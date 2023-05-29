SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / GReYSKuLL
Sergio Alonso Montolio

GReYSKuLL

Sergio Alonso Montolio
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
122 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 19%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 144
Profit Trade:
4 050 (78.73%)
Loss Trade:
1 094 (21.27%)
Best Trade:
492.14 EUR
Worst Trade:
-492.69 EUR
Profitto lordo:
12 813.85 EUR (653 995 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10 854.55 EUR (499 693 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (34.08 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
780.66 EUR (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
94.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.61%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
27
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.95
Long Trade:
2 504 (48.68%)
Short Trade:
2 640 (51.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.18
Profitto previsto:
0.38 EUR
Profitto medio:
3.16 EUR
Perdita media:
-9.92 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
32 (-1 480.46 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 480.46 EUR (32)
Crescita mensile:
-2.10%
Previsione annuale:
-25.44%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
2 067.91 EUR (15.83%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.86% (2 067.91 EUR)
Per equità:
34.94% (3 250.86 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 1647
GBPUSD 1061
USDCAD 1045
GBPCAD 480
AUDCAD 473
EURGBP 334
AUDNZD 103
NZDCAD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 275
GBPUSD 548
USDCAD -574
GBPCAD 507
AUDCAD 1K
EURGBP 172
AUDNZD 225
NZDCAD 36
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -19K
GBPUSD -2.8K
USDCAD -4.9K
GBPCAD 41K
AUDCAD 94K
EURGBP 11K
AUDNZD 36K
NZDCAD 929
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +492.14 EUR
Worst Trade: -493 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 32
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +34.08 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 480.46 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 4
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 5
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 3
InfinoxCapitalLimited-InfinoxUK3
0.00 × 1
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 6
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.32 × 90
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.39 × 67
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarkets-Live10
0.43 × 7
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.49 × 109
ICMarkets-Live06
0.53 × 180
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.60 × 5
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.63 × 41
ICMarkets-Live09
0.65 × 88
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 47
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.67 × 27
188 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati


Are you ready to take your Forex trading to the next level? Introducing my cutting-edge trading signal service, backed by years of algorithmic trading expertise since 2017. While I've experienced setbacks and learned valuable lessons along the way, I've come to understand that capital preservation reigns supreme over chasing lofty profits.

If you're seeking a get-rich-quick scheme, my signal is not for you. However, if you're in search of a consistent and profitable signal that stands the test of time, look no further.

Your safety in the market is my utmost priority. I mitigate risks by diversifying across various strategies and currency pairs, diligently monitoring every trade. Although my strategies are automated, I intervene manually whenever necessary, ensuring a hands-on approach tailored to prevailing market conditions. During significant macroeconomic news events, I proactively disable specific strategies to safeguard your investments.

With an average monthly yield of approximately +1.5%~+2%, my signal strikes the perfect balance between profitability and stability. While normal drawdown remains below 15%, historical data suggests a possible range of 30%. Rest assured, in extreme market conditions, I'll never let your account burn. My constant vigilance and proactive management mean that I'll swiftly close or adjust trades to protect your assets.

To achieve optimal results and align with the signal's stated statistics, it is recommended that your account balance for copying the signal be similar to the signal's balance. Any balance lower than this threshold may increase potential profitability but also exponentially expose you to higher risks. I do NOT recommend to follow with a balances below €10,000.

Imagine harnessing the power of not just one or two strategies, but a comprehensive arsenal of 10 different approaches. My signal operates across 7 currency pairs, utilizing both trend following and counter-trend strategies. This diversified approach maximizes your potential for success, regardless of market conditions.

For bigger balances, you can follow my other signal that will provide a +3.5% monthly profitability https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1960220


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 07:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 06:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 22:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 21:33
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 14:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 13:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 07:12
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 05:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 18:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 17:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 15:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 11:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.21 11:24
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.21 07:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.21 03:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.21 02:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.18 20:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.18 17:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.18 08:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
GReYSKuLL
30USD al mese
19%
0
0
USD
9.3K
EUR
122
99%
5 144
78%
95%
1.18
0.38
EUR
35%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.