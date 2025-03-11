SegnaliSezioni
Chad David Huffman

Pippy McUSAFace

Chad David Huffman
2 recensioni
Affidabilità
113 settimane
4 / 125K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 216%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 300
Profit Trade:
2 206 (95.91%)
Loss Trade:
94 (4.09%)
Best Trade:
2 244.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 424.02 USD
Profitto lordo:
60 116.96 USD (234 232 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-23 394.22 USD (76 587 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
134 (280.33 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 441.34 USD (83)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
97.26%
Massimo carico di deposito:
74.56%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
17.08
Long Trade:
1 158 (50.35%)
Short Trade:
1 142 (49.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.57
Profitto previsto:
15.97 USD
Profitto medio:
27.25 USD
Perdita media:
-248.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-1 650.94 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 150.57 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
0.86%
Previsione annuale:
11.27%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2 150.57 USD (13.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.10% (2 150.57 USD)
Per equità:
32.63% (15 809.11 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURAUD-5 641
GBPUSD-5 547
GBPAUD-5 455
EURCAD-5 337
EURUSD-5 98
USDJPY-5 65
AUDCAD-5 64
GBPCAD-5 55
USDCHF-5 34
AUDUSD-5 3
EURGBP-5 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURAUD-5 8.5K
GBPUSD-5 8.9K
GBPAUD-5 9.9K
EURCAD-5 3.8K
EURUSD-5 382
USDJPY-5 891
AUDCAD-5 1.5K
GBPCAD-5 2K
USDCHF-5 839
AUDUSD-5 7
EURGBP-5 71
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURAUD-5 41K
GBPUSD-5 39K
GBPAUD-5 34K
EURCAD-5 22K
EURUSD-5 8.7K
USDJPY-5 3.9K
AUDCAD-5 3.6K
GBPCAD-5 4K
USDCHF-5 1.8K
AUDUSD-5 150
EURGBP-5 60
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2 244.45 USD
Worst Trade: -1 424 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 83
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +280.33 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 650.94 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OANDA-v20 Live-1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

* I cannot guarantee how well copying me will work at MT4's max 95% allowance. When the situation arises I need to average in it's not going to work well with FIFO. Your account balance will likely need to be close to my own.

* .01 lot/$1000 risked major pairs .015 lot/$1000 risked minor pairs

* The renowned +330% over 2 years "Pippy Mcpipface" was merged on May 1, 2024 with this account after Tradersway closed it as I reside in the US. 

* This is an Oanda core spread + commission account. Your trading results will vary if not similar

* US regulatory safe,  max 50x margin, no hedging, FIFO compliant on my end at least.

* I cannot guarantee how well working with FIFO rules works on smaller accounts. I have taken a new approach recently to help mitigate as many issues.

* There's effectively no stop loss, if you need one to sleep well you should move on

* Trades at times will be held for days on end, overnights, weeks, weekends, what have you

* If there's an opportunity to close quickly making money that's what we do, don't get greedy. 

* I'm not a wealthy person, the equity shown is my own money. I don't want to see it lost anymore than you want to see your's lost.

* I'm not an expert, financial advisor, or anything like that. I trade what works for me, feel free to subscribe.

* Don't risk more than you can afford to lose. FX trading is risky, this could go badly very quickly.

* you won't get rich fast

* I have a totally unrelated career, this is not my main focus, nor should it be yours

* Best Wishes, may we all prosper!

Valutazione media:
ron_b
194
ron_b 2025.03.11 16:10 
 

This signal provider holds onto losing trades for days on end incurring daily broker financing costs and tying up the funds from being used for many other profitable trades. The risk to reward ratio with this provider is not worth it. Moving on to other providers.

markkkay
29
markkkay 2023.08.29 18:13 
 

You a genius. How can i chat with you?

2025.02.18 22:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.13 20:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.07 18:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.02.07 18:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.30 21:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.21 09:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.11 04:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.11.29 11:33
No swaps are charged
2024.11.29 11:33
No swaps are charged
2024.11.19 07:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.11.07 09:17
No swaps are charged
2024.11.07 09:17
No swaps are charged
2024.10.31 19:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.29 14:53
No swaps are charged
2024.10.29 14:53
No swaps are charged
2024.10.23 00:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.08 13:36
No swaps are charged
2024.10.08 13:36
No swaps are charged
2024.08.05 16:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.08.05 15:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
