EWU: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

41.56 USD 0.52 (1.27%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EWU fiyatı bugün 1.27% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 41.36 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 41.59 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is EWU stock price today?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) stock is priced at 41.56 today. It trades within 1.27%, yesterday's close was 41.04, and trading volume reached 2463.

Does EWU stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF is currently valued at 41.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.00% and USD.

How to buy EWU stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) shares at the current price of 41.56. Orders are usually placed near 41.56 or 41.86, while 2463 and 0.48% show market activity.

How to invest into EWU stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.76 - 42.22 and current price 41.56. Many compare 2.09% and 10.80% before placing orders at 41.56 or 41.86.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) in the past year was 42.22. Within 32.76 - 42.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.04 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) over the year was 32.76. Comparing it with the current 41.56 and 32.76 - 42.22 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EWU stock split?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.04, and 11.00% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
41.36 41.59
Yıllık aralık
32.76 42.22
Önceki kapanış
41.04
Açılış
41.36
Satış
41.56
Alış
41.86
Düşük
41.36
Yüksek
41.59
Hacim
2.463 K
Günlük değişim
1.27%
Aylık değişim
2.09%
6 aylık değişim
10.80%
Yıllık değişim
11.00%
