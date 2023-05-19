- Crescita
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|416
|EURJPY
|330
|CADJPY
|290
|EURUSD
|248
|EURGBP
|223
|GBPAUD
|147
|USDJPY
|144
|USDCAD
|127
|GBPNZD
|114
|EURAUD
|110
|EURCAD
|60
|GBPCAD
|55
|GBPUSD
|50
|AUDJPY
|37
|SP500
|21
|USDCHF
|20
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY
|-3.6K
|EURJPY
|3.2K
|CADJPY
|3.1K
|EURUSD
|-200
|EURGBP
|-1.9K
|GBPAUD
|-841
|USDJPY
|579
|USDCAD
|-1.2K
|GBPNZD
|-774
|EURAUD
|-168
|EURCAD
|-629
|GBPCAD
|-281
|GBPUSD
|-756
|AUDJPY
|-584
|SP500
|-719
|USDCHF
|-159
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY
|-19K
|EURJPY
|24K
|CADJPY
|7.8K
|EURUSD
|12K
|EURGBP
|-16K
|GBPAUD
|-562
|USDJPY
|6.6K
|USDCAD
|-15K
|GBPNZD
|-13K
|EURAUD
|-8.7K
|EURCAD
|-1.9K
|GBPCAD
|-3.3K
|GBPUSD
|-7K
|AUDJPY
|-5.7K
|SP500
|-267
|USDCHF
|-2.4K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.13 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.30 × 195
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.30 × 10
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.38 × 78
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.43 × 28
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.46 × 474
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.47 × 15
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.49 × 139
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.55 × 143
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.60 × 43
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.61 × 188
|
Monex-Server2
|0.66 × 50
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.67 × 357
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.70 × 372
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.71 × 210
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.72 × 71
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.75 × 4
Forex portofolio of very low correlated strategies. No martingale, no grid or any other risky money management that we all know it ends up in blowing our account up. Intraday trading (not scalping that might create massive differences between the signal provider and the followers results), average win is twice average loss with a 40% win ratio.
I invest a significative amount of my own money (20.000 EUR as of May 2023) as I am the first one interested in making money out of the strategy not only out of the followers.
Thanks for your trust.
