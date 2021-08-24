SignauxSections
Vinit Makol

EdgeForex

Vinit Makol
0 avis
Fiabilité
242 semaines
1 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 811%
Pepperstone-Edge09
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6 756
Bénéfice trades:
5 406 (80.01%)
Perte trades:
1 350 (19.98%)
Meilleure transaction:
139.56 EUR
Pire transaction:
-40.61 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
23 207.57 EUR (1 589 988 pips)
Perte brute:
-9 560.61 EUR (854 720 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
171 (427.39 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
865.52 EUR (73)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.22
Activité de trading:
77.45%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
14.41%
Dernier trade:
23 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
19.90
Longs trades:
3 803 (56.29%)
Courts trades:
2 953 (43.71%)
Facteur de profit:
2.43
Rendement attendu:
2.02 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
4.29 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-7.08 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
25 (-685.90 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-685.90 EUR (25)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.00%
Prévision annuelle:
48.53%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
685.90 EUR (9.30%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.73% (685.90 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
55.41% (4 626.77 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 964
AUDUSD 952
USDCHF 827
NZDUSD 795
EURUSD 788
CADCHF 698
EURCHF 641
EURCAD 561
EURAUD 530
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 2.1K
AUDUSD 2.2K
USDCHF 1.7K
NZDUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 2K
CADCHF 1.5K
EURCHF 1.6K
EURCAD 1.2K
EURAUD 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 138K
AUDUSD 121K
USDCHF 69K
NZDUSD 74K
EURUSD 90K
CADCHF 33K
EURCHF 72K
EURCAD 33K
EURAUD 108K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +139.56 EUR
Pire transaction: -41 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 73
Pertes consécutives maximales: 25
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +427.39 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -685.90 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-Edge09" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

XMUK-Real 15
0.00 × 2
ACYFX-Live
0.00 × 2
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 11
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.08 × 26
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.11 × 35
ICMarkets-Live15
0.19 × 31
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.20 × 10
XM.COM-Real 11
0.22 × 18
ICMarkets-Live07
0.24 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.30 × 10
GlobalPrime-Live
0.44 × 16
XM.COM-Real 14
0.47 × 15
ICMarkets-Live11
0.47 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.51 × 82
TitanFX-03
0.51 × 39
ICMarkets-Live20
0.52 × 105
ICMarkets-Live10
0.60 × 97
Tickmill-Live02
0.67 × 85
ICMarkets-Live04
0.69 × 309
118 plus...
Every price movement on your charts has smaller movements inside of it. Plotting each movement against a grid reveals predictable patterns. EDGE-FOREX takes these patterns and analyzes them for future probability. The end result is highly accurate trades with no indicator lag.

  • Perfect entry and exit points.
  • Price plotting creates an accurate road map of where the price has been and where it is going.

  • Every forex pair moves in its own unique pattern indicating when it’s about to turn. We use our proprietary algorithm that measures price momentum, and identifies turning points with divergence and turn confirmation. Once confirmed, we enter into the high probability trade.

  • The strategy is not FIFO compliant                                                                                                          

  • Smart Hedging is part of this strategy
  • Drawdown is part of forex trading. We try our best to keep to the minimum by executing trades that have the best probability of moving in the favorable direction.


Aucun avis
2025.08.07 07:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 12:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.12 07:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.08 16:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.28 17:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.28 12:44
No swaps are charged
2025.04.28 12:44
No swaps are charged
2025.04.28 07:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.25 11:17
No swaps are charged
2025.04.25 11:17
No swaps are charged
2025.04.24 14:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.23 13:13
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 13:13
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 12:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.22 11:41
No swaps are charged
2025.04.22 11:41
No swaps are charged
2025.04.20 14:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.15 13:35
No swaps are charged
2025.04.15 13:35
No swaps are charged
2025.04.15 12:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
