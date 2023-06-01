SinyallerBölümler
PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN

No Stress Trading

PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
121 hafta
2 / 3.3K USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 162%
ICMarkets-Live19
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
504
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
329 (65.27%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
175 (34.72%)
En iyi işlem:
81.80 USD
En kötü işlem:
-93.94 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 592.01 USD (166 626 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 059.54 USD (100 369 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (82.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
123.60 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.90%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.83%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
8.51
Alış işlemleri:
247 (49.01%)
Satış işlemleri:
257 (50.99%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.74
Beklenen getiri:
3.04 USD
Ortalama kâr:
10.92 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-11.77 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-156.27 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-180.08 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
-5.51%
Yıllık tahmin:
-65.51%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.58 USD
Maksimum:
180.08 USD (3.82%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.99% (156.27 USD)
Varlığa göre:
37.08% (382.09 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDCAD 164
EURGBP 143
AUDNZD 137
NZDCAD 33
AUDCAD 21
NZDJPY 2
EURCAD 1
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDCAD 855
EURGBP 446
AUDNZD 57
NZDCAD 95
AUDCAD 74
NZDJPY 1
EURCAD 0
USDCHF 0
GBPUSD 6
AUDUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDCAD 39K
EURGBP 19K
AUDNZD -3.5K
NZDCAD 7.5K
AUDCAD 5.7K
NZDJPY 98
EURCAD 9
USDCHF 4
GBPUSD 632
AUDUSD 15
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +81.80 USD
En kötü işlem: -94 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +82.15 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -156.27 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-Live19" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 3
Axi-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 6
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 4
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.29 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.37 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.38 × 16
ICMarkets-Live14
0.39 × 349
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.41 × 27
ICMarkets-Live10
0.42 × 513
ICMarkets-Live24
0.43 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.45 × 376
FPMarkets-Live
0.46 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.63 × 41
ICMarkets-Live20
0.65 × 220
ICMarkets-Live16
0.72 × 149
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 401
Tickmill-Live10
0.80 × 642
ICMarkets-Live15
0.86 × 86
ICMarkets-Live06
0.88 × 32
97 daha fazla...
This is a long term stable signal perfect for diversifying your investment.

100% manual trading with good money management and no stress.

Expected drawdown is usually less than 10%.

Expected annual profit is around 50+%.


There are two strategies running in this signal.  One for ranging, one for trending.

Thus, this signal will make money in any market conditions, no matter ranging or trending.

The strategies are based on price action and candle stick pattern.

I developed these strategies after more than 10 years of experience in the market.


Pairs are carefully selected to get a perfect balance of performance and safety.

H4 and Daily chart is used to reduce noise and help making profitable trade accurately.

Hedging is part of the strategy and a hedging account is needed to copy the signal.

Averaging positions may be opened carefully and is part of the strategy.

There is no hard stop loss with the positions, but I may close the trades in loss when there is no more reasons to hold it.


I will do my best to trade safely and profitably, but past performance doesn't guarantee anything.

Thus, please follow the golden rule in trading:

NEVER INVEST MORE THAN YOU CAN AFFORD TO BE LOST!


Happy trading!


