EWU: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

41.48 USD 0.44 (1.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EWU exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.36 and at a high of 41.51.

Follow iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EWU stock price today?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) stock is priced at 41.48 today. It trades within 1.07%, yesterday's close was 41.04, and trading volume reached 1127.

Does EWU stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF is currently valued at 41.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.79% and USD.

How to buy EWU stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) shares at the current price of 41.48. Orders are usually placed near 41.48 or 41.78, while 1127 and 0.29% show market activity.

How to invest into EWU stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.76 - 42.22 and current price 41.48. Many compare 1.89% and 10.58% before placing orders at 41.48 or 41.78.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) in the past year was 42.22. Within 32.76 - 42.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.04 helps spot resistance levels.

What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) over the year was 32.76. Comparing it with the current 41.48 and 32.76 - 42.22 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did EWU stock split?

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.04, and 10.79% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
41.36 41.51
Year Range
32.76 42.22
Previous Close
41.04
Open
41.36
Bid
41.48
Ask
41.78
Low
41.36
High
41.51
Volume
1.127 K
Daily Change
1.07%
Month Change
1.89%
6 Months Change
10.58%
Year Change
10.79%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K