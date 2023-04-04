- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|3636
|GBPUSD+
|899
|USDCAD+
|558
|NZDCAD+
|235
|AUDCAD+
|230
|AUDNZD+
|158
|USDJPY+
|125
|GBPCAD+
|73
|EURGBP+
|51
|NAS100
|45
|EURAUD+
|43
|EURJPY+
|42
|GBPAUD+
|30
|XAUUSD+
|29
|EURCAD+
|28
|GBPJPY+
|23
|GER40
|21
|NZDUSD+
|19
|AUDJPY+
|18
|CADCHF+
|17
|EURNZD+
|13
|AUDUSD+
|13
|EURCHF+
|12
|USDCHF+
|12
|AUDCHF+
|9
|UK100
|8
|CHFJPY+
|6
|DJ30
|2
|NZDSGD+
|1
|GBPCHF+
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD+
|1K
|GBPUSD+
|338
|USDCAD+
|454
|NZDCAD+
|1.5K
|AUDCAD+
|1.4K
|AUDNZD+
|379
|USDJPY+
|64
|GBPCAD+
|-11
|EURGBP+
|14
|NAS100
|21
|EURAUD+
|-1
|EURJPY+
|-1
|GBPAUD+
|-4
|XAUUSD+
|-133
|EURCAD+
|-12
|GBPJPY+
|23
|GER40
|24
|NZDUSD+
|1
|AUDJPY+
|1
|CADCHF+
|3
|EURNZD+
|2
|AUDUSD+
|-1
|EURCHF+
|3
|USDCHF+
|-5
|AUDCHF+
|2
|UK100
|0
|CHFJPY+
|-1
|DJ30
|3
|NZDSGD+
|0
|GBPCHF+
|3
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD+
|39K
|GBPUSD+
|27K
|USDCAD+
|13K
|NZDCAD+
|29K
|AUDCAD+
|43K
|AUDNZD+
|5.2K
|USDJPY+
|9.2K
|GBPCAD+
|1K
|EURGBP+
|797
|NAS100
|21K
|EURAUD+
|397
|EURJPY+
|705
|GBPAUD+
|-349
|XAUUSD+
|-6.1K
|EURCAD+
|-943
|GBPJPY+
|3.5K
|GER40
|21K
|NZDUSD+
|184
|AUDJPY+
|297
|CADCHF+
|-177
|EURNZD+
|540
|AUDUSD+
|-60
|EURCHF+
|240
|USDCHF+
|90
|AUDCHF+
|244
|UK100
|-956
|CHFJPY+
|-74
|DJ30
|3K
|NZDSGD+
|43
|GBPCHF+
|243
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 75
This signal reflects our conservative approach to trading.
It is a blend of automated EA's with the ecosystem designed by Relevant Trading
Safety of our funds is first priority and we are using professional risk management systems.
Different strategies will be applied together with several currency pairs. This can be changed at all times when needed, according to market conditions.
Our primary strategies encompass:
-
Breakout Strategy: Trades are executed when prices break out of predefined price ranges.
-
Mean Revision Strategy: Trades are initiated when opportunities arise for price pullbacks to revert to an average price.
The foundation of the portfolio is built with the awareness that automated trading systems must be subject to strict control routines.
We see this in all industries where automation is used, such as e.g. in the automotive industry.
The robots are continuously monitored and manual intervention occurs from time to time.
As mentioned above, the first priority is to preserve capital rather than chasing the big profits.
The profit comes when the base is in place, and the base is conservation, risk management and consistency.
"Don't focus on making money; focus on protecting what you have."
Paul Tudor Jones
USD
USD
USD
This signal did not fulfill my expectencies. During my subscription the drawdown went up from around ten % to 30+%. Low profit should go hand in hand with low drawdown, then it's fine. The signal provider on the other hand was very assisting and quickly answered all questions. The "Blend" seems to be only two currency-pairs, traded with the same strategy and a light martingale. Judge by yourself if you like it.