|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|416
|EURJPY
|330
|CADJPY
|290
|EURUSD
|248
|EURGBP
|223
|GBPAUD
|147
|USDJPY
|144
|USDCAD
|127
|GBPNZD
|114
|EURAUD
|110
|EURCAD
|60
|GBPCAD
|55
|GBPUSD
|50
|AUDJPY
|37
|SP500
|21
|USDCHF
|20
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPJPY
|-3.6K
|EURJPY
|3.2K
|CADJPY
|3.1K
|EURUSD
|-200
|EURGBP
|-1.9K
|GBPAUD
|-841
|USDJPY
|579
|USDCAD
|-1.2K
|GBPNZD
|-774
|EURAUD
|-168
|EURCAD
|-629
|GBPCAD
|-281
|GBPUSD
|-756
|AUDJPY
|-584
|SP500
|-719
|USDCHF
|-159
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPJPY
|-19K
|EURJPY
|24K
|CADJPY
|7.8K
|EURUSD
|12K
|EURGBP
|-16K
|GBPAUD
|-562
|USDJPY
|6.6K
|USDCAD
|-15K
|GBPNZD
|-13K
|EURAUD
|-8.7K
|EURCAD
|-1.9K
|GBPCAD
|-3.3K
|GBPUSD
|-7K
|AUDJPY
|-5.7K
|SP500
|-267
|USDCHF
|-2.4K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.13 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.30 × 195
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.30 × 10
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.38 × 78
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.43 × 28
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.46 × 474
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.47 × 15
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.49 × 139
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.55 × 143
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.60 × 43
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.61 × 188
|
Monex-Server2
|0.66 × 50
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 357
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.70 × 372
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.71 × 210
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.72 × 71
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.75 × 4
Forex portofolio of very low correlated strategies. No martingale, no grid or any other risky money management that we all know it ends up in blowing our account up. Intraday trading (not scalping that might create massive differences between the signal provider and the followers results), average win is twice average loss with a 40% win ratio.
I invest a significative amount of my own money (20.000 EUR as of May 2023) as I am the first one interested in making money out of the strategy not only out of the followers.
Thanks for your trust.
