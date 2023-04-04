This signal reflects our conservative approach to trading.

It is a blend of automated EA's with the ecosystem designed by Relevant Trading

Safety of our funds is first priority and we are using professional risk management systems.

Different strategies will be applied together with several currency pairs. This can be changed at all times when needed, according to market conditions.

Our primary strategies encompass:

Breakout Strategy: Trades are executed when prices break out of predefined price ranges.

Mean Revision Strategy: Trades are initiated when opportunities arise for price pullbacks to revert to an average price.



The foundation of the portfolio is built with the awareness that automated trading systems must be subject to strict control routines.

We see this in all industries where automation is used, such as e.g. in the automotive industry.

The robots are continuously monitored and manual intervention occurs from time to time.

As mentioned above, the first priority is to preserve capital rather than chasing the big profits.

The profit comes when the base is in place, and the base is conservation, risk management and consistency.

"Don't focus on making money; focus on protecting what you have."

Paul Tudor Jones



