Oeyvind Borgsoe

Balanced Blend Of EAs

Oeyvind Borgsoe
1 recensione
Affidabilità
234 settimane
1 / 0 USD
Copia per 500 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 318%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6 357
Profit Trade:
5 069 (79.73%)
Loss Trade:
1 288 (20.26%)
Best Trade:
212.28 USD
Worst Trade:
-82.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 361.48 USD (401 143 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 355.70 USD (193 008 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
56 (730.34 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
730.34 USD (56)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
63.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.73%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
25.20
Long Trade:
3 595 (56.55%)
Short Trade:
2 762 (43.45%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.49
Profitto previsto:
0.79 USD
Profitto medio:
1.65 USD
Perdita media:
-2.61 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-0.74 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-181.14 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
2.31%
Previsione annuale:
30.96%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
198.62 USD (6.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.37% (48.91 USD)
Per equità:
36.01% (187.80 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 3636
GBPUSD+ 899
USDCAD+ 558
NZDCAD+ 235
AUDCAD+ 230
AUDNZD+ 158
USDJPY+ 125
GBPCAD+ 73
EURGBP+ 51
NAS100 45
EURAUD+ 43
EURJPY+ 42
GBPAUD+ 30
XAUUSD+ 29
EURCAD+ 28
GBPJPY+ 23
GER40 21
NZDUSD+ 19
AUDJPY+ 18
CADCHF+ 17
EURNZD+ 13
AUDUSD+ 13
EURCHF+ 12
USDCHF+ 12
AUDCHF+ 9
UK100 8
CHFJPY+ 6
DJ30 2
NZDSGD+ 1
GBPCHF+ 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD+ 1K
GBPUSD+ 338
USDCAD+ 454
NZDCAD+ 1.5K
AUDCAD+ 1.4K
AUDNZD+ 379
USDJPY+ 64
GBPCAD+ -11
EURGBP+ 14
NAS100 21
EURAUD+ -1
EURJPY+ -1
GBPAUD+ -4
XAUUSD+ -133
EURCAD+ -12
GBPJPY+ 23
GER40 24
NZDUSD+ 1
AUDJPY+ 1
CADCHF+ 3
EURNZD+ 2
AUDUSD+ -1
EURCHF+ 3
USDCHF+ -5
AUDCHF+ 2
UK100 0
CHFJPY+ -1
DJ30 3
NZDSGD+ 0
GBPCHF+ 3
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD+ 39K
GBPUSD+ 27K
USDCAD+ 13K
NZDCAD+ 29K
AUDCAD+ 43K
AUDNZD+ 5.2K
USDJPY+ 9.2K
GBPCAD+ 1K
EURGBP+ 797
NAS100 21K
EURAUD+ 397
EURJPY+ 705
GBPAUD+ -349
XAUUSD+ -6.1K
EURCAD+ -943
GBPJPY+ 3.5K
GER40 21K
NZDUSD+ 184
AUDJPY+ 297
CADCHF+ -177
EURNZD+ 540
AUDUSD+ -60
EURCHF+ 240
USDCHF+ 90
AUDCHF+ 244
UK100 -956
CHFJPY+ -74
DJ30 3K
NZDSGD+ 43
GBPCHF+ 243
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +212.28 USD
Worst Trade: -82 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 56
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +730.34 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.74 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 75
This signal reflects our conservative approach to trading.  
It is a blend of automated EA's with the ecosystem designed by Relevant Trading

Safety of our funds is first priority and we are using professional risk management systems.

Different strategies will be applied together with several currency pairs. This can be changed at all times when needed, according to market conditions.

Our primary strategies encompass:

  • Breakout Strategy: Trades are executed when prices break out of predefined price ranges.

  • Mean Revision Strategy: Trades are initiated when opportunities arise for price pullbacks to revert to an average price.


The foundation of the portfolio is built with the awareness that automated trading systems must be subject to strict control routines.
We see this in all industries where automation is used, such as e.g. in the automotive industry.
The robots are continuously monitored and manual intervention occurs from time to time. 

As mentioned above, the first priority is to preserve capital rather than chasing the big profits.
The profit comes when the base is in place, and the base is conservation, risk management and consistency.

"Don't focus on making money; focus on protecting what you have."
Paul Tudor Jones


Valutazione media:
Autor123
1109
Autor123 2023.04.04 16:28 
 

This signal did not fulfill my expectencies. During my subscription the drawdown went up from around ten % to 30+%. Low profit should go hand in hand with low drawdown, then it's fine. The signal provider on the other hand was very assisting and quickly answered all questions. The "Blend" seems to be only two currency-pairs, traded with the same strategy and a light martingale. Judge by yourself if you like it.

2025.04.09 01:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.03 19:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.23 14:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.05 13:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.18 09:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.17 11:05
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.03 10:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.04.28 04:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 23:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.26 09:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.11.06 13:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.11.03 15:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.10.18 18:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.06.05 18:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.06.05 15:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.05.30 15:17 2023.05.30 15:17:18  

Trading paused until after the US debt issue is solved due to too high volatility.

2023.03.15 18:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2023.03.15 15:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Balanced Blend Of EAs
500USD al mese
318%
1
0
USD
5.1K
USD
234
99%
6 357
79%
63%
2.49
0.79
USD
36%
1:500
