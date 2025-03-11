SinyallerBölümler
Pippy McUSAFace

büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 216%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 300
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 206 (95.91%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
94 (4.09%)
En iyi işlem:
2 244.45 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 424.02 USD
Brüt kâr:
60 116.96 USD (234 232 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-23 394.22 USD (76 587 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
134 (280.33 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5 441.34 USD (83)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
97.26%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
74.56%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
17.08
Alış işlemleri:
1 158 (50.35%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 142 (49.65%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.57
Beklenen getiri:
15.97 USD
Ortalama kâr:
27.25 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-248.87 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-1 650.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 150.57 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.79%
Yıllık tahmin:
11.27%
Algo alım-satım:
95%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
2 150.57 USD (13.75%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.10% (2 150.57 USD)
Varlığa göre:
32.63% (15 809.11 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURAUD-5 641
GBPUSD-5 547
GBPAUD-5 455
EURCAD-5 337
EURUSD-5 98
USDJPY-5 65
AUDCAD-5 64
GBPCAD-5 55
USDCHF-5 34
AUDUSD-5 3
EURGBP-5 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURAUD-5 8.5K
GBPUSD-5 8.9K
GBPAUD-5 9.9K
EURCAD-5 3.8K
EURUSD-5 382
USDJPY-5 891
AUDCAD-5 1.5K
GBPCAD-5 2K
USDCHF-5 839
AUDUSD-5 7
EURGBP-5 71
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURAUD-5 41K
GBPUSD-5 39K
GBPAUD-5 34K
EURCAD-5 22K
EURUSD-5 8.7K
USDJPY-5 3.9K
AUDCAD-5 3.6K
GBPCAD-5 4K
USDCHF-5 1.8K
AUDUSD-5 150
EURGBP-5 60
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2 244.45 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 424 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 83
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +280.33 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 650.94 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OANDA-v20 Live-1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

* I cannot guarantee how well copying me will work at MT4's max 95% allowance. When the situation arises I need to average in it's not going to work well with FIFO. Your account balance will likely need to be close to my own.

* .01 lot/$1000 risked major pairs .015 lot/$1000 risked minor pairs

* The renowned +330% over 2 years "Pippy Mcpipface" was merged on May 1, 2024 with this account after Tradersway closed it as I reside in the US. 

* This is an Oanda core spread + commission account. Your trading results will vary if not similar

* US regulatory safe,  max 50x margin, no hedging, FIFO compliant on my end at least.

* I cannot guarantee how well working with FIFO rules works on smaller accounts. I have taken a new approach recently to help mitigate as many issues.

* There's effectively no stop loss, if you need one to sleep well you should move on

* Trades at times will be held for days on end, overnights, weeks, weekends, what have you

* If there's an opportunity to close quickly making money that's what we do, don't get greedy. 

* I'm not a wealthy person, the equity shown is my own money. I don't want to see it lost anymore than you want to see your's lost.

* I'm not an expert, financial advisor, or anything like that. I trade what works for me, feel free to subscribe.

* Don't risk more than you can afford to lose. FX trading is risky, this could go badly very quickly.

* you won't get rich fast

* I have a totally unrelated career, this is not my main focus, nor should it be yours

* Best Wishes, may we all prosper!

Ortalama derecelendirme:
ron_b
194
ron_b 2025.03.11 16:10 
 

This signal provider holds onto losing trades for days on end incurring daily broker financing costs and tying up the funds from being used for many other profitable trades. The risk to reward ratio with this provider is not worth it. Moving on to other providers.

markkkay
29
markkkay 2023.08.29 18:13 
 

You a genius. How can i chat with you?

2025.02.18 22:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.13 20:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.07 18:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.07 18:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.30 21:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.21 09:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.11 04:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.11.29 11:33
No swaps are charged
2024.11.29 11:33
No swaps are charged
2024.11.19 07:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.11.07 09:17
No swaps are charged
2024.11.07 09:17
No swaps are charged
2024.10.31 19:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.29 14:53
No swaps are charged
2024.10.29 14:53
No swaps are charged
2024.10.23 00:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.08 13:36
No swaps are charged
2024.10.08 13:36
No swaps are charged
2024.08.05 16:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 15:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
