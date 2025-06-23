SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / GOLD Quest by Alex
Andre Alexander Phandana

GOLD Quest by Alex

Andre Alexander Phandana
1 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
1 / 2K USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 18%
Exness-Real29
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
53
Bénéfice trades:
35 (66.03%)
Perte trades:
18 (33.96%)
Meilleure transaction:
106.36 USD
Pire transaction:
-207.96 USD
Bénéfice brut:
759.08 USD (180 284 pips)
Perte brute:
-748.37 USD (133 802 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (150.47 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
311.68 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
8.95%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
50.16%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.02
Longs trades:
29 (54.72%)
Courts trades:
24 (45.28%)
Facteur de profit:
1.01
Rendement attendu:
0.20 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
21.69 USD
Perte moyenne:
-41.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-78.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-502.85 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
23.01%
Prévision annuelle:
279.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
191.17 USD
Maximal:
502.85 USD (22.57%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
24.79% (502.85 USD)
Par fonds propres:
17.89% (427.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 46K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +106.36 USD
Pire transaction: -208 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +150.47 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -78.77 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-Real29" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.76 × 50
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
5.57 × 30
Exness-Real16
7.71 × 51
Exness-Real29
8.26 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live05
9.52 × 537
Exness-Real4
10.79 × 282
ICMarketsSC-Live31
11.81 × 53
RoboForex-Pro-3
14.38 × 8
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

UPDATE : Broker Exness truncate my trading history (again and again) and MQL5 does not keep it's own record. This is frustrating especially since MQL5 should be a reliable trading record keeper for the interest of the clients/copiers.

"Gold Quest by Alex" or in short GQA has been running in live market for almost 3 years with very good performance especially after we deploy our GEN 2  strategies  as you can see in our MyFXbook account.

3 Years History: Join my Telegram Channel t.me/GoldQuestBA

In developing the strategies each one has gone through rigorous tests such as Monte Carlo Trades Manipulation, Parameter Permutation, Spread Manipulation, and Walk-Forward Optimizations Matrix.  Each strategy has statistic of 10 Years backtest data and almost 3 years verified live market trade history as of July 2025 and keeps going.

GQA Quick FAQ:
- GQA is a portfolio with multiple strategies specifically developed to trade only GOLD (XAUUSD)
- Each strategy has minimal correlation to other strategies to keep stability of the portfolio in any market conditions
- Use no martingale, grid or pyramid (enough of those time bombs)
- Not scalping, not aiming for small pips TP and big SL
- Have predefined stop loss on every trade
- Created for steady long term performance instead of spikes and crashes
- Have statistics of 10 Years backtest  data and almost 3 years verified live market trade history as of July 2025 and keeps going.

GQA Time Line:
0. Development, backtesting, demo account live market
1. Oct 2022 - First launch real account on Live Market
2. Jan 2024 - Deploy GEN 2 strategies. Much more profitable and stable
3. Aug 2024 - Accepted limited private Copy trades
4. Feb 2025 - New Account, Copy Trade on Exness & MQL5
5. Jul 2025 - Start this Telegram Channel
6. Will add more copy trade platform

I welcome you to join me in this Quest and let us have a steady investment growth together.

NOTE: Exness (the broker) truncate trading history regularly and unfortunately MQL5 does not keep it's own record which means the trading statistics will always reflect the truncated history. This will affect the following information of the signal:
- How old the signal
- Initial deposit
- The Growth, Profit, drawdown
- And everything else will also change

Therefore join my Telegram Channel for full trading history t.me/GoldQuestBA

Note moyenne:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.23 03:09 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2025.09.17 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 17:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 07:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.30 04:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.17 23:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.16 04:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.16 04:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.14 14:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.59% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 23:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 14:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 00:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.25 00:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.21 13:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 14:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.05 11:54 2025.07.05 11:54:15  

Once again the trading history is altered because Exness truncated the trading history and MQL5 does not keep it's own record. This is frustrating especially since MQL5 should be a reliable trading record keeper for the interest of the clients/copiers. Therefore I encourage clients/copiers to check my full trading history and you can find the link in the Strategy Description. Join my new Telegram Channel for this Strategy t.me/GoldQuestBA

2025.07.05 10:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.05 10:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
GOLD Quest by Alex
50 USD par mois
18%
1
2K
USD
776
USD
6
100%
53
66%
9%
1.01
0.20
USD
25%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.