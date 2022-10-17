Telegram: https://t.me/monkeyking_mt4

When subscribing to this algo trading signal, keep in mind the following things.

1. Target average signal yield 60% — 200% per year. But deviations are possible, both up and down.

2. The deposit for copying the signal must be at least GBP500 .

3. At my signal, trading is not conducted all the time. If there is a slight volatility in the market, then it may not be within 2-4 trading days. This is normal.

4. When my signal trades, many finely trades are simultaneously opened on the account. This allows you to diversify trading entries and exits from the market.

5. To receive signals, you need your MT4 terminal to work 24/7 or you need to rent a VPS server. Don't forget this, it's very important!

6. This system included money management approach

7. Currency: EURUSD/AUDNZD/NZDCAD/AUDUSD/GBPCAD



