JAVOKHIR SHOMURATOV

Optimus Long Term

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
155 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 39 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 1 264%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 034
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 511 (74.28%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
523 (25.71%)
En iyi işlem:
133.69 USD
En kötü işlem:
-51.16 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 457.81 USD (226 226 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 067.59 USD (180 713 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
32 (50.32 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
174.76 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
84.36%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
69.76%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
8.10
Alış işlemleri:
980 (48.18%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 054 (51.82%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.67
Beklenen getiri:
0.68 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.29 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-171.58 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-171.58 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
2.28%
Yıllık tahmin:
29.17%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
11.16 USD
Maksimum:
171.58 USD (12.50%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
43.13% (67.37 USD)
Varlığa göre:
77.00% (594.78 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 763
NZDCAD 708
AUDNZD 563
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 568
NZDCAD 483
AUDNZD 340
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 16K
NZDCAD 18K
AUDNZD 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +133.69 USD
En kötü işlem: -51 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +50.32 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -171.58 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live33" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.48 × 40
Tickmill-Live04
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.58 × 385
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.60 × 161
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.62 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.63 × 425
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.67 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.83 × 114
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.05 × 462
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.09 × 138
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.09 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.11 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.16 × 1082
Tickmill-Live02
1.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.35 × 20
Hi traders, hope you are doing well 😊✌️!


This account is fully managed by EA that works on three pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD

I use RAW spread account on this broker and I highly recommend it: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=74163&nbsp;

I suggest you to withdraw part of your profit every week or month because not everyday might be profitable!


This is the martingale system with safest possible options.


I use RAW spread account on this broker and I highly recommend it: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=74163&nbsp;


All the profit from this EA working account (ICMarkets account) will be donated to charity.

Donations:

2025.06.02
-203.76

 for eid al-adha 
2025.08.21
-100

 for burnt Mosque 


You can join my telegram channel for more updates and news: https://t.me/JDS_ROBOTICS



İnceleme yok
2025.07.22 22:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 12:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 00:52
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.06 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.05 07:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.31 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.29 14:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.04.08 22:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.08 20:18
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.08 00:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.07 23:20
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.04 15:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.03 14:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.03 06:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.03 02:52
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
