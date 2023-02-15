Pro Trader mt4

This indicator takes input from the RSI and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram.

Great for scalping.

Settings:

No need to set up the indicator.

Features Alerts.

How to use:

Simply attach to any chart

Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color.

Buy: 

Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g,. M30-H1-H4)

Sell:

Red histo color across on multiple timeframes.


Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.


Important to note:

  • Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.

  • Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

  • You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

  • Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.


Mega Dashboard MT4
Paul Anscombe
4.71 (7)
Göstergeler
The Ultimate Dashboard Save $10 now - normal price $79 Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome. This easy to use dashboard provides you with 23 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RSI is above 2
Practica Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
With the help of this Practica Trend forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The Practical Trend indicator accompanies long trends, can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The Practical Trend indicator is used in the forex markets. One of the main definitions for monitorin
USD Macro Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Göstergeler
The USD Macro Strength Index is a custom indicator designed to assess and visualize the overall strength or weakness of the US Dollar (USD) across major currency pairs. It achieves this by calculating a weighted average of USD-related price changes over a defined lookback period and displaying the results as a color-coded histogram with optional smoothed index and signal lines. Key Features: Macro USD Sentiment Analysis: Uses six major USD pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
MOAT mt breakline
M Rusman Hn
Göstergeler
The indicator will provide a breakout line or price stop guide, we recommend M5 or H1 timeframes. Trade signal: Buy Signal:  if the closed price (according to the timeframe) breaks the blue line and is already   above it or if the lowest price stops above the red line. Sell Signal : if the closing price (according to  the timeframe) breaks the red line and is already below it or if the highest price stops below the blue line. Feature: You will get time (hours) and price values ​​for the lines
Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Göstergeler
Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface. Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuation
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
KT Absolute Strength MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Absolute Strength measures and plots the absolute strength of the instrument's price action in a histogram form. It combines the moving average and histogram for a meaningful illustration. It supports two modes for the histogram calculation, i.e., it can be calculated using RSI and Stochastic both. However, for more dynamic analysis, RSI mode is always preferred. Buy Entry When the Absolute Strength histogram turns green and also it's higher than the previous red column. Sell Entry When th
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Göstergeler
Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
RealWaves
Mikhail Reva
2 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the real waves, based on alternating upper and lower extremums of the price chart, thus displaying the wave structure of the market. When using this indicator, there is no need to manually apply the wave markup for the current timeframe. Relevance of the extremums is determined in the process of their calculation, invalid extremums are not taken into account. Upper extremums are calculated by the bars highs, while lower ones are calculated by the bars lows. Only one bar is co
Williams VIX Fix Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals.  Key Features Market Tops and Bottoms Market
Anemone
Sean Christian Hammond
Göstergeler
Canlı bir organizmanın görünür davranış kalıplarının trend analizine dahil edilmesi için yapay zeka, AI kullanılarak oluşturuldu. Kaos Teorisi, Hareketli Ortalama ile buluşuyor. Deniz Anemonu'nu besleyen filtre, kendini zenginleştirmek için dallarını bir besin denizine uzatır. Aşırı uzun açıklamalarla zamanınızı boşa harcamayacağım, kavram bu terimlerle anlaşılabilir. Sizin tarafınızdan belirtilen bir zaman girişinde Basit, Üstel, Ağırlıklı ve Yumuşatılmış arasında geçiş yapan özelleştirilebilir
XX Power
Mati Maello
Göstergeler
This indicator XX Power indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.In dicator displays arrow and line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. How to understand the status:   If the Trend color is green, trend is up. I f the Trend color is red, trend is down.    //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////////////////
