- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURAUD-5
|641
|GBPUSD-5
|547
|GBPAUD-5
|455
|EURCAD-5
|337
|EURUSD-5
|98
|USDJPY-5
|65
|AUDCAD-5
|64
|GBPCAD-5
|55
|USDCHF-5
|34
|AUDUSD-5
|3
|EURGBP-5
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURAUD-5
|8.5K
|GBPUSD-5
|8.9K
|GBPAUD-5
|9.9K
|EURCAD-5
|3.8K
|EURUSD-5
|382
|USDJPY-5
|891
|AUDCAD-5
|1.5K
|GBPCAD-5
|2K
|USDCHF-5
|839
|AUDUSD-5
|7
|EURGBP-5
|71
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURAUD-5
|41K
|GBPUSD-5
|39K
|GBPAUD-5
|34K
|EURCAD-5
|22K
|EURUSD-5
|8.7K
|USDJPY-5
|3.9K
|AUDCAD-5
|3.6K
|GBPCAD-5
|4K
|USDCHF-5
|1.8K
|AUDUSD-5
|150
|EURGBP-5
|60
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OANDA-v20 Live-1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
* I cannot guarantee how well copying me will work at MT4's max 95% allowance. When the situation arises I need to average in it's not going to work well with FIFO. Your account balance will likely need to be close to my own.
* .01 lot/$1000 risked major pairs .015 lot/$1000 risked minor pairs
* The renowned +330% over 2 years "Pippy Mcpipface" was merged on May 1, 2024 with this account after Tradersway closed it as I reside in the US.
* This is an Oanda core spread + commission account. Your trading results will vary if not similar
* US regulatory safe, max 50x margin, no hedging, FIFO compliant on my end at least.
* I cannot guarantee how well working with FIFO rules works on smaller accounts. I have taken a new approach recently to help mitigate as many issues.
* There's effectively no stop loss, if you need one to sleep well you should move on
* Trades at times will be held for days on end, overnights, weeks, weekends, what have you
* If there's an opportunity to close quickly making money that's what we do, don't get greedy.
* I'm not a wealthy person, the equity shown is my own money. I don't want to see it lost anymore than you want to see your's lost.
* I'm not an expert, financial advisor, or anything like that. I trade what works for me, feel free to subscribe.
* Don't risk more than you can afford to lose. FX trading is risky, this could go badly very quickly.
* you won't get rich fast
* I have a totally unrelated career, this is not my main focus, nor should it be yours
* Best Wishes, may we all prosper!
USD
This signal provider holds onto losing trades for days on end incurring daily broker financing costs and tying up the funds from being used for many other profitable trades. The risk to reward ratio with this provider is not worth it. Moving on to other providers.
You a genius. How can i chat with you?