The Trap Play MT5

A specialized tool built to detect deceptive price action that lures traders into false breakouts—commonly referred to as trap plays. These setups often appear to signal strong trends but quickly reverse, leaving early traders on the wrong side of the market.

This indicator helps you spot and avoid these traps before they lead to sudden, volatile reversals.


What It Does

Trap plays typically unfold when:

  • Price breaks to a new high or low, suggesting the start of a trend.

  • Traders rush to enter positions based on the breakout.

  • Price reverses sharply, invalidating the move and trapping early entries.

  • The resulting stop-outs or liquidations cause a fast move in the opposite direction.

The Trap Play Indicator scans for this pattern and notifies you in real time, helping you capitalize on or avoid these volatility events.


Versatile Across Markets & Timeframes

Trap plays are not limited to any one market or timeframe. They can occur on intraday charts, daily charts, or even weekly charts—and across forex, indices, crypto, or equities. This indicator adapts to all of them, giving you a reliable edge across your trading portfolio.


How to Use It

  1. Add the Indicator to Your MT5 Chart
    It will automatically scan the last bars for trap setups.

  2. Look for Signals After Price Breakouts
    When the indicator identifies a trap, you'll be alerted via your chosen notification method.

  3. Wait for Reversal Confirmation
    Don’t chase breakouts. Let the indicator show you where the fake move ends—and where the real opportunity may begin.

  4. Execute Trades Based on Setup
    Use standard risk management, aiming for reversals after trap confirmation.


    Parameters

    • Period: 5 (Analyzes the highs and lows of the last 5 bars to detect potential traps. This is the default setting and is generally optimal.)

    • Sound Alert: On/Off

    • Sound File Name: alert.wav

    • Mobile Push Notification: True/False

    • Send Email Notification: True/False

    • Pop-Up Alert: True/False


        Excellent indicator that provides great entries and helps you take advantage of false breakouts/reversals that most traders will get trapped in. Gets you in on trends early before the exhaustion point of trend lowering chance of reversal to other side. Pairing it with good technical/market cycle analysis, as well as his breakout lines indicator makes it a killer.

        WinMidas MT5
        Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
        5 (1)
        Indicatori
        MIDAS (Market Interpretation/Data Analysis System), created by the late analyst Paul Levine, is an advanced VWAP-based method for identifying support and resistance in financial markets. Unlike traditional static lines, MIDAS curves are anchored to significant price events (such as swing highs or lows) and evolve dynamically as trading unfolds.  The method emphasizes that market structure is shaped by accumulation/distribution and support/resistance interplay, making it especially useful for tr
        FX Order Flow MT5
        Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
        5 (1)
        Indicatori
        This powerful tool is engineered to transform the way traders analyze currency strength. Built for every experience level, it offers clear, actionable guidance on what to trade and in which direction. Its versatility extends across all currency-related symbols, including gold (XAU/USD), silver (XAG/USD), and bitcoin (BTC/USD). By delivering deep, data-driven insights, it empowers traders to make smarter, more confident decisions. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned professional, this indicat
        Breakout Lines MT5
        Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
        5 (1)
        Indicatori
        A dynamic technical analysis tool designed to highlight sudden shifts in market momentum. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging averages or overlays, this tool captures the speed and direction of price acceleration—making it highly effective for identifying early trend formations and sharp reversals. The indicator draws Breakout Lines along with a parallel line, forming a structured channel. Signals are generated when price penetrates the Breakout Line, signaling a potential breakou
        Trading Cycle Array MT5
        Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
        5 (1)
        Indicatori
        This powerful tool brings to life a transverse form of cyclical frequency analysis, providing traders with a unique and visually intuitive way to forecast market behavior. What It Does The Trading Cycles Indicator identifies cyclical highs and lows across time using a color-coded system: Green: Indicates the ideal time for market highs (bullish cycles). Red: Indicates the ideal time for market lows (bearish cycles). Yellow: Signals convergence—both a bullish and bearish cycle appear simultaneou
        Excellent indicator that provides great entries and helps you take advantage of false breakouts/reversals that most traders will get trapped in. Gets you in on trends early before the exhaustion point of trend lowering chance of reversal to other side. Pairing it with good technical/market cycle analysis, as well as his breakout lines indicator makes it a killer.

