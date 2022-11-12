SignauxSections
Ioannis Kyratsas

Top Performace Trading

Ioannis Kyratsas
0 avis
Fiabilité
248 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 97 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 1 303%
Activtrades-4
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
10 675
Bénéfice trades:
4 516 (42.30%)
Perte trades:
6 159 (57.70%)
Meilleure transaction:
19 735.59 EUR
Pire transaction:
-12 173.07 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 736 134.35 EUR (16 313 696 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 251 454.02 EUR (11 579 679 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
28 (8 342.62 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
34 827.48 EUR (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
98.62%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
197.78%
Dernier trade:
42 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
40
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
5.60
Longs trades:
6 441 (60.34%)
Courts trades:
4 234 (39.66%)
Facteur de profit:
1.39
Rendement attendu:
45.40 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
384.44 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-203.19 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
43 (-4 357.89 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-38 918.98 EUR (27)
Croissance mensuelle:
-23.66%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
557.15 EUR
Maximal:
86 613.74 EUR (15.08%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
81.90% (25 427.49 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
65.85% (5 011.57 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
Usa500 3842
GBPUSD 1855
EURUSD 1246
Ger40 1209
GOLD 1055
USDJPY 426
LCrude 423
Ger30 361
SILVER 67
UsaInd 51
NGasFeb23 29
NGasMar23 21
NGasNov22 20
NGasNov21 14
NGasDec22 14
NGasOct22 12
UsaRus 9
NGasMar22 7
NGasJan23 5
USDTRY 4
CopperMay21 3
NGasApr23 1
Coffee 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
Usa500 34K
GBPUSD 31K
EURUSD 57K
Ger40 16K
GOLD 358K
USDJPY 38K
LCrude 24K
Ger30 3.9K
SILVER -6.6K
UsaInd -248
NGasFeb23 -4.3K
NGasMar23 -4.7K
NGasNov22 -463
NGasNov21 372
NGasDec22 3.7K
NGasOct22 2.4K
UsaRus 718
NGasMar22 469
NGasJan23 206
USDTRY 146
CopperMay21 -14
NGasApr23 -18
Coffee -556
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
Usa500 1.4M
GBPUSD 75K
EURUSD 61K
Ger40 1.7M
GOLD 764K
USDJPY 65K
LCrude 3.2K
Ger30 599K
SILVER -17K
UsaInd -10K
NGasFeb23 -6K
NGasMar23 -4.8K
NGasNov22 -253
NGasNov21 1.2K
NGasDec22 4.1K
NGasOct22 2.9K
UsaRus 24K
NGasMar22 747
NGasJan23 -77
USDTRY 98K
CopperMay21 -505
NGasApr23 -16
Coffee -152
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19 735.59 EUR
Pire transaction: -12 173 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 27
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +8 342.62 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -4 357.89 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Activtrades-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXPIG.com-LD4 LIVE
0.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 3
EGlobal-Classic3
0.08 × 51
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.09 × 509
QTrade-3
0.13 × 38
JFD-Live02
0.20 × 6510
BlackBullGroup-LiveUK
0.20 × 128
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.24 × 7554
ForexTime-Pro
0.24 × 134
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.24 × 2608
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.25 × 1692
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.25 × 227
TitanFX-01
0.26 × 4646
ICMarkets-Live12
0.28 × 242
ICMarkets-Live01
0.28 × 5855
Varchev-Real
0.29 × 52
ICMarkets-Live02
0.29 × 11462
Darwinex-Live
0.29 × 17
Pepperstone-04
0.30 × 2886
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.31 × 7900
Tickmill-Live
0.31 × 39197
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.32 × 2253
163 plus...
I discretionary trading the following pairs: USA500, GER40, EURUSD, GBPUSD and seldom USDJPY, Gold, Crude Oil, NaturalGas.

Ι mainly open positions following the trend with specific money management rules.   I use small leverage 1:30. 

My system isn't martingale, for this reason the profit trades are less than loss trades but the average profit is two times bigger than the average loss.

I usually split my positions to minimize the risk.

The expected return per year for leverage 1:30  is   130%-200%.  But deviations are possible, both up and down. The expected drawdown is 45%.

The deposit for copying the signal     must be at least $10000 





Aucun avis
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 13:26
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 03:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.12 12:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.11 16:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.11 07:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.21 16:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.21 15:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.19 18:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 16:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.10 15:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 07:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 06:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.08 04:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.07 15:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.13 16:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.09 14:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.12.08 16:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2024.11.18 03:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
