Ioannis Kyratsas

Top Performace Trading

Ioannis Kyratsas
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
248 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 97 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2020 1 273%
Activtrades-4
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
10 678
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 516 (42.29%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
6 162 (57.71%)
En iyi işlem:
19 735.59 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-12 173.07 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 736 134.35 EUR (16 313 696 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 253 965.68 EUR (11 589 271 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
28 (8 342.62 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
34 827.48 EUR (8)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.62%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
197.78%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
41
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
5.41
Alış işlemleri:
6 441 (60.32%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 237 (39.68%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.38
Beklenen getiri:
45.16 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
384.44 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-203.50 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
43 (-4 357.89 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-38 918.98 EUR (27)
Aylık büyüme:
-25.33%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
557.15 EUR
Maksimum:
89 125.40 EUR (15.52%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
81.90% (25 427.49 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
65.85% (5 011.57 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
Usa500 3842
GBPUSD 1855
EURUSD 1246
Ger40 1209
GOLD 1058
USDJPY 426
LCrude 423
Ger30 361
SILVER 67
UsaInd 51
NGasFeb23 29
NGasMar23 21
NGasNov22 20
NGasNov21 14
NGasDec22 14
NGasOct22 12
UsaRus 9
NGasMar22 7
NGasJan23 5
USDTRY 4
CopperMay21 3
NGasApr23 1
Coffee 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
Usa500 34K
GBPUSD 31K
EURUSD 57K
Ger40 16K
GOLD 355K
USDJPY 38K
LCrude 24K
Ger30 3.9K
SILVER -6.6K
UsaInd -248
NGasFeb23 -4.3K
NGasMar23 -4.7K
NGasNov22 -463
NGasNov21 372
NGasDec22 3.7K
NGasOct22 2.4K
UsaRus 718
NGasMar22 469
NGasJan23 206
USDTRY 146
CopperMay21 -14
NGasApr23 -18
Coffee -556
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
Usa500 1.4M
GBPUSD 75K
EURUSD 61K
Ger40 1.7M
GOLD 754K
USDJPY 65K
LCrude 3.2K
Ger30 599K
SILVER -17K
UsaInd -10K
NGasFeb23 -6K
NGasMar23 -4.8K
NGasNov22 -253
NGasNov21 1.2K
NGasDec22 4.1K
NGasOct22 2.9K
UsaRus 24K
NGasMar22 747
NGasJan23 -77
USDTRY 98K
CopperMay21 -505
NGasApr23 -16
Coffee -152
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +19 735.59 EUR
En kötü işlem: -12 173 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 27
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +8 342.62 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -4 357.89 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Activtrades-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXPIG.com-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 3
EGlobal-Classic3
0.08 × 51
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.09 × 509
QTrade-3
0.13 × 38
JFD-Live02
0.20 × 6510
BlackBullGroup-LiveUK
0.20 × 128
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.24 × 7554
ForexTime-Pro
0.24 × 134
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.24 × 2608
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.25 × 1692
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.25 × 227
TitanFX-01
0.26 × 4646
ICMarkets-Live12
0.28 × 242
ICMarkets-Live01
0.28 × 5855
Varchev-Real
0.29 × 52
ICMarkets-Live02
0.29 × 11462
Darwinex-Live
0.29 × 17
Pepperstone-04
0.30 × 2886
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.31 × 7900
Tickmill-Live
0.31 × 39197
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.32 × 2253
163 daha fazla...
I discretionary trading the following pairs: USA500, GER40, EURUSD, GBPUSD and seldom USDJPY, Gold, Crude Oil, NaturalGas.

Ι mainly open positions following the trend with specific money management rules.   I use small leverage 1:30. 

My system isn't martingale, for this reason the profit trades are less than loss trades but the average profit is two times bigger than the average loss.

I usually split my positions to minimize the risk.

The expected return per year for leverage 1:30  is   130%-200%.  But deviations are possible, both up and down. The expected drawdown is 45%.

The deposit for copying the signal     must be at least $10000 





İnceleme yok
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 13:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 03:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.12 12:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.11 16:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.11 07:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.21 16:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.21 15:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.19 18:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 16:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 15:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 07:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 06:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 04:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.07 15:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.13 16:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.09 14:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.12.08 16:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.18 03:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Top Performace Trading
Ayda 97 USD
1 273%
0
0
USD
92K
EUR
248
0%
10 678
42%
99%
1.38
45.16
EUR
82%
1:30
Kopyala

