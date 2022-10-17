SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / MonkeyKing
Wai Hung Ho

MonkeyKing

Wai Hung Ho
1 avis
Fiabilité
179 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 1 314%
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 799
Bénéfice trades:
1 321 (73.42%)
Perte trades:
478 (26.57%)
Meilleure transaction:
188.38 GBP
Pire transaction:
-216.17 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
13 517.37 GBP (418 675 pips)
Perte brute:
-9 515.89 GBP (338 525 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
60 (311.30 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
739.59 GBP (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
91.62%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
32.58%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.92
Longs trades:
349 (19.40%)
Courts trades:
1 450 (80.60%)
Facteur de profit:
1.42
Rendement attendu:
2.22 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
10.23 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-19.91 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
26 (-241.25 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-604.50 GBP (22)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.83%
Prévision annuelle:
-34.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.23 GBP
Maximal:
813.12 GBP (30.79%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
49.56% (813.12 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
36.64% (633.31 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 1029
AUDCAD 370
AUDUSD 200
NZDCAD 103
AUDNZD 81
GBPCAD 16
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 3.4K
AUDCAD 191
AUDUSD 675
NZDCAD 885
AUDNZD -329
GBPCAD 386
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 29K
AUDCAD 26K
AUDUSD 16K
NZDCAD 8.1K
AUDNZD -8.1K
GBPCAD 9.5K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +188.38 GBP
Pire transaction: -216 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 22
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +311.30 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -241.25 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.23 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.35 × 20
ICMarkets-Live18
0.39 × 18
ICMarkets-Live03
0.50 × 8
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.50 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.50 × 2
GlobalPrime-Live
0.52 × 176
ICMarkets-Live16
0.59 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.74 × 502
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.88 × 34
ICMarkets-Live23
0.97 × 65
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live03
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.16 × 564
45 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Telegram: https://t.me/monkeyking_mt4

When subscribing to this algo trading signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. Target average signal yield 60% — 200% per year. But deviations are possible, both up and down.

2. The deposit for copying the signal   must be at least GBP500 .

3. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-4 trading days. This is normal.

4. When my signal trades, many finely trades are simultaneously opened on the account. This allows you to diversify trading entries and exits from the market.

5. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

6. This system included money management approach

7. Currency: EURUSD/AUDNZD/NZDCAD/AUDUSD/GBPCAD


Note moyenne:
Longsen Chen
3782
Longsen Chen 2022.10.17 03:48  (modifié 2022.10.26 16:06) 
 

2022.10.17 Today I subscribed to this signal. Good Luck!

2022.10.26 Today the DD is 16.82% to be the new high. It's not good

2025.08.26 15:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 13:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 00:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 13:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 10:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.28 02:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 01:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.01 11:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.01 02:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.26 04:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.27 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.26 11:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.10 09:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.09 17:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.31 16:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 15:15
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.15 09:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.12 05:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.31 14:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.30 06:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
MonkeyKing
30 USD par mois
1 314%
0
0
USD
3.1K
GBP
179
100%
1 799
73%
92%
1.42
2.22
GBP
50%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.