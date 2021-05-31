SegnaliSezioni
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

RetireNow MT5

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
226 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 726%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
11 972
Profit Trade:
8 287 (69.21%)
Loss Trade:
3 685 (30.78%)
Best Trade:
81.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-72.34 USD
Profitto lordo:
26 956.54 USD (936 357 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-18 223.35 USD (1 358 907 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (34.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
83.24 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
91.61%
Massimo carico di deposito:
56.27%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
26
Tempo di attesa medio:
22 ore
Fattore di recupero:
21.68
Long Trade:
5 925 (49.49%)
Short Trade:
6 047 (50.51%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.48
Profitto previsto:
0.73 USD
Profitto medio:
3.25 USD
Perdita media:
-4.95 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-51.21 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-72.34 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.47%
Previsione annuale:
31.85%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
402.90 USD (6.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.73% (402.90 USD)
Per equità:
59.48% (2 801.10 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 7150
AUDCAD 4822
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 5.6K
AUDCAD 3.1K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -306K
AUDCAD -116K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +81.80 USD
Worst Trade: -72 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +34.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -51.21 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ActivTradesCorp-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 10
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.26 × 2655
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.30 × 10
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.54 × 28
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.67 × 3
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 15
ICMarkets-MT5
1.02 × 143
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.14 × 274
RoboForex-Pro
1.96 × 154
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 2
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
3.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
3.67 × 3
Alpari-MT5
4.23 × 30
2 più
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 3% per month operating normally EURUSD and AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 3000 USD and leverage is 200.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
RetireNow MT5
30USD al mese
726%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
226
99%
11 972
69%
92%
1.47
0.73
USD
59%
1:200
