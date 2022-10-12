- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|763
|NZDCAD
|708
|AUDNZD
|563
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|568
|NZDCAD
|483
|AUDNZD
|340
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|16K
|NZDCAD
|18K
|AUDNZD
|11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.31 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.48 × 40
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.58 × 385
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.60 × 161
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.62 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.63 × 425
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.67 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.83 × 114
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|0.86 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.05 × 462
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.09 × 138
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.09 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.11 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.16 × 1082
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.35 × 20
Hi traders, hope you are doing well 😊✌️!
This account is fully managed by EA that works on three pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD
I use RAW spread account on this broker and I highly recommend it: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=74163
I suggest you to withdraw part of your profit every week or month because not everyday might be profitable!
This is the martingale system with safest possible options.
I use RAW spread account on this broker and I highly recommend it: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=74163
All the profit from this EA working account (ICMarkets account) will be donated to charity.
Donations:
|2025.06.02
|
|for eid al-adha
|2025.08.21
|
|for burnt Mosque
You can join my telegram channel for more updates and news: https://t.me/JDS_ROBOTICS
USD
USD
USD