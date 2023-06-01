This is a long term stable signal perfect for diversifying your investment.

100% manual trading with good money management and no stress.

Expected drawdown is usually less than 10%.

Expected annual profit is around 50+%.





There are two strategies running in this signal. One for ranging, one for trending.

Thus, this signal will make money in any market conditions, no matter ranging or trending.

The strategies are based on price action and candle stick pattern.

I developed these strategies after more than 10 years of experience in the market.





Pairs are carefully selected to get a perfect balance of performance and safety.

H4 and Daily chart is used to reduce noise and help making profitable trade accurately.

Hedging is part of the strategy and a hedging account is needed to copy the signal.

Averaging positions may be opened carefully and is part of the strategy.

There is no hard stop loss with the positions, but I may close the trades in loss when there is no more reasons to hold it.





I will do my best to trade safely and profitably, but past performance doesn't guarantee anything.

Thus, please follow the golden rule in trading:

NEVER INVEST MORE THAN YOU CAN AFFORD TO BE LOST!





Happy trading!



