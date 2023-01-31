SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Web57
KUO JEN-BIN

Web57

KUO JEN-BIN
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
139 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 68%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3 676
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 829 (76.95%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
847 (23.04%)
En iyi işlem:
93.13 USD
En kötü işlem:
-105.09 USD
Brüt kâr:
21 532.35 USD (1 162 828 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-15 799.25 USD (712 281 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
38 (393.30 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 404.72 USD (35)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.84%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.61
Alış işlemleri:
1 920 (52.23%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 756 (47.77%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.36
Beklenen getiri:
1.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
7.61 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-18.65 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-129.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-446.05 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
-4.32%
Yıllık tahmin:
-52.36%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
24.32 USD
Maksimum:
3 553.15 USD (25.59%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
22.32% (3 550.61 USD)
Varlığa göre:
11.50% (2 229.43 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 3676
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 5.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 454K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +93.13 USD
En kötü işlem: -105 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 35
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +393.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -129.15 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.26 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.49 × 41
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 94
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.00 × 1
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.25 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
2.54 × 13
Pepperstone-Edge07
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
4.05 × 37
Coinexx-Live
4.25 × 8
Longhorn-Real2
4.75 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.95 × 21
FXCL-Main2
5.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
5.33 × 6
Darwinex-Live
5.97 × 237
CityIndexAU-Live 101
7.53 × 34
Axi-US06-Live
8.00 × 1
Swissquote-Live6
9.08 × 13
9 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

To Subscribers,


About this signal,

1. This is a Forex Grid Trading system.

    You will see that multiple buy and sell orders are placed at predefined price levels on a trading chart.

    It is not a good trading system to someone. Please think thoughtfully that the system is acceptable or not for you.

2. The maximum drawdown will be 30~35%.

    It is the worst case when do the backtesting in the past 10 years.

3. The expected profit (growth) ratio is 2% per month.

    In order to reduce the risk, the small lots are used. For the reason, the expected profit will not be more than you want.


2024/09/20

İnceleme yok
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 10:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.03.05 10:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.10 04:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.09 10:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.10 20:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.12 08:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.07 05:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.07 03:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.06 18:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.06.27 20:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.06.07 14:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.06.04 12:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.08 10:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.04 19:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.10.25 16:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.10.25 03:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Web57
Ayda 30 USD
68%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
139
100%
3 676
76%
100%
1.36
1.56
USD
22%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.