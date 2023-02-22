SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / SCR EURAUD FUSION
Maksym Viunik

SCR EURAUD FUSION

Maksym Viunik
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
136 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 89%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 312
Profit Trade:
865 (65.92%)
Loss Trade:
447 (34.07%)
Best Trade:
137.72 USD
Worst Trade:
-55.23 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 352.18 USD (48 894 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 681.35 USD (30 363 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (286.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
286.75 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
15.77%
Massimo carico di deposito:
73.07%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.60
Long Trade:
671 (51.14%)
Short Trade:
641 (48.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.40
Profitto previsto:
0.51 USD
Profitto medio:
2.72 USD
Perdita media:
-3.76 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-85.28 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-92.17 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
0.64%
Previsione annuale:
7.75%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
50.59 USD
Massimale:
186.52 USD (70.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.40% (169.69 USD)
Per equità:
66.53% (1 175.86 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURAUD 425
GBPCAD 336
GBPAUD 272
AUDCAD 123
EURUSD 100
USDCAD 38
EURGBP 18
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURAUD -117
GBPCAD -50
GBPAUD -17
AUDCAD -41
EURUSD 837
USDCAD 54
EURGBP 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURAUD 2K
GBPCAD 2.3K
GBPAUD 1.5K
AUDCAD -123
EURUSD 12K
USDCAD 1.1K
EURGBP 99
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +137.72 USD
Worst Trade: -55 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +286.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -85.28 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AlgoGlobal-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.17 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.52 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.75 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.82 × 50
AltairInc-Live
1.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.44 × 18
Valutrades-Real-HK
1.88 × 24
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
2.00 × 5
ForexChief-DirectFX
2.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.50 × 2
SwitchMarkets-Real
2.50 × 4
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
2.89 × 18
Exness-Real
3.96 × 26
Tradeview-Live
5.32 × 28
FXPIG-LIVE
5.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live04
5.60 × 125
FBS-Real-4
5.64 × 11
Just2Trade-Real
6.00 × 1
Coinexx-Demo
6.50 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-7
7.67 × 3
12 più
This signal working with the account of the broker Fusion Markets is based on the trading strategy SCR-EURAUD, which successfully generates profit since the beginning of 2019.

✅ Strengths of the SCR-EURAUD trading system: 

▪️ Intraday (avg. trade length is 1 hour); 🕙

▪️ Fully automated strategy (managed by robot 🤖);

▪️ Conservative and customizable risks;   

▪️ StopLoss orders are used for each position. ⚠


The Forex trading strategy we propose is a unique approach that focuses on opening short-term transactions after the end of the North American trading session when the market liquidity is reduced. The strategy relies on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis to identify potential trades and maximize profits.

To begin, the bot analyzes the economic calendar to determine if any significant economic events are scheduled for the upcoming trading session, to assess the potential impact on the market.

After the North American trading session ends, the bot analyzes the price movements and look for key technical indicators that confirm the direction of the market trend.

The strategy relies on a variety of technical indicators, including moving averages, trend lines, and momentum indicators, to identify potential trades. The bot looks for price patterns that indicate a potential short-term reversal or breakout.

Once a potential trade is identified, the bot will place a stop-loss order to limit potential losses and a take-profit order to secure profits. The stop-loss and take-profit orders are based on the trader's risk tolerance and the market conditions.

Having an account that offers the lowest spreads, fastest execution, and minimal negative slippage is a crucial factor for ensuring success in copying this signal.

👉 This strategy works best on an MT4 trading account directly, i.e. through direct account management. You get the best performance and the best results.

🛑 Please keep in mind that the copy trading method is good enough to test any such trading system, which can help you get an idea of what kind of system you are going to use and how it works. You will most likely get some slippage and encounter price differences when executing orders in your account and ours. This is a disadvantage of any web services intended to copy trades.


