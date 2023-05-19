SignauxSections
Javier Garcia

Portfolio Alpha

Javier Garcia
0 avis
Fiabilité
201 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 391
Bénéfice trades:
902 (37.72%)
Perte trades:
1 489 (62.28%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 339.14 EUR
Pire transaction:
-674.90 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
132 854.96 EUR (880 787 pips)
Perte brute:
-137 250.59 EUR (923 722 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (2 048.78 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 123.39 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
80.72%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.29
Longs trades:
1 175 (49.14%)
Courts trades:
1 216 (50.86%)
Facteur de profit:
0.97
Rendement attendu:
-1.84 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
147.29 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-92.18 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
23 (-3 300.78 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 300.78 EUR (23)
Croissance mensuelle:
-4.57%
Prévision annuelle:
-55.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5 199.24 EUR
Maximal:
15 153.31 EUR (126.76%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
55.70% (15 153.31 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
3.60% (477.51 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY 416
EURJPY 330
CADJPY 290
EURUSD 247
EURGBP 223
GBPAUD 147
USDJPY 144
USDCAD 127
GBPNZD 114
EURAUD 110
EURCAD 60
GBPCAD 55
GBPUSD 50
AUDJPY 37
SP500 21
USDCHF 20
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY -3.6K
EURJPY 3.2K
CADJPY 3.1K
EURUSD -211
EURGBP -1.9K
GBPAUD -841
USDJPY 579
USDCAD -1.2K
GBPNZD -774
EURAUD -168
EURCAD -629
GBPCAD -281
GBPUSD -756
AUDJPY -584
SP500 -719
USDCHF -159
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -19K
EURJPY 24K
CADJPY 7.8K
EURUSD 12K
EURGBP -16K
GBPAUD -562
USDJPY 6.6K
USDCAD -15K
GBPNZD -13K
EURAUD -8.7K
EURCAD -1.9K
GBPCAD -3.3K
GBPUSD -7K
AUDJPY -5.7K
SP500 -267
USDCHF -2.4K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 339.14 EUR
Pire transaction: -675 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 23
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 048.78 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 300.78 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 4
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.13 × 15
ICMarkets-Live07
0.30 × 195
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.30 × 10
EGlobal-Cent5
0.38 × 78
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarkets-Live10
0.43 × 28
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.46 × 474
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.47 × 15
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.49 × 139
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.55 × 143
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.60 × 43
ICMarkets-Live09
0.61 × 188
Monex-Server2
0.66 × 50
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.67 × 357
ICMarkets-Live06
0.70 × 372
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.71 × 210
TickmillUK-Live03
0.72 × 71
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.75 × 4
192 plus...
Forex portofolio of very low correlated strategies. No martingale, no grid or any other risky money management that we all know it ends up in blowing our account up. Intraday trading (not scalping that might create massive differences between the signal provider and the followers results), average win is twice average loss with a 40% win ratio.

I invest a significative amount of my own money (20.000 EUR as of May 2023) as I am the first one interested in making money out of the strategy not only out of the followers.

Thanks for your trust.

Aucun avis
2025.09.23 08:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.07% of days out of 1405 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 05:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.19 04:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.07% of days out of 1401 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 15:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.07% of days out of 1398 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.19 13:39
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2023.05.19 17:13
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 1.65% of days out of 547 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
