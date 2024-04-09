The Trap Play MT5

A specialized tool built to detect deceptive price action that lures traders into false breakouts—commonly referred to as trap plays. These setups often appear to signal strong trends but quickly reverse, leaving early traders on the wrong side of the market.

What It Does

Trap plays typically unfold when:

Price breaks to a new high or low, suggesting the start of a trend.

Traders rush to enter positions based on the breakout.

Price reverses sharply, invalidating the move and trapping early entries.

The resulting stop-outs or liquidations cause a fast move in the opposite direction.

Versatile Across Markets & Timeframes

How to Use It

Add the Indicator to Your MT5 Chart

It will automatically scan the last bars for trap setups. Look for Signals After Price Breakouts

When the indicator identifies a trap, you'll be alerted via your chosen notification method. Wait for Reversal Confirmation

Don’t chase breakouts. Let the indicator show you where the fake move ends—and where the real opportunity may begin. Execute Trades Based on Setup

Parameters