PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN

No Stress Trading

PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN
0 avis
Fiabilité
121 semaines
2 / 3.2K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 162%
ICMarkets-Live19
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
504
Bénéfice trades:
329 (65.27%)
Perte trades:
175 (34.72%)
Meilleure transaction:
81.80 USD
Pire transaction:
-93.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 592.01 USD (166 626 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 059.54 USD (100 369 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (82.15 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
123.60 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
98.90%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.83%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
15 jours
Facteur de récupération:
8.51
Longs trades:
247 (49.01%)
Courts trades:
257 (50.99%)
Facteur de profit:
1.74
Rendement attendu:
3.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.92 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.77 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-156.27 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-180.08 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-5.40%
Prévision annuelle:
-65.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.58 USD
Maximal:
180.08 USD (3.82%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.99% (156.27 USD)
Par fonds propres:
37.08% (382.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCAD 164
EURGBP 143
AUDNZD 137
NZDCAD 33
AUDCAD 21
NZDJPY 2
EURCAD 1
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 855
EURGBP 446
AUDNZD 57
NZDCAD 95
AUDCAD 74
NZDJPY 1
EURCAD 0
USDCHF 0
GBPUSD 6
AUDUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 39K
EURGBP 19K
AUDNZD -3.5K
NZDCAD 7.5K
AUDCAD 5.7K
NZDJPY 98
EURCAD 9
USDCHF 4
GBPUSD 632
AUDUSD 15
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +81.80 USD
Pire transaction: -94 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +82.15 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -156.27 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarkets-Live19" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 3
Axi-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 6
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 4
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.29 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.37 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.38 × 16
ICMarkets-Live14
0.39 × 349
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.41 × 27
ICMarkets-Live10
0.42 × 513
ICMarkets-Live24
0.43 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.45 × 376
FPMarkets-Live
0.46 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.63 × 41
ICMarkets-Live20
0.65 × 220
ICMarkets-Live16
0.72 × 149
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 401
Tickmill-Live10
0.80 × 642
ICMarkets-Live15
0.86 × 86
ICMarkets-Live06
0.88 × 32
97 plus...
This is a long term stable signal perfect for diversifying your investment.

100% manual trading with good money management and no stress.

Expected drawdown is usually less than 10%.

Expected annual profit is around 50+%.


There are two strategies running in this signal.  One for ranging, one for trending.

Thus, this signal will make money in any market conditions, no matter ranging or trending.

The strategies are based on price action and candle stick pattern.

I developed these strategies after more than 10 years of experience in the market.


Pairs are carefully selected to get a perfect balance of performance and safety.

H4 and Daily chart is used to reduce noise and help making profitable trade accurately.

Hedging is part of the strategy and a hedging account is needed to copy the signal.

Averaging positions may be opened carefully and is part of the strategy.

There is no hard stop loss with the positions, but I may close the trades in loss when there is no more reasons to hold it.


I will do my best to trade safely and profitably, but past performance doesn't guarantee anything.

Thus, please follow the golden rule in trading:

NEVER INVEST MORE THAN YOU CAN AFFORD TO BE LOST!


Happy trading!


Aucun avis
