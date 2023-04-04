SignauxSections
Oeyvind Borgsoe

Balanced Blend Of EAs

Oeyvind Borgsoe
1 avis
Fiabilité
234 semaines
1 / 0 USD
Copie pour 500 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 318%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6 357
Bénéfice trades:
5 069 (79.73%)
Perte trades:
1 288 (20.26%)
Meilleure transaction:
212.28 USD
Pire transaction:
-82.16 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8 361.48 USD (401 143 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 355.70 USD (193 008 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
56 (730.34 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
730.34 USD (56)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
63.06%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
11.73%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
25.20
Longs trades:
3 595 (56.55%)
Courts trades:
2 762 (43.45%)
Facteur de profit:
2.49
Rendement attendu:
0.79 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.65 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.61 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-0.74 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-181.14 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.39%
Prévision annuelle:
30.96%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
198.62 USD (6.48%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.37% (48.91 USD)
Par fonds propres:
36.01% (187.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 3636
GBPUSD+ 899
USDCAD+ 558
NZDCAD+ 235
AUDCAD+ 230
AUDNZD+ 158
USDJPY+ 125
GBPCAD+ 73
EURGBP+ 51
NAS100 45
EURAUD+ 43
EURJPY+ 42
GBPAUD+ 30
XAUUSD+ 29
EURCAD+ 28
GBPJPY+ 23
GER40 21
NZDUSD+ 19
AUDJPY+ 18
CADCHF+ 17
EURNZD+ 13
AUDUSD+ 13
EURCHF+ 12
USDCHF+ 12
AUDCHF+ 9
UK100 8
CHFJPY+ 6
DJ30 2
NZDSGD+ 1
GBPCHF+ 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ 1K
GBPUSD+ 338
USDCAD+ 454
NZDCAD+ 1.5K
AUDCAD+ 1.4K
AUDNZD+ 379
USDJPY+ 64
GBPCAD+ -11
EURGBP+ 14
NAS100 21
EURAUD+ -1
EURJPY+ -1
GBPAUD+ -4
XAUUSD+ -133
EURCAD+ -12
GBPJPY+ 23
GER40 24
NZDUSD+ 1
AUDJPY+ 1
CADCHF+ 3
EURNZD+ 2
AUDUSD+ -1
EURCHF+ 3
USDCHF+ -5
AUDCHF+ 2
UK100 0
CHFJPY+ -1
DJ30 3
NZDSGD+ 0
GBPCHF+ 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 39K
GBPUSD+ 27K
USDCAD+ 13K
NZDCAD+ 29K
AUDCAD+ 43K
AUDNZD+ 5.2K
USDJPY+ 9.2K
GBPCAD+ 1K
EURGBP+ 797
NAS100 21K
EURAUD+ 397
EURJPY+ 705
GBPAUD+ -349
XAUUSD+ -6.1K
EURCAD+ -943
GBPJPY+ 3.5K
GER40 21K
NZDUSD+ 184
AUDJPY+ 297
CADCHF+ -177
EURNZD+ 540
AUDUSD+ -60
EURCHF+ 240
USDCHF+ 90
AUDCHF+ 244
UK100 -956
CHFJPY+ -74
DJ30 3K
NZDSGD+ 43
GBPCHF+ 243
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +212.28 USD
Pire transaction: -82 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 56
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +730.34 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.74 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 8" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 75
This signal reflects our conservative approach to trading.  
It is a blend of automated EA's with the ecosystem designed by Relevant Trading

Safety of our funds is first priority and we are using professional risk management systems.

Different strategies will be applied together with several currency pairs. This can be changed at all times when needed, according to market conditions.

Our primary strategies encompass:

  • Breakout Strategy: Trades are executed when prices break out of predefined price ranges.

  • Mean Revision Strategy: Trades are initiated when opportunities arise for price pullbacks to revert to an average price.


The foundation of the portfolio is built with the awareness that automated trading systems must be subject to strict control routines.
We see this in all industries where automation is used, such as e.g. in the automotive industry.
The robots are continuously monitored and manual intervention occurs from time to time. 

As mentioned above, the first priority is to preserve capital rather than chasing the big profits.
The profit comes when the base is in place, and the base is conservation, risk management and consistency.

"Don't focus on making money; focus on protecting what you have."
Paul Tudor Jones


Note moyenne:
Autor123
1109
Autor123 2023.04.04 16:28 
 

This signal did not fulfill my expectencies. During my subscription the drawdown went up from around ten % to 30+%. Low profit should go hand in hand with low drawdown, then it's fine. The signal provider on the other hand was very assisting and quickly answered all questions. The "Blend" seems to be only two currency-pairs, traded with the same strategy and a light martingale. Judge by yourself if you like it.

2025.04.09 01:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.23 14:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.05 13:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.18 09:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.17 11:05
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.03 10:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.04.28 04:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 23:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.26 09:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.11.06 13:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.11.03 15:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.10.18 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.06.05 18:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.06.05 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.05.30 15:17 2023.05.30 15:17:18  

Trading paused until after the US debt issue is solved due to too high volatility.

2023.03.15 18:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.03.15 15:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
