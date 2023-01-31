- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|3676
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|5.7K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|454K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.42 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.49 × 41
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 94
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 1
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.25 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.54 × 13
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|4.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|4.05 × 37
|
Coinexx-Live
|4.25 × 8
|
Longhorn-Real2
|4.75 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.95 × 21
|
FXCL-Main2
|5.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-06
|5.33 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.97 × 237
|
CityIndexAU-Live 101
|7.53 × 34
|
Axi-US06-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Live6
|9.08 × 13
To Subscribers,
About this signal,
1. This is a Forex Grid Trading system.
You will see that multiple buy and sell orders are placed at predefined price levels on a trading chart.
It is not a good trading system to someone. Please think thoughtfully that the system is acceptable or not for you.
2. The maximum drawdown will be 30~35%.
It is the worst case when do the backtesting in the past 10 years.
3. The expected profit (growth) ratio is 2% per month.
In order to reduce the risk, the small lots are used. For the reason, the expected profit will not be more than you want.
2024/09/20
USD
USD
USD