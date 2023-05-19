SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Portfolio Alpha
Javier Garcia

Portfolio Alpha

Javier Garcia
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
202 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 392
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
903 (37.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 489 (62.25%)
En iyi işlem:
1 339.14 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-674.90 EUR
Brüt kâr:
132 864.78 EUR (880 832 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-137 250.59 EUR (923 722 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (2 048.78 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 123.39 EUR (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
80.72%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.29
Alış işlemleri:
1 175 (49.12%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 217 (50.88%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.97
Beklenen getiri:
-1.83 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
147.14 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-92.18 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
23 (-3 300.78 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 300.78 EUR (23)
Aylık büyüme:
-4.11%
Yıllık tahmin:
-51.31%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
5 199.24 EUR
Maksimum:
15 153.31 EUR (126.76%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
55.70% (15 153.31 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
3.60% (477.51 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPJPY 416
EURJPY 330
CADJPY 290
EURUSD 248
EURGBP 223
GBPAUD 147
USDJPY 144
USDCAD 127
GBPNZD 114
EURAUD 110
EURCAD 60
GBPCAD 55
GBPUSD 50
AUDJPY 37
SP500 21
USDCHF 20
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPJPY -3.6K
EURJPY 3.2K
CADJPY 3.1K
EURUSD -200
EURGBP -1.9K
GBPAUD -841
USDJPY 579
USDCAD -1.2K
GBPNZD -774
EURAUD -168
EURCAD -629
GBPCAD -281
GBPUSD -756
AUDJPY -584
SP500 -719
USDCHF -159
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPJPY -19K
EURJPY 24K
CADJPY 7.8K
EURUSD 12K
EURGBP -16K
GBPAUD -562
USDJPY 6.6K
USDCAD -15K
GBPNZD -13K
EURAUD -8.7K
EURCAD -1.9K
GBPCAD -3.3K
GBPUSD -7K
AUDJPY -5.7K
SP500 -267
USDCHF -2.4K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 339.14 EUR
En kötü işlem: -675 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 23
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 048.78 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3 300.78 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live07
0.30 × 195
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.30 × 10
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarkets-Live10
0.43 × 28
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.46 × 474
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.47 × 15
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.49 × 139
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.55 × 143
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.60 × 43
ICMarkets-Live09
0.61 × 188
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 50
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 357
ICMarkets-Live06
0.70 × 372
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.71 × 210
TickmillUK-Live03
0.72 × 71
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.75 × 4
192 daha fazla...
Forex portofolio of very low correlated strategies. No martingale, no grid or any other risky money management that we all know it ends up in blowing our account up. Intraday trading (not scalping that might create massive differences between the signal provider and the followers results), average win is twice average loss with a 40% win ratio.

I invest a significative amount of my own money (20.000 EUR as of May 2023) as I am the first one interested in making money out of the strategy not only out of the followers.

Thanks for your trust.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.23 08:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.07% of days out of 1405 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 05:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.19 04:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.07% of days out of 1401 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 15:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.07% of days out of 1398 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.19 13:39
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2023.05.19 17:13
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 1.65% of days out of 547 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Portfolio Alpha
Ayda 50 USD
3%
0
0
USD
13K
EUR
202
100%
2 392
37%
100%
0.96
-1.83
EUR
56%
1:200
