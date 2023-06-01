SegnaliSezioni
PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN

No Stress Trading

PUI SIU GEOFFREY CHEN
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
121 settimane
2 / 3.2K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 162%
ICMarkets-Live19
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
504
Profit Trade:
329 (65.27%)
Loss Trade:
175 (34.72%)
Best Trade:
81.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-93.94 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 592.01 USD (166 626 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 059.54 USD (100 369 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (82.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
123.60 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
98.90%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.83%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
8.51
Long Trade:
247 (49.01%)
Short Trade:
257 (50.99%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.74
Profitto previsto:
3.04 USD
Profitto medio:
10.92 USD
Perdita media:
-11.77 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-156.27 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-180.08 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-5.40%
Previsione annuale:
-65.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.58 USD
Massimale:
180.08 USD (3.82%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.99% (156.27 USD)
Per equità:
37.08% (382.09 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCAD 164
EURGBP 143
AUDNZD 137
NZDCAD 33
AUDCAD 21
NZDJPY 2
EURCAD 1
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
AUDUSD 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCAD 855
EURGBP 446
AUDNZD 57
NZDCAD 95
AUDCAD 74
NZDJPY 1
EURCAD 0
USDCHF 0
GBPUSD 6
AUDUSD 0
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCAD 39K
EURGBP 19K
AUDNZD -3.5K
NZDCAD 7.5K
AUDCAD 5.7K
NZDJPY 98
EURCAD 9
USDCHF 4
GBPUSD 632
AUDUSD 15
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +81.80 USD
Worst Trade: -94 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +82.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -156.27 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarkets-Live19" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 3
Axi-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 6
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 4
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.29 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.37 × 76
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.38 × 16
ICMarkets-Live14
0.39 × 349
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.41 × 27
ICMarkets-Live10
0.42 × 513
ICMarkets-Live24
0.43 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.45 × 376
FPMarkets-Live
0.46 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.63 × 41
ICMarkets-Live20
0.65 × 220
ICMarkets-Live16
0.72 × 149
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-Live04
0.80 × 401
Tickmill-Live10
0.80 × 642
ICMarkets-Live15
0.86 × 86
ICMarkets-Live06
0.88 × 32
This is a long term stable signal perfect for diversifying your investment.

100% manual trading with good money management and no stress.

Expected drawdown is usually less than 10%.

Expected annual profit is around 50+%.


There are two strategies running in this signal.  One for ranging, one for trending.

Thus, this signal will make money in any market conditions, no matter ranging or trending.

The strategies are based on price action and candle stick pattern.

I developed these strategies after more than 10 years of experience in the market.


Pairs are carefully selected to get a perfect balance of performance and safety.

H4 and Daily chart is used to reduce noise and help making profitable trade accurately.

Hedging is part of the strategy and a hedging account is needed to copy the signal.

Averaging positions may be opened carefully and is part of the strategy.

There is no hard stop loss with the positions, but I may close the trades in loss when there is no more reasons to hold it.


I will do my best to trade safely and profitably, but past performance doesn't guarantee anything.

Thus, please follow the golden rule in trading:

NEVER INVEST MORE THAN YOU CAN AFFORD TO BE LOST!


Happy trading!


Non ci sono recensioni
