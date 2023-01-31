SignauxSections
KUO JEN-BIN

Web57

KUO JEN-BIN
0 avis
Fiabilité
139 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 68%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 676
Bénéfice trades:
2 829 (76.95%)
Perte trades:
847 (23.04%)
Meilleure transaction:
93.13 USD
Pire transaction:
-105.09 USD
Bénéfice brut:
21 532.35 USD (1 162 828 pips)
Perte brute:
-15 799.25 USD (712 281 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
38 (393.30 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 404.72 USD (35)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.84%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
21
Temps de détention moyen:
8 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.61
Longs trades:
1 920 (52.23%)
Courts trades:
1 756 (47.77%)
Facteur de profit:
1.36
Rendement attendu:
1.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
7.61 USD
Perte moyenne:
-18.65 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-129.15 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-446.05 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
-4.32%
Prévision annuelle:
-52.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
24.32 USD
Maximal:
3 553.15 USD (25.59%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
22.32% (3 550.61 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.50% (2 229.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 3676
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 5.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 454K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +93.13 USD
Pire transaction: -105 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 35
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +393.30 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -129.15 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.26 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.42 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.49 × 41
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 94
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.00 × 1
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.25 × 4
Tickmill-Live10
2.54 × 13
Pepperstone-Edge07
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
4.05 × 37
Coinexx-Live
4.25 × 8
Longhorn-Real2
4.75 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
4.95 × 21
FXCL-Main2
5.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
5.33 × 6
Darwinex-Live
5.97 × 237
CityIndexAU-Live 101
7.53 × 34
Axi-US06-Live
8.00 × 1
Swissquote-Live6
9.08 × 13
9 plus...
To Subscribers,


About this signal,

1. This is a Forex Grid Trading system.

    You will see that multiple buy and sell orders are placed at predefined price levels on a trading chart.

    It is not a good trading system to someone. Please think thoughtfully that the system is acceptable or not for you.

2. The maximum drawdown will be 30~35%.

    It is the worst case when do the backtesting in the past 10 years.

3. The expected profit (growth) ratio is 2% per month.

    In order to reduce the risk, the small lots are used. For the reason, the expected profit will not be more than you want.


2024/09/20

Aucun avis
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 10:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.03.05 10:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.10 04:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.09 10:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.09.10 20:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.08.12 08:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.07 05:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.07 03:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.06 18:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.06.27 20:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.06.07 14:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.06.04 12:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.08 10:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.01.04 19:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.10.25 16:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.10.25 03:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Web57
30 USD par mois
68%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
139
100%
3 676
76%
100%
1.36
1.56
USD
22%
1:500
