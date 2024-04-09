The Trap Play MT5

5

A specialized tool built to detect deceptive price action that lures traders into false breakouts—commonly referred to as trap plays. These setups often appear to signal strong trends but quickly reverse, leaving early traders on the wrong side of the market.

This indicator helps you spot and avoid these traps before they lead to sudden, volatile reversals.


What It Does

Trap plays typically unfold when:

  • Price breaks to a new high or low, suggesting the start of a trend.

  • Traders rush to enter positions based on the breakout.

  • Price reverses sharply, invalidating the move and trapping early entries.

  • The resulting stop-outs or liquidations cause a fast move in the opposite direction.

The Trap Play Indicator scans for this pattern and notifies you in real time, helping you capitalize on or avoid these volatility events.


Versatile Across Markets & Timeframes

Trap plays are not limited to any one market or timeframe. They can occur on intraday charts, daily charts, or even weekly charts—and across forex, indices, crypto, or equities. This indicator adapts to all of them, giving you a reliable edge across your trading portfolio.


How to Use It

  1. Add the Indicator to Your MT5 Chart
    It will automatically scan the last bars for trap setups.

  2. Look for Signals After Price Breakouts
    When the indicator identifies a trap, you'll be alerted via your chosen notification method.

  3. Wait for Reversal Confirmation
    Don’t chase breakouts. Let the indicator show you where the fake move ends—and where the real opportunity may begin.

  4. Execute Trades Based on Setup
    Use standard risk management, aiming for reversals after trap confirmation.


    Parameters

    • Period: 5 (Analyzes the highs and lows of the last 5 bars to detect potential traps. This is the default setting and is generally optimal.)

    • Sound Alert: On/Off

    • Sound File Name: alert.wav

    • Mobile Push Notification: True/False

    • Send Email Notification: True/False

    • Pop-Up Alert: True/False


        Avis 3
        KAESER513
        137
        KAESER513 2024.06.12 19:37 
         

        Excellent indicator that provides great entries and helps you take advantage of false breakouts/reversals that most traders will get trapped in. Gets you in on trends early before the exhaustion point of trend lowering chance of reversal to other side. Pairing it with good technical/market cycle analysis, as well as his breakout lines indicator makes it a killer.

        Produits recommandés
        Signal forex Buy and Sell
        Vasilii Apostolidi
        Indicateurs
        L'indicateur   indique   les signaux   d'achat   et   de vente .   Délai -tout ,   paire de devises -tout .   Paramètres :   alertsMessage -désactive   et   active   la boîte   de message .   alertsSound -désactive   ou   active   le son .   Arrow   Type -pour sélectionner   une icône de flèche .   Trois façons simples de filtrer   les signaux de l'indicateur :   Comparer   la direction   avec la lecture   de l'indicateur   à   partir d'une période plus ancienne.   Utiliser   le diagramme MACD s
        Fast Polynom moving average and channel
        BeeXXI Corporation
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        A useful and convenient tool for traders when analyzing and making decisions. Peculiarity The main feature of this indicator is its fast algorithm . The gain in the speed of calculating the polynomial and its value of the standard deviation in comparison with classical algorithms reaches several thousand times. Also, this indicator includes a Strategy Tester with a clear visualization of transactions, an equity chart and simultaneous calculation and display of the following data in the form of
        First Dawn MT5
        Innovicient Limited
        Indicateurs
        The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
        Engulfing Candlestick Bulkowski
        Anthony Ivan
        Indicateurs
        Engulfing Candlestick Bulkowski The engulfing candlestick is a well-known candle pattern composed of two candles. This indicator for showing engulfing candlestick that describe by Thomas Bulkowski. If you need for MetaTrader 4 version, please visit here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34193 Feature Highlights Show bullish engulfing and bearish engulfing. Customizable "Up Symbol". Customizable "Down Symbol". Customizable symbol distance from candlestick. Customizable "Down Color". Custo
        Diamond Pattern Pattern Indicator MT5
        Eda Kaya
        Indicateurs
        Diamond Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Diamond Pattern Indicator is part of the MetaTrader 5 tools designed to detect diamond chart patterns. These patterns help traders anticipate potential trend reversals. In chart areas that are more interpretable for traders, the indicator suggests trade ideas by identifying these formations. A  Bullish Diamond Pattern  typically appears at the end of a downtrend, signaling a possible upward reversal. Conversely, a  Bearish Diamond Pattern  forms at
        FREE
        Fibonacci Retracement Assistant Indicator MT5
        Eda Kaya
        Indicateurs
        Fibonacci Retracement Assistant Indicator for MetaTrader5 The   Fibonacci Retracement Assistant Indicator for MetaTrader5   is a specialized tool designed to enhance trading analysis using one of the most popular techniques in technical analysis. Fibonacci tools are widely known for helping traders pinpoint potential price reversal zones. This indicator applies Fibonacci ratios to identify likely support and resistance levels derived from recent price movements. To activate the tool, traders mus
        FREE
        Super Trend Dashboard MT5
        The Huy Phan
        1 (1)
        Indicateurs
        This is the Super Trend Dashboard MT5. This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT5 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart. It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email. The buy signal is generated when the super trend line flip from SELL to BUY. The sell signal is is generated when the super trend line flip from BUY to SELL. The up trend color will be displayed depending on the current Super Trend value.
        MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT5
        Vasiliy Sokolov
        Indicateurs
        MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
        Lukas Arrows And Curves Indicator MT5
        Eda Kaya
        Indicateurs
        Lukas Arrows and Curves Signal Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Lukas Arrows and Curves Signal Indicator is a specialized tool for Forex traders, designed to provide accurate buy and sell signals. Developed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform, this indicator draws a green price channel, allowing traders to utilize the channel bands as dynamic support and resistance levels, enabling more informed and strategic trading decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation
        FREE
        Fibrillar
        Vitalii Zakharuk
        Indicateurs
        It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
        Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard MT5
        Mehran Sepah Mansoor
        Indicateurs
        Notre tableau de bord innovant " Basic Candlestick Patterns " est spécialement conçu pour identifier automatiquement les modèles de chandeliers rentables sur le graphique. Ce tableau de bord utilise des algorithmes avancés pour analyser les graphiques de prix en temps réel et détecter un large éventail de configurations de chandeliers, des plus classiques aux plus complexes. En outre, il dispose d'une interface facile à utiliser qui vous permet de visualiser les configurations détectées sur dif
        Skiey
        Vitalii Zakharuk
        Indicateurs
        Skiey - Indicator of easy solutions! Using this indicator is very simple, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the color arrows. Such a calculation option takes into account intraday price fluctuations and focuses on measuring the "candlestick" share in the trend. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, this method also emphasizes the measurement of each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information but also mor
        Antique Trend
        Nadiya Mirosh
        Indicateurs
        The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
        Buy and Sell Zones MT5
        Evgeniy Zhdan
        Indicateurs
        Indicateur pour déterminer plat et tendance. Si le prix est inférieur à l'un des deux histogrammes et des deux lignes (rouge et bleu), il s'agit d'une zone de vente. Lors de l'achat de cette version de l'indicateur, version MT4 pour un compte réel et un compte démo - en cadeau (pour recevoir, écrivez-moi un message privé) ! Si le prix est au-dessus de l'un des deux histogrammes et des deux lignes (rouge et bleue), il s'agit d'une zone d'achat. Version MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/pro
        Rpo Battle Proven
        Aan Andriawan
        Indicateurs
        This is an indicator to determine when to sell or buy, and it can be combined with other indicators, such as the SND indicator that I also sell. This indicator is very suitable for BTC, XAU, and NAS100. This is an indicator for MT5. It is highly battle-proven if studied properly. Please consult andriawanjaya@gmail.com before using it. This product is very suitable for XAU, BTC, and NAS100. This product is very limited It is only sold on Gogo Jungle and MQL5.
        Triple EMA Indicator
        Tahir Hussain
        Indicateurs
        An customize Indicator by which you can have Triple moving averages at close prices and send push notification on each crossing.  This indicator is especially useful when you are doing manual trading. Notes: Cation: forex trading is a very risky business,...              don't invest the money you cannot bear to lose.             the probability of losing is high ... more high aaaand exponentially high.... something like EMA enjoy losing with us...
        Over Trend MT5
        Mansour Babasafary
        Indicateurs
        Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
        BBMA Gold Indicators
        Rivaldy Agustian
        Indicateurs
        BBMA Indicator – Precision Trading Made Simple Experience powerful technical analysis trusted by traders worldwide. The BBMA Indicator combines two of the most effective concepts in trading: Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages . Through integrated algorithms, this indicator helps you identify: Optimal Entry & Exit Points → Spot precise trading opportunities based on price movement. Trend Confirmation → Easily determine if the market is trending or ranging. Potential Reversals → Receive ear
        Trend Strength Score
        Najmulhuda Bin Mohd Salleh
        Indicateurs
        Trend Strength Score – MT5 Indicator Trend Strength Score is a non-repainting technical indicator designed to measure and visualize the strength of market trends. It uses a combination of directional and volatility-based metrics to display a real-time trend strength histogram. Key Features Trend strength visualized in four levels: No Trend, Weak, Moderate, Strong Multi-factor analysis using: ADX (trend strength) ATR (volatility) EMA slope (trend direction) Real-time histogram display based on cl
        Trend Break Scalper Pro
        Ali Abdulrahman
        Indicateurs
        Unlock the Power of Scalping with this Essential Indicator for Any Currency Pair! Experience Crystal-Clear Buy/Sell Signals and Activate Instant Alerts for Maximum Precision. Introducing the Ultimate Scalping Companion: Your Key to Precision Profits!  Transform Your Trading Strategy with an Indicator that Stands the Test of Time! In the ever-evolving world of trading, consistent success hinges on smart risk management . While no tool can be the holy grail, our non-repainting indicator is a ga
        FiboChampion
        Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
        Indicateurs
        The Next Evolution in Fibonacci Intelligence FiboChampion  isn’t just another Fibonacci tool—it’s a paradigm shift in how traders interpret price action. Engineered for precision and adaptability, this advanced indicator fuses quantum-inspired logic , machine-learned pattern recognition , and non-linear Fibonacci geometry to uncover market turning points with uncanny accuracy. What Sets FiboChampion Apart: Non-Linear Fibonacci Mapping : Goes beyond static retracements by adapting to fractal m
        Visual Momentum Wave Sync Indicator
        AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
        Indicateurs
        Visual Momentum Wave Sync: Master Market Momentum with Unmatched Clarity Unlock the market's rhythm and trade with confidence for just $30! Are you tired of noisy indicators that clutter your charts and provide conflicting signals? Do you struggle to accurately gauge market momentum and identify high-probability entry and exit points? The Visual Momentum Wave Sync indicator is the definitive tool designed to solve these problems, offering a crystal-clear view of market dynamics for traders who
        One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
        Noiros Tech
        Indicateurs
        This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
        Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
        Fabio Albano
        Indicateurs
        The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
        TrendDetect
        Pavel Gotkevitch
        Indicateurs
        The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
        Trend and Flat and Volatility MT5
        Pavel Verveyko
        Indicateurs
        The indicator determines the state of the market: trend or flat. The state of the market is determined by taking into account volatility. The flat (trading corridor)is displayed in yellow. The green color shows the upward trend. The red color shows the downward trend. The height of the label corresponds to the volatility in the market. The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_Size   - the amount of history for calculation. Period_Candles  - the number of candles to calculate the indicat
        Scaled vidya trends indicator
        Ekaterina Saltykova
        Indicateurs
        Introducing to your attention the unique trading system/indicator "Scaled Vidya Trends", designed for dynamic scalp trading on trend volatility pairs hour + timeframes. Main features of Scaled Vidya Trends: -Multi-level market analysis: it works on H1, H2, H3 timeframes; -Uses the most popular currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Brokers usually set one of the lowest spreads for these pairs; -Applies a scalping method based on local targets for signals; -Signals appears at the new open of
        Advanced Fibonacci
        Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
        Indicateurs
        Fibonacci Advanced Indicator – Precision Meets Intelligence The Fibonacci Advanced Indicator is a cutting-edge technical analysis tool designed for traders who demand more than conventional retracement levels. Built on the foundational principles of Fibonacci mathematics, this indicator transcends tradition by integrating dynamic market behavior , multi-timeframe analysis , and adaptive algorithms to deliver high-probability trading zones with surgical accuracy. 1. Multiple Fibonacci Levels
        Tdi panel multi timeframe and signal
        Minh Truong Pham
        Indicateurs
        Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) MetaTrader indicator  — a comprehensive but helpful indicator that uses   RSI   (Relative Strength Index), its   moving averages, and volatility bands (based on   Bollinger Bands) to offer traders a full picture of the current Forex market situation. Here is single timeframe product. Once puscharse this indicator, you free to use MTF scanner (free at here ) The Traders Dynamic index TDI indicator is the next generation of the popular Trader Dynamic index indicator dev
        HMA Trend Professional MT5
        Pavel Zamoshnikov
        4.25 (4)
        Indicateurs
        Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
        Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
        Divergence Bomber
        Ihor Otkydach
        4.98 (65)
        Indicateurs
        Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
        Trend Screener Pro MT5
        STE S.S.COMPANY
        4.87 (91)
        Indicateurs
        Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
        RelicusRoad Pro MT5
        Relicus LLC
        5 (22)
        Indicateurs
        Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
        Gold Stuff mt5
        Vasiliy Strukov
        4.92 (189)
        Indicateurs
        Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
        Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
        Sirikorn Rungsang
        4.85 (20)
        Indicateurs
        Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
        Grabber System MT5
        Ihor Otkydach
        5 (15)
        Indicateurs
        Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
        Trend indicator AI mt5
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        5 (11)
        Indicateurs
        L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
        FX Volume MT5
        Daniel Stein
        4.84 (19)
        Indicateurs
        FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
        Smart Trend Trading System MT5
        Issam Kassas
        4.63 (40)
        Indicateurs
        Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
        TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
        Roman Podpora
        4.53 (19)
        Indicateurs
        Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
        Algo Pumping
        Ihor Otkydach
        4.74 (19)
        Indicateurs
        PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
        TPSproTREND PrO MT5
        Roman Podpora
        4.72 (18)
        Indicateurs
        VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
        Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        5 (16)
        Indicateurs
        Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
        AriX
        Temirlan Kdyrkhan
        1 (2)
        Indicateurs
        AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
        Atbot
        Zaha Feiz
        4.67 (51)
        Indicateurs
        AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
        Quantum TrendPulse
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (16)
        Indicateurs
        Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
        Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
        Christophe Pa Trouillas
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
        Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
        Duc Hoan Nguyen
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
        Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
        Italo Santana Gomes
        Indicateurs
        BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
        FX Power MT5 NG
        Daniel Stein
        5 (20)
        Indicateurs
        FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
        Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
        Issam Kassas
        4 (13)
        Indicateurs
        Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
        MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
        Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
        Dynamic Scalper System MT5
        Vitalyi Belyh
        Indicateurs
        L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
        ARICoins
        Temirlan Kdyrkhan
        Indicateurs
        ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
        Blahtech Market Profile MT5
        Blahtech Limited
        5 (10)
        Indicateurs
        Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
        ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
        KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
        Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
        STE S.S.COMPANY
        4.81 (21)
        Indicateurs
        Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
        FX Levels MT5
        Daniel Stein
        5 (7)
        Indicateurs
        FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
        ARIPoint
        Temirlan Kdyrkhan
        Indicateurs
        ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
        ARIScalping
        Temirlan Kdyrkhan
        Indicateurs
        ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
        Plus de l'auteur
        WinMidas MT5
        Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        MIDAS (Market Interpretation/Data Analysis System), created by the late analyst Paul Levine, is an advanced VWAP-based method for identifying support and resistance in financial markets. Unlike traditional static lines, MIDAS curves are anchored to significant price events (such as swing highs or lows) and evolve dynamically as trading unfolds.  The method emphasizes that market structure is shaped by accumulation/distribution and support/resistance interplay, making it especially useful for tr
        FX Order Flow MT5
        Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        This powerful tool is engineered to transform the way traders analyze currency strength. Built for every experience level, it offers clear, actionable guidance on what to trade and in which direction. Its versatility extends across all currency-related symbols, including gold (XAU/USD), silver (XAG/USD), and bitcoin (BTC/USD). By delivering deep, data-driven insights, it empowers traders to make smarter, more confident decisions. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned professional, this indicat
        Breakout Lines MT5
        Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        A dynamic technical analysis tool designed to highlight sudden shifts in market momentum. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging averages or overlays, this tool captures the speed and direction of price acceleration—making it highly effective for identifying early trend formations and sharp reversals. The indicator draws Breakout Lines along with a parallel line, forming a structured channel. Signals are generated when price penetrates the Breakout Line, signaling a potential breakou
        Trading Cycle Array MT5
        Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
        5 (1)
        Indicateurs
        This powerful tool brings to life a transverse form of cyclical frequency analysis, providing traders with a unique and visually intuitive way to forecast market behavior. What It Does The Trading Cycles Indicator identifies cyclical highs and lows across time using a color-coded system: Green: Indicates the ideal time for market highs (bullish cycles). Red: Indicates the ideal time for market lows (bearish cycles). Yellow: Signals convergence—both a bullish and bearish cycle appear simultaneou
        Filtrer:
        dannyloveridge
        59
        dannyloveridge 2025.09.16 15:27 
         

        L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

        1001035938
        335
        1001035938 2025.06.13 19:32 
         

        L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

        KAESER513
        137
        KAESER513 2024.06.12 19:37 
         

        Excellent indicator that provides great entries and helps you take advantage of false breakouts/reversals that most traders will get trapped in. Gets you in on trends early before the exhaustion point of trend lowering chance of reversal to other side. Pairing it with good technical/market cycle analysis, as well as his breakout lines indicator makes it a killer.

        Répondre à l'avis