|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|Usa500
|3842
|GBPUSD
|1855
|EURUSD
|1246
|Ger40
|1209
|GOLD
|1055
|USDJPY
|426
|LCrude
|423
|Ger30
|361
|SILVER
|67
|UsaInd
|51
|NGasFeb23
|29
|NGasMar23
|21
|NGasNov22
|20
|NGasNov21
|14
|NGasDec22
|14
|NGasOct22
|12
|UsaRus
|9
|NGasMar22
|7
|NGasJan23
|5
|USDTRY
|4
|CopperMay21
|3
|NGasApr23
|1
|Coffee
|1
|
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|Usa500
|34K
|GBPUSD
|31K
|EURUSD
|57K
|Ger40
|16K
|GOLD
|358K
|USDJPY
|38K
|LCrude
|24K
|Ger30
|3.9K
|SILVER
|-6.6K
|UsaInd
|-248
|NGasFeb23
|-4.3K
|NGasMar23
|-4.7K
|NGasNov22
|-463
|NGasNov21
|372
|NGasDec22
|3.7K
|NGasOct22
|2.4K
|UsaRus
|718
|NGasMar22
|469
|NGasJan23
|206
|USDTRY
|146
|CopperMay21
|-14
|NGasApr23
|-18
|Coffee
|-556
|
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|Usa500
|1.4M
|GBPUSD
|75K
|EURUSD
|61K
|Ger40
|1.7M
|GOLD
|764K
|USDJPY
|65K
|LCrude
|3.2K
|Ger30
|599K
|SILVER
|-17K
|UsaInd
|-10K
|NGasFeb23
|-6K
|NGasMar23
|-4.8K
|NGasNov22
|-253
|NGasNov21
|1.2K
|NGasDec22
|4.1K
|NGasOct22
|2.9K
|UsaRus
|24K
|NGasMar22
|747
|NGasJan23
|-77
|USDTRY
|98K
|CopperMay21
|-505
|NGasApr23
|-16
|Coffee
|-152
|
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Activtrades-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FXPIG.com-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 3
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.08 × 51
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.09 × 509
|
QTrade-3
|0.13 × 38
|
JFD-Live02
|0.20 × 6510
|
BlackBullGroup-LiveUK
|0.20 × 128
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.24 × 7554
|
ForexTime-Pro
|0.24 × 134
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.24 × 2608
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.25 × 1692
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.25 × 227
|
TitanFX-01
|0.26 × 4646
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.28 × 242
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.28 × 5855
|
Varchev-Real
|0.29 × 52
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.29 × 11462
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.29 × 17
|
Pepperstone-04
|0.30 × 2886
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.31 × 7900
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.31 × 39197
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.32 × 2253
I discretionary trading the following pairs: USA500, GER40, EURUSD, GBPUSD and seldom USDJPY, Gold, Crude Oil, NaturalGas.
Ι mainly open positions following the trend with specific money management rules. I use small leverage 1:30.
My system isn't martingale, for this reason the profit trades are less than loss trades but the average profit is two times bigger than the average loss.
I usually split my positions to minimize the risk.
The expected return per year for leverage 1:30 is 130%-200%. But deviations are possible, both up and down. The expected drawdown is 45%.
The deposit for copying the signal must be at least $10000
