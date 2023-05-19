SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Portfolio Alpha
Javier Garcia

Portfolio Alpha

Javier Garcia
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
202 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 392
Profit Trade:
903 (37.75%)
Loss Trade:
1 489 (62.25%)
Best Trade:
1 339.14 EUR
Worst Trade:
-674.90 EUR
Profitto lordo:
132 864.78 EUR (880 832 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-137 250.59 EUR (923 722 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (2 048.78 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 123.39 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
80.72%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.29
Long Trade:
1 175 (49.12%)
Short Trade:
1 217 (50.88%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.97
Profitto previsto:
-1.83 EUR
Profitto medio:
147.14 EUR
Perdita media:
-92.18 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
23 (-3 300.78 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 300.78 EUR (23)
Crescita mensile:
-4.19%
Previsione annuale:
-51.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
5 199.24 EUR
Massimale:
15 153.31 EUR (126.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
55.70% (15 153.31 EUR)
Per equità:
3.60% (477.51 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 416
EURJPY 330
CADJPY 290
EURUSD 248
EURGBP 223
GBPAUD 147
USDJPY 144
USDCAD 127
GBPNZD 114
EURAUD 110
EURCAD 60
GBPCAD 55
GBPUSD 50
AUDJPY 37
SP500 21
USDCHF 20
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY -3.6K
EURJPY 3.2K
CADJPY 3.1K
EURUSD -200
EURGBP -1.9K
GBPAUD -841
USDJPY 579
USDCAD -1.2K
GBPNZD -774
EURAUD -168
EURCAD -629
GBPCAD -281
GBPUSD -756
AUDJPY -584
SP500 -719
USDCHF -159
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY -19K
EURJPY 24K
CADJPY 7.8K
EURUSD 12K
EURGBP -16K
GBPAUD -562
USDJPY 6.6K
USDCAD -15K
GBPNZD -13K
EURAUD -8.7K
EURCAD -1.9K
GBPCAD -3.3K
GBPUSD -7K
AUDJPY -5.7K
SP500 -267
USDCHF -2.4K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 339.14 EUR
Worst Trade: -675 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 23
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 048.78 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 300.78 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live07
0.30 × 195
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.30 × 10
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarkets-Live10
0.43 × 28
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.46 × 474
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.47 × 15
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.49 × 139
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.55 × 143
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.60 × 43
ICMarkets-Live09
0.61 × 188
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 50
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 357
ICMarkets-Live06
0.70 × 372
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.71 × 210
TickmillUK-Live03
0.72 × 71
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.75 × 4
192 più
Forex portofolio of very low correlated strategies. No martingale, no grid or any other risky money management that we all know it ends up in blowing our account up. Intraday trading (not scalping that might create massive differences between the signal provider and the followers results), average win is twice average loss with a 40% win ratio.

I invest a significative amount of my own money (20.000 EUR as of May 2023) as I am the first one interested in making money out of the strategy not only out of the followers.

Thanks for your trust.

