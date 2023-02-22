This signal working with the account of the broker Fusion Markets is based on the trading strategy SCR-EURAUD, which successfully generates profit since the beginning of 2019.

✅ Strengths of the SCR-EURAUD trading system: ▪️ Intraday (avg. trade length is 1 hour); 🕙 ▪️ Fully automated strategy (managed by robot 🤖); ▪️ Conservative and customizable risks; ⚖ ▪️ StopLoss orders are used for each position. ⚠

The Forex trading strategy we propose is a unique approach that focuses on opening short-term transactions after the end of the North American trading session when the market liquidity is reduced. The strategy relies on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis to identify potential trades and maximize profits.

To begin, the bot analyzes the economic calendar to determine if any significant economic events are scheduled for the upcoming trading session, to assess the potential impact on the market. After the North American trading session ends, the bot analyzes the price movements and look for key technical indicators that confirm the direction of the market trend.

The strategy relies on a variety of technical indicators, including moving averages, trend lines, and momentum indicators, to identify potential trades. The bot looks for price patterns that indicate a potential short-term reversal or breakout.





Once a potential trade is identified, the bot will place a stop-loss order to limit potential losses and a take-profit order to secure profits. The stop-loss and take-profit orders are based on the trader's risk tolerance and the market conditions.



Having an account that offers the lowest spreads, fastest execution, and minimal negative slippage is a crucial factor for ensuring success in copying this signal. 👉 This strategy works best on an MT4 trading account directly, i.e. through direct account management. You get the best performance and the best results. 🛑 Please keep in mind that the copy trading method is good enough to test any such trading system, which can help you get an idea of what kind of system you are going to use and how it works. You will most likely get some slippage and encounter price differences when executing orders in your account and ours. This is a disadvantage of any web services intended to copy trades.



