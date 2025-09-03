- Visão do mercado
EWU: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
A taxa do EWU para hoje mudou para 1.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 41.36 e o mais alto foi 41.59.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EWU Notícias
Perguntas frequentes
What is EWU stock price today?
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) stock is priced at 41.56 today. It trades within 1.27%, yesterday's close was 41.04, and trading volume reached 2463.
Does EWU stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF is currently valued at 41.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.00% and USD.
How to buy EWU stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) shares at the current price of 41.56. Orders are usually placed near 41.56 or 41.86, while 2463 and 0.48% show market activity.
How to invest into EWU stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.76 - 42.22 and current price 41.56. Many compare 2.09% and 10.80% before placing orders at 41.56 or 41.86.
What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) in the past year was 42.22. Within 32.76 - 42.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.04 helps spot resistance levels.
What are iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) over the year was 32.76. Comparing it with the current 41.56 and 32.76 - 42.22 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did EWU stock split?
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.04, and 11.00% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.04
- Open
- 41.36
- Bid
- 41.56
- Ask
- 41.86
- Low
- 41.36
- High
- 41.59
- Volume
- 2.463 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.27%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.80%
- Mudança anual
- 11.00%