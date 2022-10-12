SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Optimus Long Term
JAVOKHIR SHOMURATOV

Optimus Long Term

JAVOKHIR SHOMURATOV
0 avis
Fiabilité
155 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 39 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 1 263%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 032
Bénéfice trades:
1 510 (74.31%)
Perte trades:
522 (25.69%)
Meilleure transaction:
133.69 USD
Pire transaction:
-51.16 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 456.18 USD (225 990 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 066.73 USD (180 603 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
32 (50.32 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
174.76 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
84.36%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
69.76%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
8.10
Longs trades:
978 (48.13%)
Courts trades:
1 054 (51.87%)
Facteur de profit:
1.67
Rendement attendu:
0.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.29 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.96 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-171.58 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-171.58 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.27%
Prévision annuelle:
27.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
11.16 USD
Maximal:
171.58 USD (12.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
43.13% (67.37 USD)
Par fonds propres:
77.00% (594.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 761
NZDCAD 708
AUDNZD 563
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 567
NZDCAD 483
AUDNZD 340
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 16K
NZDCAD 18K
AUDNZD 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +133.69 USD
Pire transaction: -51 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +50.32 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -171.58 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live33" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.48 × 40
Tickmill-Live04
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.58 × 385
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.60 × 161
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.62 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.63 × 425
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.67 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.83 × 114
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.05 × 462
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.09 × 138
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.09 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.11 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.16 × 1082
Tickmill-Live02
1.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.35 × 20
94 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Hi traders, hope you are doing well 😊✌️!


This account is fully managed by EA that works on three pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD

I use RAW spread account on this broker and I highly recommend it: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=74163&nbsp;

I suggest you to withdraw part of your profit every week or month because not everyday might be profitable!


This is the martingale system with safest possible options.


I use RAW spread account on this broker and I highly recommend it: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=74163&nbsp;


All the profit from this EA working account (ICMarkets account) will be donated to charity.

Donations:

2025.06.02
-203.76

 for eid al-adha 
2025.08.21
-100

 for burnt Mosque 


You can join my telegram channel for more updates and news: https://t.me/JDS_ROBOTICS



Aucun avis
2025.07.22 22:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 12:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 00:52
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.06 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.05 07:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.31 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.29 14:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.04.08 22:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.08 20:18
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.08 00:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.07 23:20
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.04 15:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.03 14:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.03 06:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.03 02:52
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Optimus Long Term
39 USD par mois
1 263%
0
0
USD
586
USD
155
100%
2 032
74%
84%
1.67
0.68
USD
77%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.