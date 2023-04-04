SinyallerBölümler
Oeyvind Borgsoe

Balanced Blend Of EAs

Oeyvind Borgsoe
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
234 hafta
1 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 319%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
6 398
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 101 (79.72%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 297 (20.27%)
En iyi işlem:
212.28 USD
En kötü işlem:
-82.16 USD
Brüt kâr:
8 383.10 USD (410 536 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 357.17 USD (193 037 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
56 (730.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
730.34 USD (56)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
64.06%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.73%
En son işlem:
54 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
51
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
25.30
Alış işlemleri:
3 625 (56.66%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 773 (43.34%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.50
Beklenen getiri:
0.79 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.64 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-0.74 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-181.14 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
2.60%
Yıllık tahmin:
31.56%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
198.62 USD (6.48%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.37% (48.91 USD)
Varlığa göre:
36.01% (187.80 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 3668
GBPUSD+ 899
USDCAD+ 565
NZDCAD+ 235
AUDCAD+ 230
AUDNZD+ 158
USDJPY+ 126
GBPCAD+ 73
EURGBP+ 51
NAS100 45
EURAUD+ 43
EURJPY+ 42
GBPAUD+ 30
XAUUSD+ 29
EURCAD+ 28
GBPJPY+ 23
GER40 22
NZDUSD+ 19
AUDJPY+ 18
CADCHF+ 17
EURNZD+ 13
AUDUSD+ 13
EURCHF+ 12
USDCHF+ 12
AUDCHF+ 9
UK100 8
CHFJPY+ 6
DJ30 2
NZDSGD+ 1
GBPCHF+ 1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD+ 1K
GBPUSD+ 338
USDCAD+ 459
NZDCAD+ 1.5K
AUDCAD+ 1.4K
AUDNZD+ 379
USDJPY+ 65
GBPCAD+ -11
EURGBP+ 14
NAS100 21
EURAUD+ -1
EURJPY+ -1
GBPAUD+ -4
XAUUSD+ -133
EURCAD+ -12
GBPJPY+ 23
GER40 30
NZDUSD+ 1
AUDJPY+ 1
CADCHF+ 3
EURNZD+ 2
AUDUSD+ -1
EURCHF+ 3
USDCHF+ -5
AUDCHF+ 2
UK100 0
CHFJPY+ -1
DJ30 3
NZDSGD+ 0
GBPCHF+ 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD+ 39K
GBPUSD+ 27K
USDCAD+ 13K
NZDCAD+ 29K
AUDCAD+ 43K
AUDNZD+ 5.2K
USDJPY+ 9.4K
GBPCAD+ 1K
EURGBP+ 797
NAS100 21K
EURAUD+ 397
EURJPY+ 705
GBPAUD+ -349
XAUUSD+ -6.1K
EURCAD+ -943
GBPJPY+ 3.5K
GER40 30K
NZDUSD+ 184
AUDJPY+ 297
CADCHF+ -177
EURNZD+ 540
AUDUSD+ -60
EURCHF+ 240
USDCHF+ 90
AUDCHF+ 244
UK100 -956
CHFJPY+ -74
DJ30 3K
NZDSGD+ 43
GBPCHF+ 243
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +212.28 USD
En kötü işlem: -82 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 56
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +730.34 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.74 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 8" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 75
This signal reflects our conservative approach to trading.  
It is a blend of automated EA's with the ecosystem designed by Relevant Trading

Safety of our funds is first priority and we are using professional risk management systems.

Different strategies will be applied together with several currency pairs. This can be changed at all times when needed, according to market conditions.

Our primary strategies encompass:

  • Breakout Strategy: Trades are executed when prices break out of predefined price ranges.

  • Mean Revision Strategy: Trades are initiated when opportunities arise for price pullbacks to revert to an average price.


The foundation of the portfolio is built with the awareness that automated trading systems must be subject to strict control routines.
We see this in all industries where automation is used, such as e.g. in the automotive industry.
The robots are continuously monitored and manual intervention occurs from time to time. 

As mentioned above, the first priority is to preserve capital rather than chasing the big profits.
The profit comes when the base is in place, and the base is conservation, risk management and consistency.

"Don't focus on making money; focus on protecting what you have."
Paul Tudor Jones


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Autor123
1109
Autor123 2023.04.04 16:28 
 

This signal did not fulfill my expectencies. During my subscription the drawdown went up from around ten % to 30+%. Low profit should go hand in hand with low drawdown, then it's fine. The signal provider on the other hand was very assisting and quickly answered all questions. The "Blend" seems to be only two currency-pairs, traded with the same strategy and a light martingale. Judge by yourself if you like it.

2025.04.09 01:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.23 14:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.05 13:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.18 09:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.17 11:05
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.03 10:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.04.28 04:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 23:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.26 09:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.11.06 13:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.11.03 15:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.10.18 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.06.05 18:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.06.05 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.05.30 15:17 2023.05.30 15:17:18  

Trading paused until after the US debt issue is solved due to too high volatility.

2023.03.15 18:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.03.15 15:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
