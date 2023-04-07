Implied Fair Value Gap MT4

Indicator ICT Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system. It looks for and shows on the chart a modern pattern - the Fair Value Gap (FVG). This pattern is a three candlestick imbalance formation based on the discovery of a mismatch between supply and demand. This happens when the price moves quickly in one direction without encountering resistance. The result is a "gap", which can be filled in later. The indicator finds this pattern using the updated methodology and marks the location of the pattern with an arrow. In addition, the settings provide for the creation of an Alert in the form of various combinations of sound alerts, messages to the mail and to the mobile terminal.

    2 main ways to use the indicator:

1. When trading imbalances and fair value gaps.
2. Using the found patterns as support/resistance lines.

The indicator is not difficult to set up and has only two parameters. The second parameter is responsible for the location of the indicator arrows, and the first one is for the pattern detection accuracy:

Shadow Threshold, %: Threshold percentage used to filter IFVG with similar shadows of adjacent candles.

The indicator, despite its apparent simplicity, will be necessary for any trader who wants to master the modern Smart Money Concepts methodology. Its skillful use will have a positive impact on understanding the market and the accuracy of entering positions.

The version for MT5 is here .

Önerilen ürünler
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Göstergeler
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Göstergeler
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Göstergeler
VR Cub , yüksek kaliteli giriş noktaları elde etmenin bir göstergesidir. Gösterge, matematiksel hesaplamaları kolaylaştırmak ve bir pozisyona giriş noktalarının aranmasını basitleştirmek için geliştirildi. Göstergenin yazıldığı ticaret stratejisi uzun yıllardan beri etkinliğini kanıtlamaktadır. Ticaret stratejisinin basitliği, acemi yatırımcıların bile başarılı bir şekilde ticaret yapmasına olanak tanıyan büyük avantajıdır. VR Cub, pozisyon açılış noktalarını ve Kâr Al ve Zararı Durdur hedef sev
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi HTF Ichimoku MT4 için. - Ichimoku göstergesi en güçlü trend göstergelerinden biridir. HTF - Daha Yüksek Zaman Çerçevesi anlamına gelir. - Bu gösterge Trend Yatırımcıları için mükemmeldir ve Fiyat Hareketi girişleriyle birleştirilebilir. - HTF Ichimoku Göstergesi, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinden Ichimoku'yu mevcut grafiğinize eklemenizi sağlar. - Yukarı trend - mavi olanın üzerindeki kırmızı çizgi (ve her iki çizgi de bulutun üzerindedir) / Aşağı trend - mavi olanın altı
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Trend Osilatörü - gelişmiş bir özel Crypto_Forex göstergesi, etkili bir ticaret aracıdır! - Gelişmiş yeni hesaplama yöntemi kullanılır - "Hesaplama için fiyat" parametresi için 20 seçenek. - Şimdiye kadar geliştirilen en akıcı osilatör. - Yükselen trendler için yeşil renk, düşen trendler için kırmızı renk. - Aşırı satım değerleri: 5'in altında, Aşırı alım değerleri: 95'in üzerinde. - Bu göstergeyle standart stratejileri bile yükseltmek için birçok fırsat vardır. - PC ve Mobil uyarılarla. // H
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Göstergeler
Xmaster göstergesinin yeni, daha doğru versiyonu. Dünyanın dört bir yanından 200'den fazla tüccar, en etkili ve doğru formülü elde etmek için bu göstergenin farklı kombinasyonlarının 15.000'den fazla testini bilgisayarlarında gerçekleştirdi. Ve burada size doğru sinyalleri gösteren ve yeniden boyamayan "Xmaster formül göstergesi forex yeniden boyama yok" göstergesini sunuyoruz. Bu gösterge aynı zamanda tüccara e-posta ve push yoluyla sinyaller gönderir. Her yeni tick'in gelmesiyle birlikte, 75'
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Night Ghost - İkili opsiyonlar için ok göstergesi. Bu, gelecekte sizin için güvenilir bir yardımcıdır! - Grafikte yeniden çizim yok -Tüm döviz çiftlerinde harika çalışıyor! -%90'a varan gösterge doğruluğu (Özellikle geceleri) -Uzun süre kurulum yapmaya gerek yok (İkili Opsiyonlar için mükemmel kurulum) - Geç olmayan sinyaller - Mevcut mum üzerinde bir sinyalin görünümü -M1 dönemi için mükemmel (Artık Yok!) - Göz dostu mum rengi (Kırmızı ve Mavi) -Yüklü Uyarı Onunla çalışmak: - Mavi
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Göstergeler
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Göstergeler
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (19)
Göstergeler
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Venamax   - bu en iyi hisse senedi teknik göstergesidir. Gösterge algoritması bir varlığın fiyat hareketini analiz eder ve oynaklığı ve potansiyel giriş bölgelerini yansıtır. Gösterge özellikleri: Bu, rahat ve karlı ticaret için Magic ve iki Blok trend oku içeren süper bir göstergedir. Grafikte blokları değiştirmek için Kırmızı Düğme görüntülenir. Magic, gösterge ayarlarında ayarlanır, böylece göstergeyi farklı Blokları görüntüleyen iki grafiğe yükleyebilirsiniz. Gold Venamax farklı ok tam
Anchored VWAP MT4
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Göstergeler
Dinamik Risk Asistanı ile Anchored VWAP,   grafikte kullanıcı tarafından seçilen bir noktadan Hacim Ağırlıklı Ortalama Fiyatı (VWAP) hesaplayan güçlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Bu, yatırımcıların hesaplamayı herhangi bir önemli piyasa olayına (örneğin bir çıkış, yüksek veya düşük salınım, kazanç açıklaması veya önemli haber etkisi) bağlamasına ve fiyat ve hacim davranışını hassas bir şekilde analiz etmesine olanak tanır. Dahili Dinamik Risk Asistanı Gösterge, yatırımcının seçtiği lot büyüklüğü
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
GridShowAverageMT5
Andrei Novichkov
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
For any number of placed market and pending orders, the utility calculates the "breakeven level" - weighted average price. The calculation is performed individually for buy and sell orders. The weighted average price is marked with a label and colored horizontal line separately as well - one line for the buy price, and the other for sell price. Input Parameters: Include pending. Include the pending orders in calculation. The default value of this parameter is false, and the calculation of the b
FREE
CloneChartMT5
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This utility clones the chart it is running on. It opens the same chart with the same graphical objects, set of indicators (saving the parameters) and the rest of the elements. In essence, it performs a deep copying of the original chart, transferring the template to the opened chart. The symbol and the timeframe of the original chart are also saved.
FREE
CloneChartMT4
Andrei Novichkov
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
This utility clones the chart it is running on. It opens the same chart with the same graphical objects, set of indicators (saving the parameters) and the rest of the elements. In essence, it performs a deep copying of the original chart, transferring the template to the opened chart. The symbol and the timeframe of the original chart are also saved.
FREE
GridCreateByMouseMT4
Andrei Novichkov
Yardımcı programlar
The script allows to use the mouse for placing a grid of orders with fixed or variable step quickly and with as few mistakes as possible. Drag the script to the chart using the left mouse button and release. The grid will be plotted starting from that point. If the current price is lower than the grid start point, the grid will be placed "to the north" towards the buys, and if higher - towards the sells, "to the south". Setting take profit and stop loss is left to trader's discretion. Input Par
GridEditByMouseMT4
Andrei Novichkov
Yardımcı programlar
Модифицируйте тейк профит и стоп лосс сети ордеров с помощью мыши. Перетащите скрипт на график левой кнопкой мыши и отпустите. Скрипт выставляет всем рыночным и отложенным ордерам раздельно, единый стоп лосс и единый тейк профит, используя величину цены в точке окончания перетаскивания. Входные параметры Buy or sell - Ордера какого типа подлежат модификации. Возможны два варианта: All BUY - все ордера на покупку All SELL - все ордера на продажу По умолчанию значение этого параметра All BUY. Wha
GridMoveOrdersMT4
Andrei Novichkov
Yardımcı programlar
If a complex grid with specified stop loss and take profit levels has been created in the wrong place by mistake, it is not necessary to remove it and start over again. The grid can be moved to a new place using the mouse. Drag the script to the chart and drop it where the grid should be moved. The grid will be moved, keeping the distance between orders, distances to stop loss and take profit. The script works exclusively with pending orders , market orders will be left unchanged. Input Paramet
Scalper Channel MT4
Andrei Novichkov
Göstergeler
"Scalper Channel MT4" is a modern channel indicator that shows the trader the direction of the trade. For work, the indicator uses built-in and proprietary technical means and a new secret formula. Load it on the chart and the indicator will show you the entry direction in color: If the upper limit of the price channel of the indicator is blue, open a buy position. If the lower limit of the price channel of the indicator is red, open a sell position. If the border of the indicator is gray, neut
Market Structures Pro MT4
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
Smart M Concept MT4
Andrei Novichkov
Göstergeler
Our new indicator is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system It uses a modern market vision and fast calculation methods. As a result, the trader has a complete picture of the trade at every moment in time, which makes the process of obtaining results easier and faster. Our new indicator displays the following important patterns:   Order Blocks. Imbalance – Fair Value Gap (FVG). Break Of Structures (BoS). Change of character (CHoCH). Equal highs & lows. Premium , Equilibrium
GridCreateByMouseMT5
Andrei Novichkov
Yardımcı programlar
The script allows to use the mouse for placing a grid of orders with fixed or variable step quickly and with as few mistakes as possible. Drag the script to the chart using the left mouse button and release. The grid will be plotted starting from that point. If the current price is lower than the grid start point, the grid will be placed "to the north" towards the buys, and if higher - towards the sells, "to the south". Setting take profit and stop loss is left to trader's discretion. Input Par
GridEditByMouseMT5
Andrei Novichkov
Yardımcı programlar
Modify the take profit and stop loss of orders grid using the mouse. Drag the script to the chart using the left mouse button and release. The script sets a single stop loss and take profit to all positions and pending orders separately, using the price value at the final point of dragging. Input Parameters Buy or sell - the type to be modified. There are two options: All BUY - all buy orders and positions (this parameter is set to All BUY by default.) All SELL - all sell orders and positions W
GridMoveOrdersMT5
Andrei Novichkov
Yardımcı programlar
If a complex grid with specified stop loss and take profit levels has been created in the wrong place by mistake, it is not necessary to remove it and start over again. The grid can be moved to a new place using the mouse. Drag the script to the chart and drop it where the grid should be moved. The grid will be moved, keeping the distance between orders, distances to stop loss and take profit. The script works exclusively with pending orders , market orders will be left unchanged. Input Paramet
Scalper Channel MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Göstergeler
"Scalper Channel MT5" is a modern channel indicator that shows the trader the direction of the trade. For work, the indicator uses built-in and proprietary technical means and a new secret formula. Load it on the chart and the indicator will show you the entry direction in color: If the upper limit of the price channel of the indicator is blue, open a buy position. If the lower limit of the price channel of the indicator is red, open a sell position. If the border of the indicator is gray, neut
Implied Fair Value Gap MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Göstergeler
Indicator ICT Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system. It looks for and shows on the chart a modern pattern - the Fair Value Gap ( FVG ). This pattern is a three candlestick imbalance formation based on the discovery of a mismatch between supply and demand. This happens when the price moves quickly in one direction without encountering resistance. The result is a "gap", which can be filled in later. The indicator finds this pattern using the up
Market Structures Pro MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Göstergeler
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
Smart M Concept MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Göstergeler
Our new indicator is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system It uses a modern market vision and fast calculation methods. As a result, the trader has a complete picture of the trade at every moment in time, which makes the process of obtaining results easier and faster. Our new indicator displays the following important patterns:   Order Blocks. Imbalance – Fair Value Gap (FVG). Break Of Structures (BoS). Change of character (CHoCH). Equal highs & lows. Premium , Equilibrium
Market Profiles Linear United
Andrei Novichkov
Göstergeler
Basic information. To perform its work, the indicator takes data on volumes from a lower timeframe, builds Market Profiles for a higher timeframe and a histogram for the current timeframe. The indicator starts in several stages. In this case, messages like: "Build Source & Target TF. Step: …" are output to the log. The process can be accelerated by changing the input parameter Milliseconds between steps - the initialization speed. The final value of this parameter is always individual and is set
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt