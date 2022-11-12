SegnaliSezioni
Ioannis Kyratsas

Top Performace Trading

Ioannis Kyratsas
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
248 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 97 USD al mese
crescita dal 2020 1 273%
Activtrades-4
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10 678
Profit Trade:
4 516 (42.29%)
Loss Trade:
6 162 (57.71%)
Best Trade:
19 735.59 EUR
Worst Trade:
-12 173.07 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 736 134.35 EUR (16 313 696 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 253 965.68 EUR (11 589 271 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (8 342.62 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
34 827.48 EUR (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
98.62%
Massimo carico di deposito:
197.78%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
41
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
5.41
Long Trade:
6 441 (60.32%)
Short Trade:
4 237 (39.68%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.38
Profitto previsto:
45.16 EUR
Profitto medio:
384.44 EUR
Perdita media:
-203.50 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
43 (-4 357.89 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-38 918.98 EUR (27)
Crescita mensile:
-25.69%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
557.15 EUR
Massimale:
89 125.40 EUR (15.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
81.90% (25 427.49 EUR)
Per equità:
65.85% (5 011.57 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
Usa500 3842
GBPUSD 1855
EURUSD 1246
Ger40 1209
GOLD 1058
USDJPY 426
LCrude 423
Ger30 361
SILVER 67
UsaInd 51
NGasFeb23 29
NGasMar23 21
NGasNov22 20
NGasNov21 14
NGasDec22 14
NGasOct22 12
UsaRus 9
NGasMar22 7
NGasJan23 5
USDTRY 4
CopperMay21 3
NGasApr23 1
Coffee 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
Usa500 34K
GBPUSD 31K
EURUSD 57K
Ger40 16K
GOLD 355K
USDJPY 38K
LCrude 24K
Ger30 3.9K
SILVER -6.6K
UsaInd -248
NGasFeb23 -4.3K
NGasMar23 -4.7K
NGasNov22 -463
NGasNov21 372
NGasDec22 3.7K
NGasOct22 2.4K
UsaRus 718
NGasMar22 469
NGasJan23 206
USDTRY 146
CopperMay21 -14
NGasApr23 -18
Coffee -556
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
Usa500 1.4M
GBPUSD 75K
EURUSD 61K
Ger40 1.7M
GOLD 754K
USDJPY 65K
LCrude 3.2K
Ger30 599K
SILVER -17K
UsaInd -10K
NGasFeb23 -6K
NGasMar23 -4.8K
NGasNov22 -253
NGasNov21 1.2K
NGasDec22 4.1K
NGasOct22 2.9K
UsaRus 24K
NGasMar22 747
NGasJan23 -77
USDTRY 98K
CopperMay21 -505
NGasApr23 -16
Coffee -152
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19 735.59 EUR
Worst Trade: -12 173 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 27
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +8 342.62 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4 357.89 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Activtrades-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXPIG.com-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 3
EGlobal-Classic3
0.08 × 51
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.09 × 509
QTrade-3
0.13 × 38
JFD-Live02
0.20 × 6510
BlackBullGroup-LiveUK
0.20 × 128
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.24 × 7554
ForexTime-Pro
0.24 × 134
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.24 × 2608
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.25 × 1692
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.25 × 227
TitanFX-01
0.26 × 4646
ICMarkets-Live12
0.28 × 242
ICMarkets-Live01
0.28 × 5855
Varchev-Real
0.29 × 52
ICMarkets-Live02
0.29 × 11462
Darwinex-Live
0.29 × 17
Pepperstone-04
0.30 × 2886
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.31 × 7900
Tickmill-Live
0.31 × 39197
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.32 × 2253
163 più
I discretionary trading the following pairs: USA500, GER40, EURUSD, GBPUSD and seldom USDJPY, Gold, Crude Oil, NaturalGas.

Ι mainly open positions following the trend with specific money management rules.   I use small leverage 1:30. 

My system isn't martingale, for this reason the profit trades are less than loss trades but the average profit is two times bigger than the average loss.

I usually split my positions to minimize the risk.

The expected return per year for leverage 1:30  is   130%-200%.  But deviations are possible, both up and down. The expected drawdown is 45%.

The deposit for copying the signal     must be at least $10000 





Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Top Performace Trading
97USD al mese
1 273%
0
0
USD
92K
EUR
248
0%
10 678
42%
99%
1.38
45.16
EUR
82%
1:30
Copia

