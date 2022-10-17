SinyallerBölümler
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 799
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 321 (73.42%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
478 (26.57%)
En iyi işlem:
188.38 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-216.17 GBP
Brüt kâr:
13 517.37 GBP (418 675 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-9 515.89 GBP (338 525 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
60 (311.30 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
739.59 GBP (26)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
91.62%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
32.58%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.92
Alış işlemleri:
349 (19.40%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 450 (80.60%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.42
Beklenen getiri:
2.22 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
10.23 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-19.91 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
26 (-241.25 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-604.50 GBP (22)
Aylık büyüme:
-2.83%
Yıllık tahmin:
-34.31%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.23 GBP
Maksimum:
813.12 GBP (30.79%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
49.56% (813.12 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
36.64% (633.31 GBP)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 1029
AUDCAD 370
AUDUSD 200
NZDCAD 103
AUDNZD 81
GBPCAD 16
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 3.4K
AUDCAD 191
AUDUSD 675
NZDCAD 885
AUDNZD -329
GBPCAD 386
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 29K
AUDCAD 26K
AUDUSD 16K
NZDCAD 8.1K
AUDNZD -8.1K
GBPCAD 9.5K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +188.38 GBP
En kötü işlem: -216 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 26
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 22
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +311.30 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -241.25 GBP

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.23 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.35 × 20
ICMarkets-Live18
0.39 × 18
ICMarkets-Live03
0.50 × 8
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.50 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.50 × 2
GlobalPrime-Live
0.52 × 176
ICMarkets-Live16
0.59 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.74 × 502
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.88 × 34
ICMarkets-Live23
0.97 × 65
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.16 × 564
45 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Telegram: https://t.me/monkeyking_mt4

When subscribing to this algo trading signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. Target average signal yield 60% — 200% per year. But deviations are possible, both up and down.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least GBP500 .

3. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-4 trading days. This is normal.

4. When my signal trades, many finely trades are simultaneously opened on the account. This allows you to diversify trading entries and exits from the market.

5. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

6. This system included money management approach

7. Currency: EURUSD/AUDNZD/NZDCAD/AUDUSD/GBPCAD


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Longsen Chen
3782
Longsen Chen 2022.10.17 03:48  (2022.10.26 16:06 değiştirildi) 
 

2022.10.17 Today I subscribed to this signal. Good Luck!

2022.10.26 Today the DD is 16.82% to be the new high. It's not good

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.