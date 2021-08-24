SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / EdgeForex
Vinit Makol

EdgeForex

Vinit Makol
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
243 hafta
1 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 813%
Pepperstone-Edge09
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
6 762
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 412 (80.03%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 350 (19.96%)
En iyi işlem:
139.56 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-40.61 EUR
Brüt kâr:
23 231.71 EUR (1 592 276 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-9 560.61 EUR (854 720 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
171 (427.39 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
865.52 EUR (73)
Sharpe oranı:
0.22
Alım-satım etkinliği:
77.45%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
14.41%
En son işlem:
5 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
30
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
19.93
Alış işlemleri:
3 809 (56.33%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 953 (43.67%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.43
Beklenen getiri:
2.02 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
4.29 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-7.08 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
25 (-685.90 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-685.90 EUR (25)
Aylık büyüme:
3.89%
Yıllık tahmin:
47.23%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
685.90 EUR (9.30%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.73% (685.90 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
55.41% (4 626.77 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 964
AUDUSD 952
USDCHF 827
NZDUSD 795
EURUSD 794
CADCHF 698
EURCHF 641
EURCAD 561
EURAUD 530
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 2.1K
AUDUSD 2.2K
USDCHF 1.7K
NZDUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 2K
CADCHF 1.5K
EURCHF 1.6K
EURCAD 1.2K
EURAUD 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 138K
AUDUSD 121K
USDCHF 69K
NZDUSD 74K
EURUSD 92K
CADCHF 33K
EURCHF 72K
EURCAD 33K
EURAUD 108K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +139.56 EUR
En kötü işlem: -41 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 73
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 25
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +427.39 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -685.90 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-Edge09" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

XMUK-Real 15
0.00 × 2
ACYFX-Live
0.00 × 2
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 11
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.08 × 26
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.11 × 35
ICMarkets-Live15
0.19 × 31
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.20 × 10
XM.COM-Real 11
0.22 × 18
ICMarkets-Live07
0.24 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.30 × 10
GlobalPrime-Live
0.44 × 16
XM.COM-Real 14
0.47 × 15
ICMarkets-Live11
0.47 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.51 × 82
TitanFX-03
0.51 × 39
ICMarkets-Live20
0.52 × 105
ICMarkets-Live10
0.60 × 97
Tickmill-Live02
0.67 × 85
ICMarkets-Live04
0.69 × 309
118 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Every price movement on your charts has smaller movements inside of it. Plotting each movement against a grid reveals predictable patterns. EDGE-FOREX takes these patterns and analyzes them for future probability. The end result is highly accurate trades with no indicator lag.

  • Perfect entry and exit points.
  • Price plotting creates an accurate road map of where the price has been and where it is going.

  • Every forex pair moves in its own unique pattern indicating when it’s about to turn. We use our proprietary algorithm that measures price momentum, and identifies turning points with divergence and turn confirmation. Once confirmed, we enter into the high probability trade.

  • The strategy is not FIFO compliant                                                                                                          

  • Smart Hedging is part of this strategy
  • Drawdown is part of forex trading. We try our best to keep to the minimum by executing trades that have the best probability of moving in the favorable direction.


İnceleme yok
2025.08.07 07:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 12:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.12 07:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.08 16:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.28 17:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.28 12:44
No swaps are charged
2025.04.28 12:44
No swaps are charged
2025.04.28 07:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.25 11:17
No swaps are charged
2025.04.25 11:17
No swaps are charged
2025.04.24 14:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.23 13:13
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 13:13
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 12:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.22 11:41
No swaps are charged
2025.04.22 11:41
No swaps are charged
2025.04.20 14:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.15 13:35
No swaps are charged
2025.04.15 13:35
No swaps are charged
2025.04.15 12:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
EdgeForex
Ayda 30 USD
813%
1
0
USD
12K
EUR
243
99%
6 762
80%
77%
2.42
2.02
EUR
55%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.