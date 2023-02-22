SignauxSections
Maksym Viunik

SCR EURAUD FUSION

Maksym Viunik
0 avis
Fiabilité
136 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 89%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 312
Bénéfice trades:
865 (65.92%)
Perte trades:
447 (34.07%)
Meilleure transaction:
137.72 USD
Pire transaction:
-55.23 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 352.18 USD (48 894 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 681.35 USD (30 363 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
16 (286.75 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
286.75 USD (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
15.77%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
73.07%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
5 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.60
Longs trades:
671 (51.14%)
Courts trades:
641 (48.86%)
Facteur de profit:
1.40
Rendement attendu:
0.51 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.76 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-85.28 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-92.17 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.13%
Prévision annuelle:
12.93%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
50.59 USD
Maximal:
186.52 USD (70.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.40% (169.69 USD)
Par fonds propres:
66.53% (1 175.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURAUD 425
GBPCAD 336
GBPAUD 272
AUDCAD 123
EURUSD 100
USDCAD 38
EURGBP 18
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD -117
GBPCAD -50
GBPAUD -17
AUDCAD -41
EURUSD 837
USDCAD 54
EURGBP 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 2K
GBPCAD 2.3K
GBPAUD 1.5K
AUDCAD -123
EURUSD 12K
USDCAD 1.1K
EURGBP 99
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +137.72 USD
Pire transaction: -55 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 16
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +286.75 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -85.28 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.52 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.75 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.82 × 50
AltairInc-Live
1.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.44 × 18
Valutrades-Real-HK
1.88 × 24
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.00 × 5
ForexChief-DirectFX
2.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.50 × 2
SwitchMarkets-Real
2.50 × 4
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
2.89 × 18
Exness-Real
3.96 × 26
Tradeview-Live
5.32 × 28
FXPIG-LIVE
5.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live04
5.60 × 125
FBS-Real-4
5.64 × 11
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
Coinexx-Demo
6.50 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-7
7.67 × 3
12 plus...
This signal working with the account of the broker Fusion Markets is based on the trading strategy SCR-EURAUD, which successfully generates profit since the beginning of 2019.

✅ Strengths of the SCR-EURAUD trading system: 

▪️ Intraday (avg. trade length is 1 hour); 🕙

▪️ Fully automated strategy (managed by robot 🤖);

▪️ Conservative and customizable risks;   

▪️ StopLoss orders are used for each position. ⚠


The Forex trading strategy we propose is a unique approach that focuses on opening short-term transactions after the end of the North American trading session when the market liquidity is reduced. The strategy relies on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis to identify potential trades and maximize profits.

To begin, the bot analyzes the economic calendar to determine if any significant economic events are scheduled for the upcoming trading session, to assess the potential impact on the market.

After the North American trading session ends, the bot analyzes the price movements and look for key technical indicators that confirm the direction of the market trend.

The strategy relies on a variety of technical indicators, including moving averages, trend lines, and momentum indicators, to identify potential trades. The bot looks for price patterns that indicate a potential short-term reversal or breakout.

Once a potential trade is identified, the bot will place a stop-loss order to limit potential losses and a take-profit order to secure profits. The stop-loss and take-profit orders are based on the trader's risk tolerance and the market conditions.

Having an account that offers the lowest spreads, fastest execution, and minimal negative slippage is a crucial factor for ensuring success in copying this signal.

👉 This strategy works best on an MT4 trading account directly, i.e. through direct account management. You get the best performance and the best results.

🛑 Please keep in mind that the copy trading method is good enough to test any such trading system, which can help you get an idea of what kind of system you are going to use and how it works. You will most likely get some slippage and encounter price differences when executing orders in your account and ours. This is a disadvantage of any web services intended to copy trades.


