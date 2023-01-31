To Subscribers,





About this signal,

1. This is a Forex Grid Trading system.

You will see that multiple buy and sell orders are placed at predefined price levels on a trading chart.

It is not a good trading system to someone. Please think thoughtfully that the system is acceptable or not for you.

2. The maximum drawdown will be 30~35%.

It is the worst case when do the backtesting in the past 10 years.

3. The expected profit (growth) ratio is 2% per month.

In order to reduce the risk, the small lots are used. For the reason, the expected profit will not be more than you want.





2024/09/20