Trading Parameters

Maximum Lot Size: 0.03 per $1,000 equity

Martingale Grid Distance: 100 pips, Fixed Lot Multiplier (1x)

Take Profit (TP): Dynamic, trailing from 5 to 10 pips

Supported Currency Pairs

Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD

Cross Pairs: EUR/GBP, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD





Strategy & Risk Management

This automated Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered for consistent, low-risk growth, targeting a monthly return of 3-5% with a strict risk cap of 0.03 lots per $1,000 balance. The system has been optimized to withstand high market volatility, demonstrating resilience across 2021-2024.





Performance Metrics

2021: +110.41%

2022: +63.02%

2023: +39.16%

2024: +57.74%





Technical Trading Logic

This EA leverages a combination of market orders, trend-following indicators, and power-based indicators to optimize long-term profitability. The system is designed to:

✅ Execute trades with precision using advanced entry algorithms

✅ Filter high-impact news events to mitigate risk exposure

✅ Protect against high spreads with built-in spread filters

✅ Employ Smart Grid Recovery Mode, preventing aggressive Martingale strategies

✅ Cap recovery sequences at a maximum of 5 orders per pair, with optimized distance per instrument





This approach ensures drawdown control while maintaining a high probability of profitability, making it suitable for stable, long-term algorithmic trading.





