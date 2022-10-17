SegnaliSezioni
MonkeyKing
Wai Hung Ho

MonkeyKing

Wai Hung Ho
1 recensione
Affidabilità
179 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 1 314%
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 799
Profit Trade:
1 321 (73.42%)
Loss Trade:
478 (26.57%)
Best Trade:
188.38 GBP
Worst Trade:
-216.17 GBP
Profitto lordo:
13 517.37 GBP (418 675 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 515.89 GBP (338 525 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
60 (311.30 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
739.59 GBP (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
91.62%
Massimo carico di deposito:
32.58%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.92
Long Trade:
349 (19.40%)
Short Trade:
1 450 (80.60%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.42
Profitto previsto:
2.22 GBP
Profitto medio:
10.23 GBP
Perdita media:
-19.91 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
26 (-241.25 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-604.50 GBP (22)
Crescita mensile:
-2.83%
Previsione annuale:
-34.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.23 GBP
Massimale:
813.12 GBP (30.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
49.56% (813.12 GBP)
Per equità:
36.64% (633.31 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 1029
AUDCAD 370
AUDUSD 200
NZDCAD 103
AUDNZD 81
GBPCAD 16
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 3.4K
AUDCAD 191
AUDUSD 675
NZDCAD 885
AUDNZD -329
GBPCAD 386
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 29K
AUDCAD 26K
AUDUSD 16K
NZDCAD 8.1K
AUDNZD -8.1K
GBPCAD 9.5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +188.38 GBP
Worst Trade: -216 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 22
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +311.30 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -241.25 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live12" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.23 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.35 × 20
ICMarkets-Live18
0.39 × 18
ICMarkets-Live03
0.50 × 8
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.50 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.50 × 2
GlobalPrime-Live
0.52 × 176
ICMarkets-Live16
0.59 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.74 × 502
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.88 × 34
ICMarkets-Live23
0.97 × 65
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.16 × 564
45 più
Telegram: https://t.me/monkeyking_mt4

When subscribing to this algo trading signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. Target average signal yield 60% — 200% per year. But deviations are possible, both up and down.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least GBP500 .

3. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-4 trading days. This is normal.

4. When my signal trades, many finely trades are simultaneously opened on the account. This allows you to diversify trading entries and exits from the market.

5. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

6. This system included money management approach

7. Currency: EURUSD/AUDNZD/NZDCAD/AUDUSD/GBPCAD


Valutazione media:
Longsen Chen
3782
Longsen Chen 2022.10.17 03:48  (modificato 2022.10.26 16:06) 
 

2022.10.17 Today I subscribed to this signal. Good Luck!

2022.10.26 Today the DD is 16.82% to be the new high. It's not good

Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
MonkeyKing
30USD al mese
1 314%
0
0
USD
3.1K
GBP
179
100%
1 799
73%
92%
1.42
2.22
GBP
50%
1:500
Copia

