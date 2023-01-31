SegnaliSezioni
KUO JEN-BIN

Web57

KUO JEN-BIN
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
139 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 68%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 676
Profit Trade:
2 829 (76.95%)
Loss Trade:
847 (23.04%)
Best Trade:
93.13 USD
Worst Trade:
-105.09 USD
Profitto lordo:
21 532.35 USD (1 162 828 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-15 799.25 USD (712 281 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
38 (393.30 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 404.72 USD (35)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.84%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.61
Long Trade:
1 920 (52.23%)
Short Trade:
1 756 (47.77%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.36
Profitto previsto:
1.56 USD
Profitto medio:
7.61 USD
Perdita media:
-18.65 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-129.15 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-446.05 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
-4.32%
Previsione annuale:
-52.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
24.32 USD
Massimale:
3 553.15 USD (25.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.32% (3 550.61 USD)
Per equità:
11.50% (2 229.43 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 3676
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 5.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 454K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +93.13 USD
Worst Trade: -105 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 35
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +393.30 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -129.15 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.26 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.49 × 41
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 94
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.00 × 1
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.25 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
2.54 × 13
Pepperstone-Edge07
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
4.05 × 37
Coinexx-Live
4.25 × 8
Longhorn-Real2
4.75 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.95 × 21
FXCL-Main2
5.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
5.33 × 6
Darwinex-Live
5.97 × 237
CityIndexAU-Live 101
7.53 × 34
Axi-US06-Live
8.00 × 1
Swissquote-Live6
9.08 × 13
9 più
To Subscribers,


About this signal,

1. This is a Forex Grid Trading system.

    You will see that multiple buy and sell orders are placed at predefined price levels on a trading chart.

    It is not a good trading system to someone. Please think thoughtfully that the system is acceptable or not for you.

2. The maximum drawdown will be 30~35%.

    It is the worst case when do the backtesting in the past 10 years.

3. The expected profit (growth) ratio is 2% per month.

    In order to reduce the risk, the small lots are used. For the reason, the expected profit will not be more than you want.


2024/09/20

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 10:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.03.05 10:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.10 04:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.09 10:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.10 20:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.12 08:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.07 05:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.07 03:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.06 18:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.06.27 20:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.06.07 14:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.06.04 12:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.08 10:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.04 19:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.10.25 16:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.10.25 03:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
