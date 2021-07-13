- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1406
|GBPUSD
|792
|USDJPY
|753
|USDCAD
|584
|USDCHF
|531
|NZDCAD
|73
|AUDCAD
|57
|AUDUSD
|52
|AUDNZD
|28
|EURCHF
|22
|EURGBP
|17
|SUMMARY
|6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|705
|GBPUSD
|347
|USDJPY
|193
|USDCAD
|147
|USDCHF
|158
|NZDCAD
|24
|AUDCAD
|29
|AUDUSD
|68
|AUDNZD
|10
|EURCHF
|41
|EURGBP
|17
|SUMMARY
|2.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|47K
|GBPUSD
|27K
|USDJPY
|26K
|USDCAD
|19K
|USDCHF
|17K
|NZDCAD
|2.9K
|AUDCAD
|2.3K
|AUDUSD
|3.4K
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|EURCHF
|1.2K
|EURGBP
|1.2K
|SUMMARY
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live27" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 5
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 3
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.07 × 219
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.12 × 174
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.26 × 519
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.29 × 14
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.29 × 136
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.35 × 276
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.40 × 250
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.42 × 24
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.44 × 234
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.46 × 112
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.50 × 440
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.52 × 21
|
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
|0.58 × 559
Trading Parameters
- Maximum Lot Size: 0.03 per $1,000 equity
- Martingale Grid Distance: 100 pips, Fixed Lot Multiplier (1x)
- Take Profit (TP): Dynamic, trailing from 5 to 10 pips
Supported Currency Pairs
- Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
- Cross Pairs: EUR/GBP, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD
Strategy & Risk Management
- This automated Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered for consistent, low-risk growth, targeting a monthly return of 3-5% with a strict risk cap of 0.03 lots per $1,000 balance. The system has been optimized to withstand high market volatility, demonstrating resilience across 2021-2024.
Performance Metrics
- 2021: +110.41%
- 2022: +63.02%
- 2023: +39.16%
- 2024: +57.74%
Technical Trading Logic
This EA leverages a combination of market orders, trend-following indicators, and power-based indicators to optimize long-term profitability. The system is designed to:
✅ Execute trades with precision using advanced entry algorithms
✅ Filter high-impact news events to mitigate risk exposure
✅ Protect against high spreads with built-in spread filters
✅ Employ Smart Grid Recovery Mode, preventing aggressive Martingale strategies
✅ Cap recovery sequences at a maximum of 5 orders per pair, with optimized distance per instrument
This approach ensures drawdown control while maintaining a high probability of profitability, making it suitable for stable, long-term algorithmic trading.
Don’t trust anyone claiming to be a trader without a live MQL5 or Myfxbook account from a legit Tier 1 broker. No live account? That’s 100% bullshit.
I only use IC Markets or other Tier 1 reputable brokers. Here’s my IC Markets referral: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=49934
All my accounts are open to the public and free to check. Feel free to copy trades manually, 24/5.
MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1083101
Forex Factory: https://www.forexfactory.com/adithyodw
Telegram : https://t.me/tol_langit
