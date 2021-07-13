- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1406
|GBPUSD
|792
|USDJPY
|753
|USDCAD
|584
|USDCHF
|531
|NZDCAD
|73
|AUDCAD
|57
|AUDUSD
|52
|AUDNZD
|28
|EURCHF
|22
|EURGBP
|17
|SUMMARY
|6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|705
|GBPUSD
|347
|USDJPY
|193
|USDCAD
|147
|USDCHF
|158
|NZDCAD
|24
|AUDCAD
|29
|AUDUSD
|68
|AUDNZD
|10
|EURCHF
|41
|EURGBP
|17
|SUMMARY
|2.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|47K
|GBPUSD
|27K
|USDJPY
|26K
|USDCAD
|19K
|USDCHF
|17K
|NZDCAD
|2.9K
|AUDCAD
|2.3K
|AUDUSD
|3.4K
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|EURCHF
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|1.2K
|SUMMARY
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live27" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 3
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.07 × 219
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.12 × 174
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.26 × 519
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.29 × 14
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.29 × 136
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.35 × 276
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.40 × 250
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.42 × 24
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.44 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.46 × 112
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.50 × 440
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.52 × 21
|
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
|0.58 × 559
Trading Parameters
- Maximum Lot Size: 0.03 per $1,000 equity
- Martingale Grid Distance: 100 pips, Fixed Lot Multiplier (1x)
- Take Profit (TP): Dynamic, trailing from 5 to 10 pips
Supported Currency Pairs
- Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
- Cross Pairs: EUR/GBP, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD
Strategy & Risk Management
- This automated Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered for consistent, low-risk growth, targeting a monthly return of 3-5% with a strict risk cap of 0.03 lots per $1,000 balance. The system has been optimized to withstand high market volatility, demonstrating resilience across 2021-2024.
Performance Metrics
- 2021: +110.41%
- 2022: +63.02%
- 2023: +39.16%
- 2024: +57.74%
Technical Trading Logic
This EA leverages a combination of market orders, trend-following indicators, and power-based indicators to optimize long-term profitability. The system is designed to:
✅ Execute trades with precision using advanced entry algorithms
✅ Filter high-impact news events to mitigate risk exposure
✅ Protect against high spreads with built-in spread filters
✅ Employ Smart Grid Recovery Mode, preventing aggressive Martingale strategies
✅ Cap recovery sequences at a maximum of 5 orders per pair, with optimized distance per instrument
This approach ensures drawdown control while maintaining a high probability of profitability, making it suitable for stable, long-term algorithmic trading.
USD
SGD
SGD