Vinit Makol

EdgeForex

Vinit Makol
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
242 settimane
1 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 811%
Pepperstone-Edge09
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6 756
Profit Trade:
5 406 (80.01%)
Loss Trade:
1 350 (19.98%)
Best Trade:
139.56 EUR
Worst Trade:
-40.61 EUR
Profitto lordo:
23 207.57 EUR (1 589 988 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 560.61 EUR (854 720 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
171 (427.39 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
865.52 EUR (73)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.22
Attività di trading:
77.45%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.41%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
19.90
Long Trade:
3 803 (56.29%)
Short Trade:
2 953 (43.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.43
Profitto previsto:
2.02 EUR
Profitto medio:
4.29 EUR
Perdita media:
-7.08 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-685.90 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-685.90 EUR (25)
Crescita mensile:
4.00%
Previsione annuale:
48.53%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
685.90 EUR (9.30%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.73% (685.90 EUR)
Per equità:
55.41% (4 626.77 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 964
AUDUSD 952
USDCHF 827
NZDUSD 795
EURUSD 788
CADCHF 698
EURCHF 641
EURCAD 561
EURAUD 530
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 2.1K
AUDUSD 2.2K
USDCHF 1.7K
NZDUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 2K
CADCHF 1.5K
EURCHF 1.6K
EURCAD 1.2K
EURAUD 1.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 138K
AUDUSD 121K
USDCHF 69K
NZDUSD 74K
EURUSD 90K
CADCHF 33K
EURCHF 72K
EURCAD 33K
EURAUD 108K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +139.56 EUR
Worst Trade: -41 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 73
Massime perdite consecutive: 25
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +427.39 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -685.90 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-Edge09" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

XMUK-Real 15
0.00 × 2
ACYFX-Live
0.00 × 2
KeyToMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 11
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.08 × 26
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.11 × 35
ICMarkets-Live15
0.19 × 31
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.20 × 10
XM.COM-Real 11
0.22 × 18
ICMarkets-Live07
0.24 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.30 × 10
GlobalPrime-Live
0.44 × 16
XM.COM-Real 14
0.47 × 15
ICMarkets-Live11
0.47 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.51 × 82
TitanFX-03
0.51 × 39
ICMarkets-Live20
0.52 × 105
ICMarkets-Live10
0.60 × 97
Tickmill-Live02
0.67 × 85
ICMarkets-Live04
0.69 × 309
118 più
Every price movement on your charts has smaller movements inside of it. Plotting each movement against a grid reveals predictable patterns. EDGE-FOREX takes these patterns and analyzes them for future probability. The end result is highly accurate trades with no indicator lag.

  • Perfect entry and exit points.
  • Price plotting creates an accurate road map of where the price has been and where it is going.

  • Every forex pair moves in its own unique pattern indicating when it’s about to turn. We use our proprietary algorithm that measures price momentum, and identifies turning points with divergence and turn confirmation. Once confirmed, we enter into the high probability trade.

  • The strategy is not FIFO compliant                                                                                                          

  • Smart Hedging is part of this strategy
  • Drawdown is part of forex trading. We try our best to keep to the minimum by executing trades that have the best probability of moving in the favorable direction.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.07 07:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 12:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.12 07:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.08 16:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.28 17:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.28 12:44
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EdgeForex
30USD al mese
811%
1
0
USD
12K
EUR
242
99%
6 756
80%
77%
2.42
2.02
EUR
55%
1:500
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.