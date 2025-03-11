SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Pippy McUSAFace
Chad David Huffman

Pippy McUSAFace

Chad David Huffman
2 avis
Fiabilité
113 semaines
4 / 125K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 216%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 300
Bénéfice trades:
2 206 (95.91%)
Perte trades:
94 (4.09%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 244.45 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 424.02 USD
Bénéfice brut:
60 116.96 USD (234 232 pips)
Perte brute:
-23 394.22 USD (76 587 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
134 (280.33 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5 441.34 USD (83)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
97.26%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
74.56%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
17.08
Longs trades:
1 158 (50.35%)
Courts trades:
1 142 (49.65%)
Facteur de profit:
2.57
Rendement attendu:
15.97 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
27.25 USD
Perte moyenne:
-248.87 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-1 650.94 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 150.57 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.90%
Prévision annuelle:
11.27%
Algo trading:
95%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 150.57 USD (13.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.10% (2 150.57 USD)
Par fonds propres:
32.63% (15 809.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURAUD-5 641
GBPUSD-5 547
GBPAUD-5 455
EURCAD-5 337
EURUSD-5 98
USDJPY-5 65
AUDCAD-5 64
GBPCAD-5 55
USDCHF-5 34
AUDUSD-5 3
EURGBP-5 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD-5 8.5K
GBPUSD-5 8.9K
GBPAUD-5 9.9K
EURCAD-5 3.8K
EURUSD-5 382
USDJPY-5 891
AUDCAD-5 1.5K
GBPCAD-5 2K
USDCHF-5 839
AUDUSD-5 7
EURGBP-5 71
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD-5 41K
GBPUSD-5 39K
GBPAUD-5 34K
EURCAD-5 22K
EURUSD-5 8.7K
USDJPY-5 3.9K
AUDCAD-5 3.6K
GBPCAD-5 4K
USDCHF-5 1.8K
AUDUSD-5 150
EURGBP-5 60
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 244.45 USD
Pire transaction: -1 424 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 83
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +280.33 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 650.94 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OANDA-v20 Live-1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

* I cannot guarantee how well copying me will work at MT4's max 95% allowance. When the situation arises I need to average in it's not going to work well with FIFO. Your account balance will likely need to be close to my own.

* .01 lot/$1000 risked major pairs .015 lot/$1000 risked minor pairs

* The renowned +330% over 2 years "Pippy Mcpipface" was merged on May 1, 2024 with this account after Tradersway closed it as I reside in the US. 

* This is an Oanda core spread + commission account. Your trading results will vary if not similar

* US regulatory safe,  max 50x margin, no hedging, FIFO compliant on my end at least.

* I cannot guarantee how well working with FIFO rules works on smaller accounts. I have taken a new approach recently to help mitigate as many issues.

* There's effectively no stop loss, if you need one to sleep well you should move on

* Trades at times will be held for days on end, overnights, weeks, weekends, what have you

* If there's an opportunity to close quickly making money that's what we do, don't get greedy. 

* I'm not a wealthy person, the equity shown is my own money. I don't want to see it lost anymore than you want to see your's lost.

* I'm not an expert, financial advisor, or anything like that. I trade what works for me, feel free to subscribe.

* Don't risk more than you can afford to lose. FX trading is risky, this could go badly very quickly.

* you won't get rich fast

* I have a totally unrelated career, this is not my main focus, nor should it be yours

* Best Wishes, may we all prosper!

Note moyenne:
ron_b
194
ron_b 2025.03.11 16:10 
 

This signal provider holds onto losing trades for days on end incurring daily broker financing costs and tying up the funds from being used for many other profitable trades. The risk to reward ratio with this provider is not worth it. Moving on to other providers.

markkkay
29
markkkay 2023.08.29 18:13 
 

You a genius. How can i chat with you?

2025.02.18 22:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.13 20:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.07 18:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.07 18:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.30 21:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.21 09:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.11 04:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.11.29 11:33
No swaps are charged
2024.11.29 11:33
No swaps are charged
2024.11.19 07:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.11.07 09:17
No swaps are charged
2024.11.07 09:17
No swaps are charged
2024.10.31 19:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.29 14:53
No swaps are charged
2024.10.29 14:53
No swaps are charged
2024.10.23 00:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.08 13:36
No swaps are charged
2024.10.08 13:36
No swaps are charged
2024.08.05 16:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 15:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
