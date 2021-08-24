- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|964
|AUDUSD
|952
|USDCHF
|827
|NZDUSD
|795
|EURUSD
|788
|CADCHF
|698
|EURCHF
|641
|EURCAD
|561
|EURAUD
|530
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.1K
|AUDUSD
|2.2K
|USDCHF
|1.7K
|NZDUSD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|2K
|CADCHF
|1.5K
|EURCHF
|1.6K
|EURCAD
|1.2K
|EURAUD
|1.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|138K
|AUDUSD
|121K
|USDCHF
|69K
|NZDUSD
|74K
|EURUSD
|90K
|CADCHF
|33K
|EURCHF
|72K
|EURCAD
|33K
|EURAUD
|108K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-Edge09" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
XMUK-Real 15
|0.00 × 2
|
ACYFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
KeyToMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 11
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 11
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.08 × 26
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.11 × 35
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.19 × 31
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.20 × 10
|
XM.COM-Real 11
|0.22 × 18
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.24 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.30 × 10
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.44 × 16
|
XM.COM-Real 14
|0.47 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.47 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.51 × 82
|
TitanFX-03
|0.51 × 39
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.52 × 105
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.60 × 97
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.67 × 85
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.69 × 309
Every price movement on your charts has smaller movements inside of it. Plotting each movement against a grid reveals predictable patterns. EDGE-FOREX takes these patterns and analyzes them for future probability. The end result is highly accurate trades with no indicator lag.
- Perfect entry and exit points.
- Price plotting creates an accurate road map of where the price has been and where it is going.
-
Every forex pair moves in its own unique pattern indicating when it’s about to turn. We use our proprietary algorithm that measures price momentum, and identifies turning points with divergence and turn confirmation. Once confirmed, we enter into the high probability trade.
-
The strategy is not FIFO compliant
- Smart Hedging is part of this strategy
- Drawdown is part of forex trading. We try our best to keep to the minimum by executing trades that have the best probability of moving in the favorable direction.
USD
EUR
EUR