- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1029
|AUDCAD
|370
|AUDUSD
|200
|NZDCAD
|103
|AUDNZD
|81
|GBPCAD
|16
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|3.4K
|AUDCAD
|191
|AUDUSD
|675
|NZDCAD
|885
|AUDNZD
|-329
|GBPCAD
|386
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|29K
|AUDCAD
|26K
|AUDUSD
|16K
|NZDCAD
|8.1K
|AUDNZD
|-8.1K
|GBPCAD
|9.5K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live12" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.23 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.35 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.39 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.50 × 8
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.50 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.50 × 2
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.52 × 176
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.59 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.74 × 502
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.88 × 34
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.97 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.16 × 564
Telegram: https://t.me/monkeyking_mt4
When subscribing to this algo trading signal, keep in mind the following things.
1. Target average signal yield 60% — 200% per year. But deviations are possible, both up and down.
2. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least GBP500 .
3. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-4 trading days. This is normal.
4. When my signal trades, many finely trades are simultaneously opened on the account. This allows you to diversify trading entries and exits from the market.
5. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!
6. This system included money management approach
7. Currency: EURUSD/AUDNZD/NZDCAD/AUDUSD/GBPCAD
USD
GBP
GBP
2022.10.17 Today I subscribed to this signal. Good Luck!
2022.10.26 Today the DD is 16.82% to be the new high. It's not good