Daniel Moraes Da Silva

RetireNow MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
226 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 726%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
11 972
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 287 (69.21%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 685 (30.78%)
En iyi işlem:
81.80 USD
En kötü işlem:
-72.34 USD
Brüt kâr:
26 956.54 USD (936 357 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-18 223.35 USD (1 358 907 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
22 (34.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
83.24 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
91.61%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
56.27%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
26
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
21.68
Alış işlemleri:
5 925 (49.49%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 047 (50.51%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.48
Beklenen getiri:
0.73 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.25 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-51.21 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-72.34 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
2.13%
Yıllık tahmin:
26.68%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
402.90 USD (6.93%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.73% (402.90 USD)
Varlığa göre:
59.48% (2 801.10 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 7150
AUDCAD 4822
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 5.6K
AUDCAD 3.1K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -306K
AUDCAD -116K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +81.80 USD
En kötü işlem: -72 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +34.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -51.21 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ActivTradesCorp-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 10
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.26 × 2655
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.30 × 10
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.54 × 28
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.67 × 3
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 15
ICMarkets-MT5
1.02 × 143
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.14 × 274
RoboForex-Pro
1.96 × 154
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 2
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
3.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
3.67 × 3
Alpari-MT5
4.23 × 30
2 daha fazla...
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 3% per month operating normally EURUSD and AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 3000 USD and leverage is 200.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


İnceleme yok
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 15:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.22 14:16
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.20 14:50
No swaps are charged
2025.04.20 14:50
No swaps are charged
2025.04.17 08:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.15 12:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.14 13:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 10:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 08:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 07:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.18 09:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 20:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 17:54
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.11.11 16:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.10 00:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.29 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.29 12:04
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
