The Trap Play MT5
- Göstergeler
- Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
- Sürüm: 1.40
- Güncellendi: 12 Mayıs 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
A specialized tool built to detect deceptive price action that lures traders into false breakouts—commonly referred to as trap plays. These setups often appear to signal strong trends but quickly reverse, leaving early traders on the wrong side of the market.
This indicator helps you spot and avoid these traps before they lead to sudden, volatile reversals.
What It Does
Trap plays typically unfold when:
-
Price breaks to a new high or low, suggesting the start of a trend.
-
Traders rush to enter positions based on the breakout.
-
Price reverses sharply, invalidating the move and trapping early entries.
-
The resulting stop-outs or liquidations cause a fast move in the opposite direction.
The Trap Play Indicator scans for this pattern and notifies you in real time, helping you capitalize on or avoid these volatility events.
Versatile Across Markets & Timeframes
Trap plays are not limited to any one market or timeframe. They can occur on intraday charts, daily charts, or even weekly charts—and across forex, indices, crypto, or equities. This indicator adapts to all of them, giving you a reliable edge across your trading portfolio.
How to Use It
-
Add the Indicator to Your MT5 Chart
It will automatically scan the last bars for trap setups.
-
Look for Signals After Price Breakouts
When the indicator identifies a trap, you'll be alerted via your chosen notification method.
-
Wait for Reversal Confirmation
Don’t chase breakouts. Let the indicator show you where the fake move ends—and where the real opportunity may begin.
-
Execute Trades Based on Setup
Use standard risk management, aiming for reversals after trap confirmation.
Parameters
-
Period: 5 (Analyzes the highs and lows of the last 5 bars to detect potential traps. This is the default setting and is generally optimal.)
-
Sound Alert: On/Off
-
Sound File Name: alert.wav
-
Mobile Push Notification: True/False
-
Send Email Notification: True/False
-
Pop-Up Alert: True/False
Excellent indicator that provides great entries and helps you take advantage of false breakouts/reversals that most traders will get trapped in. Gets you in on trends early before the exhaustion point of trend lowering chance of reversal to other side. Pairing it with good technical/market cycle analysis, as well as his breakout lines indicator makes it a killer.