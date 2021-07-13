SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / TOL LANGIT V10
Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya

TOL LANGIT V10

Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya
0 avis
Fiabilité
217 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 1 207%
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 321
Bénéfice trades:
3 494 (80.86%)
Perte trades:
827 (19.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
873.74 SGD
Pire transaction:
-66.59 SGD
Bénéfice brut:
7 632.11 SGD (273 491 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 787.66 SGD (126 593 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
47 (85.99 SGD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 667.96 SGD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
98.03%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
30.36%
Dernier trade:
31 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
40.92
Longs trades:
2 308 (53.41%)
Courts trades:
2 013 (46.59%)
Facteur de profit:
2.74
Rendement attendu:
1.12 SGD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.18 SGD
Perte moyenne:
-3.37 SGD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-30.69 SGD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-118.39 SGD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.70%
Prévision annuelle:
44.84%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 SGD
Maximal:
118.39 SGD (1.73%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.18% (118.39 SGD)
Par fonds propres:
72.94% (836.13 SGD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 1406
GBPUSD 792
USDJPY 753
USDCAD 584
USDCHF 531
NZDCAD 73
AUDCAD 57
AUDUSD 52
AUDNZD 28
EURCHF 22
EURGBP 17
SUMMARY 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 705
GBPUSD 347
USDJPY 193
USDCAD 147
USDCHF 158
NZDCAD 24
AUDCAD 29
AUDUSD 68
AUDNZD 10
EURCHF 41
EURGBP 17
SUMMARY 2.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 47K
GBPUSD 27K
USDJPY 26K
USDCAD 19K
USDCHF 17K
NZDCAD 2.9K
AUDCAD 2.3K
AUDUSD 3.4K
AUDNZD 1.1K
EURCHF 1.2K
EURGBP 1.2K
SUMMARY 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +873.74 SGD
Pire transaction: -67 SGD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +85.99 SGD
Perte consécutive maximale: -30.69 SGD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live27" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.00 × 3
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 3
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.07 × 219
ICMarkets-Live22
0.12 × 174
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.26 × 519
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.29 × 14
XMTrading-Real 252
0.29 × 136
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.35 × 276
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.40 × 250
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.42 × 24
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.44 × 234
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 440
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.52 × 21
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
0.58 × 559
79 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Trading Parameters

  • Maximum Lot Size: 0.03 per $1,000 equity
  • Martingale Grid Distance: 100 pips, Fixed Lot Multiplier (1x)
  • Take Profit (TP): Dynamic, trailing from 5 to 10 pips

Supported Currency Pairs

  • Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
  • Cross Pairs: EUR/GBP, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD


Strategy & Risk Management

  • This automated Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered for consistent, low-risk growth, targeting a monthly return of 3-5% with a strict risk cap of 0.03 lots per $1,000 balance. The system has been optimized to withstand high market volatility, demonstrating resilience across 2021-2024.


Performance Metrics 

  • 2021: +110.41%
  • 2022: +63.02%
  • 2023: +39.16%
  • 2024: +57.74%

Technical Trading Logic

This EA leverages a combination of market orders, trend-following indicators, and power-based indicators to optimize long-term profitability. The system is designed to:

✅ Execute trades with precision using advanced entry algorithms

✅ Filter high-impact news events to mitigate risk exposure

✅ Protect against high spreads with built-in spread filters

✅ Employ Smart Grid Recovery Mode, preventing aggressive Martingale strategies

✅ Cap recovery sequences at a maximum of 5 orders per pair, with optimized distance per instrument


This approach ensures drawdown control while maintaining a high probability of profitability, making it suitable for stable, long-term algorithmic trading.


Don’t trust anyone claiming to be a trader without a live MQL5 or Myfxbook account from a legit Tier 1 broker. No live account? That’s 100% bullshit.

I only use IC Markets or other Tier 1 reputable brokers. Here’s my IC Markets referral: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=49934


All my accounts are open to the public and free to check. Feel free to copy trades manually, 24/5.

MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1083101

Forex Factory: https://www.forexfactory.com/adithyodw

Telegram : https://t.me/tol_langit




















Aucun avis
2025.09.26 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 12:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.10 14:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 05:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 04:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.16 03:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.16 02:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.16 01:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.15 22:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 21:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 00:18
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.11 06:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.04 03:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.03 22:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.03 21:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.29 02:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.28 13:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.28 12:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.28 06:02
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
TOL LANGIT V10
30 USD par mois
1 207%
0
0
USD
1.5K
SGD
217
99%
4 321
80%
98%
2.73
1.12
SGD
73%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.