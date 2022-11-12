I discretionary trading the following pairs: USA500, GER40, EURUSD, GBPUSD and seldom USDJPY, Gold, Crude Oil, NaturalGas.

Ι mainly open positions following the trend with specific money management rules. I use small leverage 1:30.

My system isn't martingale, for this reason the profit trades are less than loss trades but the average profit is two times bigger than the average loss.

I usually split my positions to minimize the risk.

The expected return per year for leverage 1:30 is 130%-200%. But deviations are possible, both up and down. The expected drawdown is 45%.

The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $10000















