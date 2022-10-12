- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|761
|NZDCAD
|708
|AUDNZD
|563
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|567
|NZDCAD
|483
|AUDNZD
|340
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|16K
|NZDCAD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live33" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.31 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.48 × 40
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.58 × 385
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.60 × 161
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.62 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.63 × 425
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.67 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.83 × 114
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.86 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.05 × 462
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.09 × 138
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.09 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.11 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.16 × 1082
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.35 × 20
Hi traders, hope you are doing well 😊✌️!
This account is fully managed by EA that works on three pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD
I use RAW spread account on this broker and I highly recommend it: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=74163
I suggest you to withdraw part of your profit every week or month because not everyday might be profitable!
This is the martingale system with safest possible options.
I use RAW spread account on this broker and I highly recommend it: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=74163
All the profit from this EA working account (ICMarkets account) will be donated to charity.
Donations:
|2025.06.02
|
|for eid al-adha
|2025.08.21
|
|for burnt Mosque
You can join my telegram channel for more updates and news: https://t.me/JDS_ROBOTICS
USD
USD
USD