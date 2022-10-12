SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Optimus Long Term
JAVOKHIR SHOMURATOV

Optimus Long Term

JAVOKHIR SHOMURATOV
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
155 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 1 264%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 034
Profit Trade:
1 511 (74.28%)
Loss Trade:
523 (25.71%)
Best Trade:
133.69 USD
Worst Trade:
-51.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 457.81 USD (226 226 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 067.59 USD (180 713 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (50.32 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
174.76 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
84.36%
Massimo carico di deposito:
69.76%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
8.10
Long Trade:
980 (48.18%)
Short Trade:
1 054 (51.82%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.67
Profitto previsto:
0.68 USD
Profitto medio:
2.29 USD
Perdita media:
-3.95 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-171.58 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-171.58 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
2.28%
Previsione annuale:
29.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
11.16 USD
Massimale:
171.58 USD (12.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
43.13% (67.37 USD)
Per equità:
77.00% (594.78 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 763
NZDCAD 708
AUDNZD 563
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 568
NZDCAD 483
AUDNZD 340
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 16K
NZDCAD 18K
AUDNZD 11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +133.69 USD
Worst Trade: -51 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +50.32 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -171.58 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.48 × 40
Tickmill-Live04
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.58 × 385
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.60 × 161
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.62 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.63 × 425
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.67 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.83 × 114
VantageInternational-Live 7
0.86 × 7
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.05 × 462
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.09 × 138
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.09 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.11 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.16 × 1082
Tickmill-Live02
1.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.35 × 20
94 più
Hi traders, hope you are doing well 😊✌️!


This account is fully managed by EA that works on three pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD

I use RAW spread account on this broker and I highly recommend it: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=74163&nbsp;

I suggest you to withdraw part of your profit every week or month because not everyday might be profitable!


This is the martingale system with safest possible options.


I use RAW spread account on this broker and I highly recommend it: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=74163&nbsp;


All the profit from this EA working account (ICMarkets account) will be donated to charity.

Donations:

2025.06.02
-203.76

 for eid al-adha 
2025.08.21
-100

 for burnt Mosque 


You can join my telegram channel for more updates and news: https://t.me/JDS_ROBOTICS



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.22 22:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.10 12:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.07 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 00:52
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.06 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.05 07:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.31 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.29 14:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.04.08 22:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.08 20:18
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.08 00:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.07 23:20
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.04 15:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.03 14:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.03 06:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.03 02:52
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Optimus Long Term
39USD al mese
1 264%
0
0
USD
586
USD
155
100%
2 034
74%
84%
1.67
0.68
USD
77%
1:500
Copia

