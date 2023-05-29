SignauxSections
Sergio Alonso Montolio

GReYSKuLL

Sergio Alonso Montolio
0 avis
Fiabilité
122 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 20%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
5 143
Bénéfice trades:
4 050 (78.74%)
Perte trades:
1 093 (21.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
492.14 EUR
Pire transaction:
-492.69 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
12 813.85 EUR (653 995 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 848.41 EUR (499 624 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
33 (34.08 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
780.66 EUR (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
94.86%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.61%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.95
Longs trades:
2 504 (48.69%)
Courts trades:
2 639 (51.31%)
Facteur de profit:
1.18
Rendement attendu:
0.38 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
3.16 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-9.93 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
32 (-1 480.46 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 480.46 EUR (32)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.09%
Prévision annuelle:
-25.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
2 067.91 EUR (15.83%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.86% (2 067.91 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
34.94% (3 250.86 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 1646
GBPUSD 1061
USDCAD 1045
GBPCAD 480
AUDCAD 473
EURGBP 334
AUDNZD 103
NZDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 282
GBPUSD 548
USDCAD -574
GBPCAD 507
AUDCAD 1K
EURGBP 172
AUDNZD 225
NZDCAD 36
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -18K
GBPUSD -2.8K
USDCAD -4.9K
GBPCAD 41K
AUDCAD 94K
EURGBP 11K
AUDNZD 36K
NZDCAD 929
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +492.14 EUR
Pire transaction: -493 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 32
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +34.08 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 480.46 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 6
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.32 × 90
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.39 × 67
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarkets-Live10
0.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.49 × 109
ICMarkets-Live06
0.53 × 180
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 5
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
ICMarkets-Live09
0.65 × 88
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.67 × 27
188 plus...
Are you ready to take your Forex trading to the next level? Introducing my cutting-edge trading signal service, backed by years of algorithmic trading expertise since 2017. While I've experienced setbacks and learned valuable lessons along the way, I've come to understand that capital preservation reigns supreme over chasing lofty profits.

If you're seeking a get-rich-quick scheme, my signal is not for you. However, if you're in search of a consistent and profitable signal that stands the test of time, look no further.

Your safety in the market is my utmost priority. I mitigate risks by diversifying across various strategies and currency pairs, diligently monitoring every trade. Although my strategies are automated, I intervene manually whenever necessary, ensuring a hands-on approach tailored to prevailing market conditions. During significant macroeconomic news events, I proactively disable specific strategies to safeguard your investments.

With an average monthly yield of approximately +1.5%~+2%, my signal strikes the perfect balance between profitability and stability. While normal drawdown remains below 15%, historical data suggests a possible range of 30%. Rest assured, in extreme market conditions, I'll never let your account burn. My constant vigilance and proactive management mean that I'll swiftly close or adjust trades to protect your assets.

To achieve optimal results and align with the signal's stated statistics, it is recommended that your account balance for copying the signal be similar to the signal's balance. Any balance lower than this threshold may increase potential profitability but also exponentially expose you to higher risks. I do NOT recommend to follow with a balances below €10,000.

Imagine harnessing the power of not just one or two strategies, but a comprehensive arsenal of 10 different approaches. My signal operates across 7 currency pairs, utilizing both trend following and counter-trend strategies. This diversified approach maximizes your potential for success, regardless of market conditions.

For bigger balances, you can follow my other signal that will provide a +3.5% monthly profitability https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1960220


Aucun avis
