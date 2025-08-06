What is ECC stock price today? Eagle Point Credit Company Inc stock is priced at 6.69 today. It trades within 1.36%, yesterday's close was 6.60, and trading volume reached 634. The live price chart of ECC shows these updates.

Does Eagle Point Credit Company Inc stock pay dividends? Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is currently valued at 6.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -30.46% and USD. View the chart live to track ECC movements.

How to buy ECC stock? You can buy Eagle Point Credit Company Inc shares at the current price of 6.69. Orders are usually placed near 6.69 or 6.99, while 634 and -1.04% show market activity. Follow ECC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ECC stock? Investing in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc involves considering the yearly range 6.34 - 9.81 and current price 6.69. Many compare -0.59% and -14.23% before placing orders at 6.69 or 6.99. Explore the ECC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. in the past year was 9.81. Within 6.34 - 9.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eagle Point Credit Company Inc performance using the live chart.

What are Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. (ECC) over the year was 6.34. Comparing it with the current 6.69 and 6.34 - 9.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ECC moves on the chart live for more details.