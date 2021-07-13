SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / TOL LANGIT V10
Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya

TOL LANGIT V10

Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
217 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 1 207%
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4 321
Profit Trade:
3 494 (80.86%)
Loss Trade:
827 (19.14%)
Best Trade:
873.74 SGD
Worst Trade:
-66.59 SGD
Profitto lordo:
7 632.11 SGD (273 491 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 787.66 SGD (126 593 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
47 (85.99 SGD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 667.96 SGD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
98.03%
Massimo carico di deposito:
30.36%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
40.92
Long Trade:
2 308 (53.41%)
Short Trade:
2 013 (46.59%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.74
Profitto previsto:
1.12 SGD
Profitto medio:
2.18 SGD
Perdita media:
-3.37 SGD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-30.69 SGD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-118.39 SGD (3)
Crescita mensile:
3.22%
Previsione annuale:
40.72%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 SGD
Massimale:
118.39 SGD (1.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.18% (118.39 SGD)
Per equità:
72.94% (836.13 SGD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 1406
GBPUSD 792
USDJPY 753
USDCAD 584
USDCHF 531
NZDCAD 73
AUDCAD 57
AUDUSD 52
AUDNZD 28
EURCHF 22
EURGBP 17
SUMMARY 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 705
GBPUSD 347
USDJPY 193
USDCAD 147
USDCHF 158
NZDCAD 24
AUDCAD 29
AUDUSD 68
AUDNZD 10
EURCHF 41
EURGBP 17
SUMMARY 2.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 47K
GBPUSD 27K
USDJPY 26K
USDCAD 19K
USDCHF 17K
NZDCAD 2.9K
AUDCAD 2.3K
AUDUSD 3.4K
AUDNZD 1.1K
EURCHF 1.2K
EURGBP 1.2K
SUMMARY 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +873.74 SGD
Worst Trade: -67 SGD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +85.99 SGD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -30.69 SGD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live27" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.00 × 3
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 11
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 5
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 3
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.07 × 219
ICMarkets-Live22
0.12 × 174
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.26 × 519
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.29 × 14
XMTrading-Real 252
0.29 × 136
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
0.33 × 3
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.35 × 276
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.40 × 250
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.42 × 24
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.44 × 234
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.46 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 440
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.52 × 21
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
0.58 × 559
79 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Trading Parameters

  • Maximum Lot Size: 0.03 per $1,000 equity
  • Martingale Grid Distance: 100 pips, Fixed Lot Multiplier (1x)
  • Take Profit (TP): Dynamic, trailing from 5 to 10 pips

Supported Currency Pairs

  • Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
  • Cross Pairs: EUR/GBP, AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD


Strategy & Risk Management

  • This automated Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered for consistent, low-risk growth, targeting a monthly return of 3-5% with a strict risk cap of 0.03 lots per $1,000 balance. The system has been optimized to withstand high market volatility, demonstrating resilience across 2021-2024.


Performance Metrics 

  • 2021: +110.41%
  • 2022: +63.02%
  • 2023: +39.16%
  • 2024: +57.74%

Technical Trading Logic

This EA leverages a combination of market orders, trend-following indicators, and power-based indicators to optimize long-term profitability. The system is designed to:

✅ Execute trades with precision using advanced entry algorithms

✅ Filter high-impact news events to mitigate risk exposure

✅ Protect against high spreads with built-in spread filters

✅ Employ Smart Grid Recovery Mode, preventing aggressive Martingale strategies

✅ Cap recovery sequences at a maximum of 5 orders per pair, with optimized distance per instrument


This approach ensures drawdown control while maintaining a high probability of profitability, making it suitable for stable, long-term algorithmic trading.


Don’t trust anyone claiming to be a trader without a live MQL5 or Myfxbook account from a legit Tier 1 broker. No live account? That’s 100% bullshit.

I only use IC Markets or other Tier 1 reputable brokers. Here’s my IC Markets referral: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=49934


All my accounts are open to the public and free to check. Feel free to copy trades manually, 24/5.

MQL5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1083101

Forex Factory: https://www.forexfactory.com/adithyodw

Telegram : https://t.me/tol_langit




















Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 17:08
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.26 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 12:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.10 14:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 05:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.16 04:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.16 03:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.16 02:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.16 01:32
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.15 22:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 21:00
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.13 00:18
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.11 06:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.04 03:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.03 22:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.03 21:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.29 02:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.28 13:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.28 12:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
TOL LANGIT V10
30USD al mese
1 207%
0
0
USD
1.5K
SGD
217
99%
4 321
80%
98%
2.73
1.12
SGD
73%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.