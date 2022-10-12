Hi traders, hope you are doing well 😊✌️!





This account is fully managed by EA that works on three pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD

I use RAW spread account on this broker and I highly recommend it: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=74163



I suggest you to withdraw part of your profit every week or month because not everyday might be profitable!





This is the martingale system with safest possible options.





I use RAW spread account on this broker and I highly recommend it: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=74163







All the profit from this EA working account (ICMarkets account) will be donated to charity.



Donations:



2025.06.02 -203.76

for eid al-adha

2025.08.21 -100

for burnt M osque





You can join my telegram channel for more updates and news: https://t.me/JDS_ROBOTICS







