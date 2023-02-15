Pro Trader mt4

This indicator takes input from the RSI and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram.

Great for scalping.

Settings:

No need to set up the indicator.

Features Alerts.

How to use:

Simply attach to any chart

Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color.

Buy: 

Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g,. M30-H1-H4)

Sell:

Red histo color across on multiple timeframes.


Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy.

Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs.


Important to note:

  • Please do not use this indicator haphazardly. Make sure it compliments your strategy.

  • Don't risk money you cannot afford to lose.

  • You use this indicator at your own risk. Please apply money management wisely.

  • Always test your strategy on a demo account before using a new indicator on a live account.


Produits recommandés
Super Candle Close Timer with volume control
Marta Rodriguez Ruiz
Indicateurs
Candle close countdown indicator. Almost all indicators work by ticks and therefore stop counting when the price stops in moments of little volatility. This indicator does not stop and remains synchronized with the broker's clock. It also has other functions that can help the trader. All features are configurable and you can choose if you want to use it or not: - Volume control:                         the counter changes color when the current candle has a higher volume of contracts than the pr
Price Action Multi Timeframe Radar
Francesco Petralla
Indicateurs
This powerful indicator intercepts 21 patterns simultaneously on 28 Pairs and on all timeframes. Just put the indicator on a single chart to see all patterns that appear on all pairs in all timeframes The patterns found are: For Bearish: Bearish Abandoned Baby; Bearish Engulfing; Bearish Harami; Bear Kicker; Dark Cloud Cover; Evening Doji Star; Evening Star; Shooting Star; Three Black Crows; Three Inside Down; Three Outside Down; For Bullish: Bullish Abandoned Baby; Bullish Engulfing; Bullish Ha
Final neutral bottom pro
Saqr Mohammad Yousef Almasarweh
Indicateurs
The Final Neutral Bottom indicator by saqr studio is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It meticulously analyzes price action within a recent range to identify strong momentum shifts, providing clear, actionable trading signals with pre-calculated risk management zones. Core Features Momentum Analysis Box: The indicator automatically draws a box around a user-defined number of recent candles to establish the current trading range (high and low). Clear Buy/Sell S
IVolX 2 DPOC
Denis Chebatarev
Indicateurs
Vol 2 DPOC volume vol 2 DOC-dynamic horizontal volume indicator for any time periods Main settings of the indicator: Volume Source -selecting data for volumes (tick or real) DPOCOn -enabling / disabling the indicator DPOCFrom -calculation start date DPOCTo -settlement end date The indicator allows you to manually select areas on the chart to analyze changes in the maximum volume over time. You can do this by using vertical lines and moving them along the chart. Or by setting specific dates in
Abiroid Sharkfin Scanner
Abir Pathak
Indicateurs
Features: Sharkfin Alerts Multi-timeframe Multi-currency SM TDI: To show TDI lines with sharkfin levels Zigzag MTF: To see Higher Timeframe trend Detailed blog post and extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 Arrows works on a single timeframe and single currency. But it’s visually helps see that sharkfins. You can also get the simple arrows from mql5 site product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405 About Scanner: It is an easy to use simplified scanner. It will show when
OBV Trend mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the OBV and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default setting, or set the TrendPeriod to your preference. Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g., M15-M30-H1-H4) Sell: Red histo color  on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit
DailyHighLow
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
5 (1)
Indicateurs
N'oubliez pas de noter l'indicateur afin de m'aider en visibilité. L'indicateur DailyHighLow pour MetaTrader 4 (MT4) est un outil sophistiqué pour suivre les mouvements de prix quotidiens. Conçu pour les traders ayant besoin d'informations claires et exploitables sur les plus hauts et les plus bas du marché, cet indicateur trace automatiquement des lignes de tendance basées sur les prix les plus élevés et les plus bas sur une période personnalisable. Principales Caractéristiques : Personnalisa
FREE
BBandsEx
Andrej Nikitin
Indicateurs
Advanced Bollinger Bands (BB) indicator. The standard Bands.mq4 indicator was complemented with a range of upper/lower band and signal of possible reverses. Parameters: BandsPeriod - indicator period. BandsRange - period of determining a range. BandsDeviations - number of standard deviations. Averaging Fast Period - fast period of averaging. Averaging Slow Period - slow period of averaging. Buffer indexes: 0 - Middle line, 1 - Upper line, 2 - Lower line, 3 - Upper range, 4 - Lower range, 5 -
Keltner Channel
Igor Semyonov
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Description Keltner's colored channel indicator,also called STARC band, drawn in the main chart window. The indicator uses the calculation technique of the three drawing options: basic, improved and modified . The first two were proposed by Keltner, the third one - by a successful trader L. Rakshe. You can also search for your own best parameters of the indicator. The upper, middle and lower bands can be colored. The indicator includes the basic analytical tool of the market moods by Keltner. Th
Hidden Gap by MMD MT4
Mariusz Maciej Drozdowski
Indicateurs
Hidden Gap by MMD Hidden Gap by MMD is a unique indicator that detects hidden gaps between three consecutive candles. This observation isn't my own, but in the MMD methodology, it has its application alongside other original indicators. You can apply this indicator to the chart multiple times and set the interval from which you want to see the hidden gaps. You can show or hide these gaps as needed. For example, you can view the chart at an M5 interval and see hidden gaps from an M15 chart, etc.
Trend Teller MT4
Ian Nganga Comba
Indicateurs
Trend Teller est un outil de tableau de bord puissant et intuitif conçu pour offrir une vue d’ensemble des tendances du marché sur toutes les paires de devises majeures et tous les horizons temporels — de M1 à MN1. Créé par des traders pour des traders, cet outil élimine les incertitudes de l’analyse des tendances et vous aide à rester aligné avec la direction générale du marché. Beaucoup de débutants ont du mal à identifier la direction du marché — et même les traders expérimentés se trompent p
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Gann Box est un outil puissant et polyvalent conçu pour aider les traders à identifier et exploiter les niveaux clés du marché. Cet indicateur permet de dessiner un rectangle sur le graphique, qui est automatiquement divisé en plusieurs zones avec des niveaux stratégiques  0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . Lorsque le prix touche un de ces niveaux, des alertes se déclenchent, offrant ainsi une aide précieuse pour les décisions de trading. Vous savez instantanément l'évolution du marché par ra
Quick Navigator
Dhananjayan V
Utilitaires
The Chart Navigator is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to enhance your chart navigation experience in the MetaTrader platform. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, it enables traders to effortlessly explore multiple timeframes, switch between symbols, and efficiently analyze price movements. Key Features: Timeframe Navigation: Seamlessly switch between different timeframes with just a single click. The Chart Navigator provides a graphical object that allows you to
FREE
Line Alerter Free
Tomoyuki Nakazima
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator alerts you when indicator-created lines are "touched" by price, You can change the interval between alerts. You can change colors and styles of lines as you want. However, lines must be named "Upper" and "Lower. There is a  more powerful PRO version . Input Parameters WaitTime: Interval between alarm. How To Use Place lines wherever you want to add alarms.
FREE
UPD1 Impulse Candle
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur recherche les bougies d'impulsion et les affiche sur le graphique. Il comprend un filtre d'ombre. Il trouve également les niveaux de rupture des bandes de Bollinger. Vous pouvez activer le tableau de bord multidevise dans les paramètres. Pour les alertes, vous pouvez choisir entre le graphique actuel ou la liste complète. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 Modèles de trading : Re-test de tendance. Faux breakout. Autres. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Para
R Var Moving Average
Rwy Ksyby
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de moyenne mobile R Var est un indicateur de suivi de tendance conçu pour les suiveurs de tendance inconditionnels. Il s'agit d'un indicateur de trading forex très populaire parmi les négociants en actions, ainsi que les négociants en matières premières, et sa popularité découle de sa capacité à fournir de véritables signaux de création d'argent à ses utilisateurs. L'indicateur est composé de points verts et rouges placés sur une ligne de terre de sienne. Le point vert pointe ver
FREE
Separated Volume
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur sépare efficacement le volume de tic-tac sur le marché des changes en catégories haussières et baissières. En outre, il permet de calculer et d'afficher la somme des volumes haussiers et baissiers pour la période de votre choix. Vous pouvez facilement ajuster la période en déplaçant les deux lignes bleues sur le graphique, ce qui permet de personnaliser et de préciser l'analyse des volumes en fonction de vos besoins de trading. Si vous le trouvez utile, vos commentaires seront
FREE
Momentum Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing Momentum Jurik—an innovative indicator designed to optimize your forex trading strategy by incorporating custom moving averages based on the Momentum indicator with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, Momentum. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their precision and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They provide traders with smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and offering clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals. T
FREE
Mega Dashboard MT4
Paul Anscombe
4.71 (7)
Indicateurs
The Ultimate Dashboard Save $10 now - normal price $79 Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome. This easy to use dashboard provides you with 23 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RSI is above 2
Practica Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicateurs
With the help of this Practica Trend forex indicator algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market. The Practical Trend indicator accompanies long trends, can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. With this indicator, you can try to predict future values. But the main use of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The Practical Trend indicator is used in the forex markets. One of the main definitions for monitorin
USD Macro Strength Index
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
The USD Macro Strength Index is a custom indicator designed to assess and visualize the overall strength or weakness of the US Dollar (USD) across major currency pairs. It achieves this by calculating a weighted average of USD-related price changes over a defined lookback period and displaying the results as a color-coded histogram with optional smoothed index and signal lines. Key Features: Macro USD Sentiment Analysis: Uses six major USD pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD
MOAT mt breakline
M Rusman Hn
Indicateurs
The indicator will provide a breakout line or price stop guide, we recommend M5 or H1 timeframes. Trade signal: Buy Signal:  if the closed price (according to the timeframe) breaks the blue line and is already   above it or if the lowest price stops above the red line. Sell Signal : if the closing price (according to  the timeframe) breaks the red line and is already below it or if the highest price stops below the blue line. Feature: You will get time (hours) and price values ​​for the lines
Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicateurs
Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface. Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuation
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
KT Absolute Strength MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Absolute Strength measures and plots the absolute strength of the instrument's price action in a histogram form. It combines the moving average and histogram for a meaningful illustration. It supports two modes for the histogram calculation, i.e., it can be calculated using RSI and Stochastic both. However, for more dynamic analysis, RSI mode is always preferred. Buy Entry When the Absolute Strength histogram turns green and also it's higher than the previous red column. Sell Entry When th
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Indicateurs
Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
RealWaves
Mikhail Reva
2 (1)
Indicateurs
The indicator shows the real waves, based on alternating upper and lower extremums of the price chart, thus displaying the wave structure of the market. When using this indicator, there is no need to manually apply the wave markup for the current timeframe. Relevance of the extremums is determined in the process of their calculation, invalid extremums are not taken into account. Upper extremums are calculated by the bars highs, while lower ones are calculated by the bars lows. Only one bar is co
Williams VIX Fix Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals.  Key Features Market Tops and Bottoms Market
Anemone
Sean Christian Hammond
Indicateurs
Créé à l'aide de l'intelligence artificielle, l'IA, pour l'incorporation des modèles de comportement visibles d'un organisme vivant dans l'analyse des tendances. La théorie du chaos rencontre la moyenne mobile. L'anémone de mer filtreuse étend ses vrilles dans une mer de nutriments pour s'enrichir. Je ne vais pas vous faire perdre votre temps avec des descriptions trop longues, le concept est compréhensible dans ces conditions. Il s'agit d'une moyenne mobile rotative de période personnalisable q
XX Power
Mati Maello
Indicateurs
This indicator XX Power indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator helps to buy and sell.In dicator displays arrow and line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. How to understand the status:   If the Trend color is green, trend is up. I f the Trend color is red, trend is down.    //////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// ////////////////////////////////////////////
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Plus de l'auteur
M1 Scalper Mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator is excellent for scalping on the M1 or M5 chart. Uses a special algorithm for the lines. No need to set up the indicator. Does not feature any alerts and is best used manually after visually confirming the line displays. NB: Make sure to download M1 history before testing and use. How to use: Simply attach to M1 or M5 chart. Zoom chart out completely. Sell when all lines above the white line (PriceLine). Sniper line crosses above white line. Buy when all lines below the white lin
Trend Radar Chart Tracker
Natasha Diedericks
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Easily track and trade with the trend using this indicator. Uses a circle and line to indicate the trend direction. Excellent for channels. Features alert function. Parameter TrendPeriod can be changed to your preference. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. Blue circle plus blue line cross below price = Buy. Red circle plus red line  cross above price = Sell. Best results when taking higher time frames into consideration before entering a trade. (Hint: Wait for the radar/circle to appear on
FREE
ZigZag Bullets
Natasha Diedericks
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the ZigZag and ADX indicators, combined with a special trend algorithm. You also get a Moving Average on the chart to determine trend direction. Great for scalping. Perfect for channels. Features alert functions. BulletPeriod. Parameter TrendLinePeriod for the MA line. Change to your preference. Try 200. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. Sell on red bullets, with red MA line above price. Enter on bullets closest to this line. Buy on blue bullets, with blue
Trend Alligator
Natasha Diedericks
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the Alligator indicator. Great for scalping. Great for identifying new trends. This indicator can be used on all time frames and pairs. Features alert functions. Parameters: Alerts JawsPeriod JawsShift TeethPeriod TeethShift LipsPeriod LipsShift How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Sell when all 3 red lines cross above white line. Buy when all 3 blue lines cross below white line. Best results when checking the higher time frames (3 or mo
Trend SR
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from Support and Resistance levels, combined with a special trend filter. Easily spot tops and bottoms, and trade with more confidence. Great for scalping or long-term trading. This indicator can be used on all time frames and pairs. Features alert function. No need to set up the indicator. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. Red histogram line color = Selling opportunities. Blue histogram line color = Buying opportunities. See pictures below. To spot highs/tops a
SR Arrows
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator gives you arrows, two SR lines and a white trend line. Uses a special trend algorithm to plot the arrows, combined with support and resistance inputs. Perfect for channel trading. Features alert functions. Parameter TrendArrowPeriod. Parameter TrendLinePeriod. (Change to your preference) How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Zoom in the chart, to see the two blue SR lines and arrows more clearly. It is very important to wait for a new blue SR line to appear
Three Moving Trender
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator gives you a modified version of three Moving Averages. Great for scalping. Does not feature any alerts, and is best used manually after confirming multi line displays. Settings: Period1  Period2 Period3 Period4 How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Buy when the 4 lines converge below the price. Sell when the 4 lines converge above the price. Take note of the slope of Period4. See example pictures below. Best results when looking at three or more time frame
MTF Moving Trender
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator displays a modified version of Moving Averages for multiple time frames: Current (TF indicator is attached to), M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly. NB: Make sure to download currency history before testing and use. No need to set up the indicator. Features an audible alert function for the current chart's line. How to use: Simply attach to M5 chart. Hover over the lines to see the line's time frame. Buy when more than two MTF lines cross closely together below the pri
ZigZag Sniper
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator gives you a modified ZigZag, combined with a special algorithm. Great for scalping. Perfect for channel trading. Parameter TrendPeriod. Features alert functions.  How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Buy when the line crosses below the price, and blue arrow. Sell when the line crosses above the price, and red arrow. It helps to keep the audible alert set to true. Best results when checking two or more timeframes before entering trades. (See comment #1 for
MA with PSar Crossings
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator gives you PSar crossings in the form of blue and yellow dots on the chart, as well as a Moving Average. Parameters: MAPeriod (Change to your preference) Alerts PSarStep PSarShift PSarMaximum How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Sell on yellow dots, with white MA line above price.  Buy on blue dots, with white MA line below price. Best results when checking the higher time frames before entering trades. Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on o
MTF PSar Trender
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator gives you the PSars for multiple time frames: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, Daily, Weekly, Monthly. Features Alert function for current Psar. Good results on M5. How to use: Download M1 history for testing. Hover over the different colors to see different timeframes. Simply attach to any chart. Take note of higher time frames before entering trades on lower time frames. (Zoom the H1/H4/Daily chart out completely) Sell when Multiple PSars cross above the price. Example: M1-M5-M15-M30-H
Mountains
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
Visual helper for spotting peaks and troughs. Alerts. PSar settings for trend direction determination. Great for scalping. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. To spot peaks and troughs, zoom chart out completely. Sell on red dots. Best results when red dot appears on 3 or more time frames. Buy on blue dots. Best results when blue dot appears on 3 or more time frames. If used on lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30), please make sure to check higher timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fi
Trend Tracker Helper MT4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
Easily track how the price moves in a separate indicator window with this trend indicator. Great for scalping or long-term trading. Helps you find best entry points for your trades after reaching a certain level, and easily identify where you can exit your trades. This indicator can be used on all time frames and pairs. Features alert function. No need to set up the indicator. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. NB : Look to the extreme zones (oversold/overbought) when looking for new trade
Multi RSI Pro mt4
Natasha Diedericks
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the RSI from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1), and presents the output on the main chart. Great for scalping. Features alerts for the current chart's TrendLine above or below price. TrendLine period setting. Multi RSI period settings. How to use: Simply attach to M5 (Scalping - zoom chart out completely on M5) or use on higher time frames' charts. Zoom chart out completely to get a better view of the chart. Hover over the lines to see the time frame applicable.
ADX Sniper Multi mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the ADX from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1), and presents the output on the main chart. Great for scalping. Features alert for current chart's ADX. TrendLine period setting. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. User can set the period for ADX(Monthly, Weekly, Daily, H4, H1,Current chart) Zoom chart out completely. Hover over the lines to see the time frame applicable. Buy when Multi ADX below price; also blue dots and white line below price. Sell when Mult
Price Trender mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator uses a special algorithm to plot the 4 lines for trading. Great for scalping. Features alerts. Settings for trend filters. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. Buy when the three pink lines converge below the green line. Sell when the three pink lines converge above the green line. Best results when looking at three or more time frames, and the three blue lines have just converged below or above the green line. Use as you see fit for your strategy. Best re
RSI Trend Trader mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the RSI, combined with a trend filter. Great for scalping. Does not feature any alerts and is best used manually. Settings: TrendFilterPeriod RSIPeriod Set these parameters to your preference. How to use: Attach to any chart with default settings. Can be used on any time frame. If used on lower time frames, check higher time frames too. Buy : - Wait for blue histo color to cross above level 50, then open buys. **Best results when checking the higher time frames to
Trend Histo mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator uses 2 trend filters. Great for scalping. Features alerts Settings: TrendFilterPeriod1 TrendFilterPeriod2 How to use: Attach to any chart with default settings, or set to your preference. Can be used on any time frame. If used on lower time frames, check higher time frames too. Buy : - Blue histo color. Sell : - Red histo color. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy. Best results on Major Pairs, but can also be used on other pairs (Metals, Minors). Important to not
Trend Chart mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
Displays multiple trend indicators on the main chart. Great for scalping. Settings: LWMA SMA SSMA EMA ADX (red and blue dots), and PSar Alerts for ADX crosses. How to use: Can be used on any time frame.  Buy : - Blue dot first. - Then PSar and 3 MAs cross below price. **Best results when confirming the higher time frames too. Sell : - Red dot first. - Then PSar and 3 MAs cross above price. **Best results when confirming the higher time frames too. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your stra
Multi RSI Arrows mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the RSI from multiple time frames (M/W/D/H4/H1/M30), and presents the output as lines above or below the price, on the main chart. Great for scalping. Features alerts for the current time frame's RSI (the Arrows). Settings: RSI period settings for M/W/D/H4/H1/M30/Current. (Set to your preference) PSar settings for trend determination; for current chart's time frame. How to use: Simply attach to M5 (Scalping - zoom chart out completely on M5) or use on higher time
Price Trender Indicator
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
Uses a trend filter to plot the lines and arrows. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod: change to your preference. Alerts. How to use: Can be used on any time frame. Attached to chart, and wait for arrow to appear on multiple timeframes. Buy : -  Blue arrow and blue line cross below price on multiple time frames; e.g., on D,W,M or H1,H4,Daily or M30,H1,H4 Sell : -  Yellow arrow and red line cross above price on multiple time frames; e.g., on D,W,M   or H1, H4, Daily or  M30,H1,H4 **Best re
PTT mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the RSI and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod RSIPeriod Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g,. M30-H1-H4) Sell: Red histo color  across on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy. Best results on Major Pairs, but
SLT mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from a trend filter and 2 oscillators, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as 2 lines and arrows. Great for scalping. Settings: No need to set up the indicator. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart Zoom chart in to get a better view of the lines. Buy:  Blue arrow. Best results when entering buys above the 0.00 level, and confirming on higher timeframes too. Sell: Red arrow. Best results when entering sells below the 0.00 level,   a
ADT mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from Accumulation/Distribution and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default setting, or set the TrendPeriod to your preference. Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g., M30-H1-H4-D) Sell: Red histo color  on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and us
ADX Trend mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the ADX, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: ADXPeriod Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default setting, or set the ADXPeriod to your preference. Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g., M30-H1-H4-D) Sell: Red histo color  on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy. Best
OBV Trend mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the OBV and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default setting, or set the TrendPeriod to your preference. Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g., M15-M30-H1-H4) Sell: Red histo color  on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit
Daily Channel Pro mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
Use this indicator to help determine when to open buys or sells based on the slope and direction of the channel. Excellent for scalping. Settings: TrendPeriod. Deviation. ChannelPeriod. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. To use on lower timeframes (M1,M5,M30), you'll need to start setting the Deviation from 0.01 and increase it if needed. If used on lower timeframes  ( M1,M5,M30,H1), confirm on higher timeframes (H4,D,W) before entering trades. H1: Set Deviation to 0.5. H4:
Only Line mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
Use this indicator to help determine when to open buys or sells based on the color of the line. Excellent for scalping. Settings: Deviation. TrendPeriod. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart with default settings. When used on lower timeframes (M1,M5,M30,H1), confirm on higher timeframes.  Buy:  Blue line below price. Best results when line is blue on multiple timeframes. Sell: Red line above price. Best results when line is red on multiple timeframes. Or change settings, b
Level Trend Trader mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator uses a special algorithm to plot the 4 lines for trading. Great for scalping. Does not feature any alerts and is best used manually after confirming the line displays. No need to set up the indicator. How to use: Attach to any chart. Can be used on any time frame. If used on lower time frames, check higher time frames for confirmation. Buy : - Wait for green and white lines to be above the level 50 dotted line, then open buys. - Buy when the green line crosses below the white line
Trend Sniper mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from a trend filter to determine best entries for trades, on the crossings of the two lines. Excellent for scalping. A simple indicator that doesn't need setting up. Does not feature any alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart. When used on lower timeframes, also confirm on higher timeframes.  Buy:  Blue line moves to Level-0 yellow dotted line. Best results when confirming this on multiple timeframes, e.g., Daily-Weekly-Monthly. Sell: Red line moves to Level-0
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis