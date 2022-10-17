- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1029
|AUDCAD
|370
|AUDUSD
|200
|NZDCAD
|103
|AUDNZD
|81
|GBPCAD
|16
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|3.4K
|AUDCAD
|191
|AUDUSD
|675
|NZDCAD
|885
|AUDNZD
|-329
|GBPCAD
|386
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|29K
|AUDCAD
|26K
|AUDUSD
|16K
|NZDCAD
|8.1K
|AUDNZD
|-8.1K
|GBPCAD
|9.5K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.23 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.35 × 20
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.39 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.50 × 8
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.50 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.50 × 2
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.52 × 176
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.59 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.74 × 502
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.88 × 34
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.97 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.16 × 564
Telegram: https://t.me/monkeyking_mt4
When subscribing to this algo trading signal, keep in mind the following things.
1. Target average signal yield 60% — 200% per year. But deviations are possible, both up and down.
2. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least GBP500 .
3. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-4 trading days. This is normal.
4. When my signal trades, many finely trades are simultaneously opened on the account. This allows you to diversify trading entries and exits from the market.
5. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!
6. This system included money management approach
7. Currency: EURUSD/AUDNZD/NZDCAD/AUDUSD/GBPCAD
USD
GBP
GBP
2022.10.17 Today I subscribed to this signal. Good Luck!
2022.10.26 Today the DD is 16.82% to be the new high. It's not good