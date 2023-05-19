Forex portofolio of very low correlated strategies. No martingale, no grid or any other risky money management that we all know it ends up in blowing our account up. Intraday trading (not scalping that might create massive differences between the signal provider and the followers results), average win is twice average loss with a 40% win ratio.

I invest a significative amount of my own money (20.000 EUR as of May 2023) as I am the first one interested in making money out of the strategy not only out of the followers.

Thanks for your trust.