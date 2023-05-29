SinyallerBölümler
GReYSKuLL

Sergio Alonso Montolio
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
122 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 19%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
5 144
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 050 (78.73%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 094 (21.27%)
En iyi işlem:
492.14 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-492.69 EUR
Brüt kâr:
12 813.85 EUR (653 995 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-10 854.55 EUR (499 693 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
33 (34.08 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
780.66 EUR (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
94.86%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.61%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
27
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.95
Alış işlemleri:
2 504 (48.68%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 640 (51.32%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.18
Beklenen getiri:
0.38 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
3.16 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-9.92 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
32 (-1 480.46 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 480.46 EUR (32)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.09%
Yıllık tahmin:
-25.44%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
2 067.91 EUR (15.83%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
19.86% (2 067.91 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
34.94% (3 250.86 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 1647
GBPUSD 1061
USDCAD 1045
GBPCAD 480
AUDCAD 473
EURGBP 334
AUDNZD 103
NZDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 275
GBPUSD 548
USDCAD -574
GBPCAD 507
AUDCAD 1K
EURGBP 172
AUDNZD 225
NZDCAD 36
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -19K
GBPUSD -2.8K
USDCAD -4.9K
GBPCAD 41K
AUDCAD 94K
EURGBP 11K
AUDNZD 36K
NZDCAD 929
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +492.14 EUR
En kötü işlem: -493 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 32
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +34.08 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 480.46 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 6
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.32 × 90
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.39 × 67
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarkets-Live10
0.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.49 × 109
ICMarkets-Live06
0.53 × 180
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 5
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
ICMarkets-Live09
0.65 × 88
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.67 × 27
188 daha fazla...
Are you ready to take your Forex trading to the next level? Introducing my cutting-edge trading signal service, backed by years of algorithmic trading expertise since 2017. While I've experienced setbacks and learned valuable lessons along the way, I've come to understand that capital preservation reigns supreme over chasing lofty profits.

If you're seeking a get-rich-quick scheme, my signal is not for you. However, if you're in search of a consistent and profitable signal that stands the test of time, look no further.

Your safety in the market is my utmost priority. I mitigate risks by diversifying across various strategies and currency pairs, diligently monitoring every trade. Although my strategies are automated, I intervene manually whenever necessary, ensuring a hands-on approach tailored to prevailing market conditions. During significant macroeconomic news events, I proactively disable specific strategies to safeguard your investments.

With an average monthly yield of approximately +1.5%~+2%, my signal strikes the perfect balance between profitability and stability. While normal drawdown remains below 15%, historical data suggests a possible range of 30%. Rest assured, in extreme market conditions, I'll never let your account burn. My constant vigilance and proactive management mean that I'll swiftly close or adjust trades to protect your assets.

To achieve optimal results and align with the signal's stated statistics, it is recommended that your account balance for copying the signal be similar to the signal's balance. Any balance lower than this threshold may increase potential profitability but also exponentially expose you to higher risks. I do NOT recommend to follow with a balances below €10,000.

Imagine harnessing the power of not just one or two strategies, but a comprehensive arsenal of 10 different approaches. My signal operates across 7 currency pairs, utilizing both trend following and counter-trend strategies. This diversified approach maximizes your potential for success, regardless of market conditions.

For bigger balances, you can follow my other signal that will provide a +3.5% monthly profitability https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1960220


İnceleme yok
