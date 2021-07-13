SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / TOL LANGIT V10
Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya

TOL LANGIT V10

Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
217 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 1 207%
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
4 321
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 494 (80.86%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
827 (19.14%)
En iyi işlem:
873.74 SGD
En kötü işlem:
-66.59 SGD
Brüt kâr:
7 632.11 SGD (273 491 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 787.66 SGD (126 593 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
47 (85.99 SGD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 667.96 SGD (19)
Sharpe oranı:
0.05
Alım-satım etkinliği:
98.03%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
30.36%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
40.92
Alış işlemleri:
2 308 (53.41%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 013 (46.59%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.74
Beklenen getiri:
1.12 SGD
Ortalama kâr:
2.18 SGD
Ortalama zarar:
-3.37 SGD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-30.69 SGD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-118.39 SGD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
2.96%
Yıllık tahmin:
35.95%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 SGD
Maksimum:
118.39 SGD (1.73%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.18% (118.39 SGD)
Varlığa göre:
72.94% (836.13 SGD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 1406
GBPUSD 792
USDJPY 753
USDCAD 584
USDCHF 531
NZDCAD 73
AUDCAD 57
AUDUSD 52
AUDNZD 28
EURCHF 22
EURGBP 17
SUMMARY 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 705
GBPUSD 347
USDJPY 193
USDCAD 147
USDCHF 158
NZDCAD 24
AUDCAD 29
AUDUSD 68
AUDNZD 10
EURCHF 41
EURGBP 17
SUMMARY 2.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 47K
GBPUSD 27K
USDJPY 26K
USDCAD 19K
USDCHF 17K
NZDCAD 2.9K
AUDCAD 2.3K
AUDUSD 3.4K
AUDNZD 1.1K
EURCHF 1.2K
EURGBP 1.2K
SUMMARY 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +873.74 SGD
En kötü işlem: -67 SGD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 19
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +85.99 SGD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -30.69 SGD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live27" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.00 × 3
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 3
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.07 × 219
ICMarkets-Live22
0.12 × 174
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.26 × 519
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.29 × 14
XMTrading-Real 252
0.29 × 136
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.35 × 276
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.40 × 250
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.42 × 24
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.44 × 234
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 440
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.52 × 21
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
0.58 × 559
79 daha fazla...
Trading Parameters

  • Maximum Lot Size: 0.03 per $1,000 equity
  • Martingale Grid Distance: 100 pips, Fixed Lot Multiplier (1x)
  • Take Profit (TP): Dynamic, trailing from 5 to 10 pips

Supported Currency Pairs

  • Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
  • Cross Pairs: EUR/GBP, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD


Strategy & Risk Management

  • This automated Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered for consistent, low-risk growth, targeting a monthly return of 3-5% with a strict risk cap of 0.03 lots per $1,000 balance. The system has been optimized to withstand high market volatility, demonstrating resilience across 2021-2024.


Performance Metrics 

  • 2021: +110.41%
  • 2022: +63.02%
  • 2023: +39.16%
  • 2024: +57.74%

Technical Trading Logic

This EA leverages a combination of market orders, trend-following indicators, and power-based indicators to optimize long-term profitability. The system is designed to:

✅ Execute trades with precision using advanced entry algorithms

✅ Filter high-impact news events to mitigate risk exposure

✅ Protect against high spreads with built-in spread filters

✅ Employ Smart Grid Recovery Mode, preventing aggressive Martingale strategies

✅ Cap recovery sequences at a maximum of 5 orders per pair, with optimized distance per instrument


This approach ensures drawdown control while maintaining a high probability of profitability, making it suitable for stable, long-term algorithmic trading.


Don’t trust anyone claiming to be a trader without a live MQL5 or Myfxbook account from a legit Tier 1 broker. No live account? That’s 100% bullshit.

I only use IC Markets or other Tier 1 reputable brokers. Here’s my IC Markets referral: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=49934


All my accounts are open to the public and free to check. Feel free to copy trades manually, 24/5.

MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1083101

Forex Factory: https://www.forexfactory.com/adithyodw

Telegram : https://t.me/tol_langit




















İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 17:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.26 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 12:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.10 14:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 05:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 04:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.16 03:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.16 02:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.16 01:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.15 22:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 21:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 00:18
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.11 06:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.04 03:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.03 22:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.03 21:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.29 02:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.28 13:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.28 12:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
TOL LANGIT V10
Ayda 30 USD
1 207%
0
0
USD
1.5K
SGD
217
99%
4 321
80%
98%
2.73
1.12
SGD
73%
1:500
Kopyala

