 × 51
Exness-Real29
8.26 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live05
9.52 × 537
Exness-Real4
10.79 × 282
ICMarketsSC-Live31
11.81 × 53
RoboForex-Pro-3
14.38 × 8
UPDATE : Broker Exness truncate my trading history (again and again) and MQL5 does not keep it's own record. This is frustrating especially since MQL5 should be a reliable trading record keeper for the interest of the clients/copiers.

"Gold Quest by Alex" or in short GQA has been running in live market for almost 3 years with very good performance especially after we deploy our GEN 2  strategies  as you can see in our MyFXbook account.

3 Years History: Join my Telegram Channel t.me/GoldQuestBA

In developing the strategies each one has gone through rigorous tests such as Monte Carlo Trades Manipulation, Parameter Permutation, Spread Manipulation, and Walk-Forward Optimizations Matrix.  Each strategy has statistic of 10 Years backtest data and almost 3 years verified live market trade history as of July 2025 and keeps going.

GQA Quick FAQ:
- GQA is a portfolio with multiple strategies specifically developed to trade only GOLD (XAUUSD)
- Each strategy has minimal correlation to other strategies to keep stability of the portfolio in any market conditions
- Use no martingale, grid or pyramid (enough of those time bombs)
- Not scalping, not aiming for small pips TP and big SL
- Have predefined stop loss on every trade
- Created for steady long term performance instead of spikes and crashes
- Have statistics of 10 Years backtest  data and almost 3 years verified live market trade history as of July 2025 and keeps going.

GQA Time Line:
0. Development, backtesting, demo account live market
1. Oct 2022 - First launch real account on Live Market
2. Jan 2024 - Deploy GEN 2 strategies. Much more profitable and stable
3. Aug 2024 - Accepted limited private Copy trades
4. Feb 2025 - New Account, Copy Trade on Exness & MQL5
5. Jul 2025 - Start this Telegram Channel
6. Will add more copy trade platform

I welcome you to join me in this Quest and let us have a steady investment growth together.

NOTE: Exness (the broker) truncate trading history regularly and unfortunately MQL5 does not keep it's own record which means the trading statistics will always reflect the truncated history. This will affect the following information of the signal:
- How old the signal
- Initial deposit
- The Growth, Profit, drawdown
- And everything else will also change

Therefore join my Telegram Channel for full trading history t.me/GoldQuestBA

Valutazione media:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.23 03:09 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2025.09.27 09:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.27 09:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.09.17 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 17:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 07:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.30 04:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.17 23:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.16 04:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.16 04:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.14 14:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.59% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 23:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 14:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 00:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.25 00:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.21 13:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.05 11:54 2025.07.05 11:54:15  

Once again the trading history is altered because Exness truncated the trading history and MQL5 does not keep it's own record. This is frustrating especially since MQL5 should be a reliable trading record keeper for the interest of the clients/copiers. Therefore I encourage clients/copiers to check my full trading history and you can find the link in the Strategy Description. Join my new Telegram Channel for this Strategy t.me/GoldQuestBA

