|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|3676
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|5.7K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|454K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.42 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.49 × 41
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 94
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 1
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.25 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.54 × 13
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|4.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|4.05 × 37
|
Coinexx-Live
|4.25 × 8
|
Longhorn-Real2
|4.75 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|4.95 × 21
|
FXCL-Main2
|5.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-06
|5.33 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|5.97 × 237
|
CityIndexAU-Live 101
|7.53 × 34
|
Axi-US06-Live
|8.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Live6
|9.08 × 13
To Subscribers,
About this signal,
1. This is a Forex Grid Trading system.
You will see that multiple buy and sell orders are placed at predefined price levels on a trading chart.
It is not a good trading system to someone. Please think thoughtfully that the system is acceptable or not for you.
2. The maximum drawdown will be 30~35%.
It is the worst case when do the backtesting in the past 10 years.
3. The expected profit (growth) ratio is 2% per month.
In order to reduce the risk, the small lots are used. For the reason, the expected profit will not be more than you want.
2024/09/20
