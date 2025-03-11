* I cannot guarantee how well copying me will work at MT4's max 95% allowance. When the situation arises I need to average in it's not going to work well with FIFO. Your account balance will likely need to be close to my own.

* .01 lot/$1000 risked major pairs .015 lot/$1000 risked minor pairs

* The renowned +330% over 2 years "Pippy Mcpipface" was merged on May 1, 2024 with this account after Tradersway closed it as I reside in the US.

* This is an Oanda core spread + commission account. Your trading results will vary if not similar

* US regulatory safe, max 50x margin, no hedging, FIFO compliant on my end at least.

* I cannot guarantee how well working with FIFO rules works on smaller accounts. I have taken a new approach recently to help mitigate as many issues.

* There's effectively no stop loss, if you need one to sleep well you should move on

* Trades at times will be held for days on end, overnights, weeks, weekends, what have you

* If there's an opportunity to close quickly making money that's what we do, don't get greedy.

* I'm not a wealthy person, the equity shown is my own money. I don't want to see it lost anymore than you want to see your's lost.

* I'm not an expert, financial advisor, or anything like that. I trade what works for me, feel free to subscribe.

* Don't risk more than you can afford to lose. FX trading is risky, this could go badly very quickly.

* you won't get rich fast

* I have a totally unrelated career, this is not my main focus, nor should it be yours

* Best Wishes, may we all prosper!