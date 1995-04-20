The Hidden Gap Indicator

This Indicator is based on the Indice gaps between todays open price and yesturdays closing price. On Metatrader these are not shown as we only see a 24hr chart. If we want to know the gap between the open at 16:30 and yesturdays close at 23:30 on the SP500 this EA will reveal the gap. On Indices these types of Gap close approximately 60% of the time within the same day and is demonstrated on the panel which records previous gap closures and provides to the user a statistical proof of gaps closing for any Indice market its applied to.

But also we need to know exactly when the gap will close. This I have discovered can be found when price breaks through a previous low for a down gap or breaks through a previous high for an up gap. Think about this! If price is breaking a new low and there's been a down gap it means price is bearish and will probably continue selling off till price reaches the close. Remember! As proven these gaps close 60% of the time. You can see all this for your self on backtest!

Thats how this EA gets its prediction of price direction and gives this system perfect timing for a truly remarkable strike rate.

When a gap occurs it draws a line projecting outward from yesturdays close to todays open then draws an entry arrow followed by 2 take profit lines based on the distance of current open to yesturdays close.

Features :

No Black Box EA! Open system clear to see how and why it works

Unique gaps revealed, hidden by 24hr Chart

High Probability trades! Indice Gaps combined with HiLo Break for solid entry

Prove efficacy of system with stats on panel

Follow the smart money

Trading shouldnt be emotional but people are. EA's take the emotions away

No martingale, grid averaging or no stop loss trading. Settings : Volume & Gap Size Under Average Volume - If true will only signal on under average volume

- If true will only signal on under average volume Under Average Gap Size - If true will only signal on under average gap size Start & End Hour Market Open - Todays Open

- Todays Open Market Close - Yesturdays Close Trade Settings HiLo Break Switch - If true will signal only when a high or low break occurs RECOMMENDED D efault True

- If true will signal only when a high or low break occurs Pre Open Signal - If we want to signal before the open. Sets by the hour EG 2 = 2hrs before the open

- If we want to signal before the open. Sets by the hour EG 2 = 2hrs before the open Lookback for Highest/Lowest - The amount bars we count from current bar to recognise highest lowest price RECOMMENDED Default 4

- The amount bars we count from current bar to recognise highest lowest price Place we start finding Fractal - The bar we start counting our new highest high or lowest low RECOMMENDED Default 2







